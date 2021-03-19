There’s a public park in Bulls Gap that I didn’t know existed. I learned of it only through a recent weekend newspaper assignment that took me there.
That visit made me realize I was pretty much out of touch with Bulls Gap. To remedy that and to learn more about the park, I paid a visit this week to see Mike Solomon, city administrator for Bulls Gap, and also a former mayor.
Mike is an affable man, very proud of his town and happy to talk about it. He grew up there, and is a vocal advocate for his hometown.
Here’s something I learned about the partly-finished park: it’s there because Mike cleaned out his office a few years ago, when he was the town’s new mayor.
Let me explain.
Despite having what appeared to me to be an organized and clean work area in Bulls Gap City Hall, he describes himself as a “pack-rat.” One way that manifests itself for him is that he likes to dig into old files and dark corners and closed closets and see what pack-rats who preceded him have tucked away.
One of the things he found was a bound document, a 20-year-plan the town developed and published in 1969.
While some of the 20-year plan’s content was routine and predictable, one thing in particular leaped off the pages for Mike Solomon: the plan called for development of a public park at Bulls Gap.
The 20-year parameters of that plan had come and gone by the time Mike saw the document, but there was no park in Bulls Gap, even though local people for years had talked about wanting one.
“I wanted to know why we didn’t have that park,” Mike told me. “I always ask a lot of questions. I always want to know ‘why’ something happened, or didn’t happen.”
A recurring answer came back when he asked about the park: “We never could find anybody to give us the land.”
That didn’t fly with Mike. Expecting somebody to donate the land wasn’t the way to go, he believed. “If we wanted to develop a park, we needed to buy the land, not wait for somebody to give it to us.”
That waiting had caused the park idea to stall. “I decided we would move forward,” he said.
A complicating factor that played into the attempt to move forward was that town government was distracted by the necessity of working out sewage treatment issues. Sewage treatment had been handled through coordination with Mosheim’s sewage treatment operations.
As Mike explored the possibility of grants the town might obtain for sewer development, he also asked if any grant money for city parks might exist somewhere. He eventually learned of USDA Rural Development grant funds available for senior centers, but nothing specifically aimed at parks.
Mike knew something about what it was like to work through the maze of grant applications due to his work with such projects as the General Longstreet Museum in Russellville, between Bulls Gap and Morristown. Mike kept pushing on.
The first step toward reviving the 1969 idea of a city park, he decided, would have to be to get rid of the “no land” barrier. The town began seeking to “identify property here,” Mike told me. And after some looking around, succeeded. They identified a suitable site whose owner was willing to sell.
After Mayor Mike and the aldermen explored the grant money maze a little further, they found some governmental funding for parks and recreation use in buying and developing land for park use on sites that had not been so used previously. Bulls Gap was able to apply the cost of buying the land to fulfill the fund-matching requirements attached to the grant.
Learning that such grants usually went to much larger municipalities than tiny Bulls Gap, Mike ascertained that this happened because the grant applications usually were more professionally prepared and complete when larger cities applied, due to larger and more experienced staff availability.
Mike and the town leaders decided to up their game and do a better job with their application than comparable applicants, and essentially imitated how applications from large municipalities were put together. This included getting an independent appraisal for the site and other steps often inadequately done by small muncipality applicants.
“It was almost unheard-of for a small town to get such a grant,” he said. “But we got it.”
Mike became the mayor of Bulls Gap in 2012. In 2018, he became city administrator, keeping him involved in town governmental life, but wearing a different hat.
Work on the park was progressing in 2018, though weather caused about 50 days of delays. By August of 2019, the park was far enough along to open.
With more elements added later, the park at Bulls Gap now features a pavilion with a picnic table, a lengthy walking trail that receives much use during daylight hours, and a pre-existing barn that has been opened up on two sides to become a shelter usable in any number of ways, including for musical presentations or other activities.
There’s also a farmers market operating there part of the year.
Mike, a visionary type, has long-range ideas he believes could work on down the road. These include developing a physical and thematic connection between the park and old Civil War breastwork remnants existing on private land miles away.
The administrator also sees great potential for tourism in and around Bulls Gap, as well as potential for industrial and general business development.
At this point, some of his dreams remain only dreams. The next real-world priority, as he sees it, is to develop restrooms at the approximately 9-acre site.
The park, also called “The Farm,” is open to any citizen at no cost, including people who do not reside in Bulls Gap or Hawkins County. Greene Countians are as welcome as any to take advantage of the location, which may be reached by those traveling toward Morristown from Greene County by turning right off Highway 11E onto VFW Road, which joins 11E immediately past Campbell’s Pharmacy at Bulls Gap.
The park has signage and is approximately a quarter-to-half a mile down VFW Road.
There is only one thing that Bulls Gap asks of park visitors, Mike told me. It is this: “Respect the park.”
By this he means that the park should be as clean after a visit or event ends as it was at the start.
So far the park has enjoyed this kind of respect, the city administrator says. “People are loving the park. Nobody dumps trash, and it’s been that way since day one.”
To learn more about the park or Bulls Gap in general, call Michael Solomon at 423-235-5216, fax him at 423-235-0078, or email him at mike.bullsgap@gmail.com.
I’m planning to write some more about other aspects of Bulls Gap in upcoming columns, including some of its landmarks, its museums, and the way its most famous native son, Archie Campbell, made the town’s name widely known.
From its earliest days on through the Civil War and to the present, Bulls Gap is an intriguing, historical, and quintessentially East Tennessee community. If you are new to the area, or if you’ve simply not visited Bulls Gap in awhile, it’s a worthwhile short trip for a weekend.