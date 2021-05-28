For Greene County’s Mary Beth Collette, who just completed her junior year at David Crockett High School in Washington County, farm life is something in which she’s been immersed since birth. And she hopes to stick with it throughout her lifetime.
Sticking with things may be a Collette family trait, considering some of the farm-and-family history Mary Beth shared with The Greeneville Sun in an interview this week. Mary Beth describes herself as “the sixth generation on the farm that is currently owned by my dad and uncle, Kevin and Dale Collette.” The farm is in the Chuckey-Rheatown area.
Writing about Mary Beth and her farming life is timely, given that the 17-year-old is this year’s junior chairman of June Dairy Days. Her on-the-farm photograph appears on the cover of the special Salute To Agriculture publication included with today’s Sun edition.
The Collette family has deep roots in East Tennessee. The family farm, SideLine Farms, dates to 1858.
“My family has always lived in Chuckey,” Mary Beth informed me. “My dad lived on the land where we live now and he attended Chuckey-Doak High School.”
She knows the SideLine Farms story quite well. “The farm has always been primarily beef and dairy. In the early 1980s my papaw got rid of all the beef cows and we switched to milking Guernseys, Jerseys, and Holsteins. Then in the late 1990s we sold most of the milk cows, except for a few, and switched back to beef and raised Angus and Limousins.”
There’s a family aspect to almost everything that happens at SideLine Farms. “Throughout my time on the farm we’ve also raised some chickens and pigs as 4H projects. Right now we raise Guernsey heifers. My aunt and uncle, Nedra and Tim Armstrong over in Horse Creek, continue to milk Guernsey cattle. So my family raises most of the heifers for them until they calve and go to their farm to be milked. Along with raising these heifers my family and I travel to different cattle shows across the country and show them.”
Apart from her work on the family farm, this teenager has a full roster of high school activities. Says Mary Beth: “At Crockett I’m the chapter FFA vice president and the Key Club treasurer. I’m also a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and French Club.”
She attends church at Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City, as she always has, perhaps another example of that stick-with-it approach to life that the Collettes seem to follow. At her church she has been active with mission trips and the youth group.
Her family also is involved in the Greene County Angus Association, East Tennessee Cattle Alliance, and the Washington County Cattlemen’s association.
Saturdays she works at the Greeneville stockyard, yet another foot in the farming world for this rural-rooted farm girl. “The farm is all I’ve ever known. I feel like it’s definitely made me who I am. Ever since I was little, I can remember going out with my dad to feed cows or riding the tractor.”
There’s not much down time for Mary Beth. “Right now on a daily basis I feed and help manage about 90-100 head of cattle. That includes the dairy heifers we raise and our herd of Limousin/Angus beef cattle. We also have two calves that require bottle feeding twice a day.”
How does haying season affect her routine? “With that, I help do a lot of different things. I help mow, tedd, rake, and bale. We put up about 300 round bales every year so I just kind of help out and do what my dad and uncle need since they both work jobs.”
Not being a farmer myself, I had to go online to find out what it means to “tedd” hay. According to a YouTube video, tedding is a process that helps get air moving around mowed hay, spreading it, aerating it and curing it within a shorter time.
As for Mary Beth’s work with the cattle that the hay helps feed at SideLine Farms, she says: “We do sell some calves at the stockyard occasionally so I’ve worked and hauled cattle before ... we also sell beef locally, so a big job I have is raising the steers we use for this and also putting things on our social media to market the beef.”
What does she like most about her work on the farm?
“One of my favorite jobs on the farm is being able to raise baby calves and see them grow up. This is my favorite because I often end up raising these babies, breeding them, and raising their babies. I find it really interesting to be able to see these cows grow up and have babies and watch the cows fulfill their purpose.”
It’s not all fluffy hay, frisky calves and fun on the farm, though. As Mary Beth puts it: “With anything you do there’s always going to be things you don’t like doing. One of my least favorite things is cleaning out the barn. I have some of the worst allergies and no matter how much medicine I take, cleaning out the barn always makes my allergies flare up.”
Inspiration for this busy girl comes from her family, past and present. “I have numerous family members who are involved in agriculture and they have all been very inspirational to me. Both of my papaws were involved in agriculture and they passed that love on to my parents, who passed it on to me.”
A connecting point between Mary Beth’s farm life and her school life is the FFA organization.
“I’ve been involved in FFA since I was a freshman in high school. I’ve competed in numerous competitions and went to state for a lot of these. Part of FFA is having an SAE.”
SAE stands for for “supervised agriculture experience.”
FFA has been highly rewarding to her.
“A big part of my FFA career was winning the state proficiency for dairy production entrepreneurship (which is my SAE) as a sophomore. After winning state I advanced to nationals, where I placed in the bronze (top 20).”
About that proficiency award: “This part of FFA is based on a person’s SAE. So in order to compete in this you fill out an application based on your SAE. ... After you fill the application out someone will judge it and compare it to other people with the same SAE. So I won the East Tennessee region, won the state, and moved on to nationals, where I placed in the top 20. And this was out of all the other applications from state winners.”
As if not being busy enough already, she also is a member of the 4H honor club.
“I’ve been a member of the 4H since fourth grade, and I’ve been on a few trips and done some competitions. A big part of my 4H involvement right now is being the chairman for the Greene County June Dairy Days celebration. The event is June 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds.”
The event is sponsored by the Greene County Partnership’s Agri-business Committee to honor dairy farmers and their dedication to the nutritious milk they produce.
What’s next in Mary Beth’s life, after she completes high school a year from now?
“After high school I plan to attend the Walters State Greeneville campus through the TN Promise program. As far as long term involvement in the farm, I’d definitely like to stay involved. I think it’s important for family farms to continue farming and growing through generations. I’d like to keep farming and selling beef because it’s also important for people to know where their food comes from and how it is raised.”
She is analytical about how agriculture fits into today’s world, and how it is perceived by many in her own age group.
According to Mary Beth: “Most people in my generation are two generations or more removed from a farm. … I think a lot of people in my generation don’t know a lot about where their food comes from ... that is where we get a lot of misconceptions about certain things. For example, GMOs are a hot topic right now. Many people label GMOs as ‘bad’ or unhealthy, when in reality almost everything we eat is a GMO, and that’s not a bad thing.
“Agriculture is an industry that feeds the world and I think it gets a bad reputation a lot of the time from people who don’t understand the importance of it. I also don’t think a lot of farmers also eat the products they produce. Like my family also eats the beef we produce. We wouldn’t give our customers something that we wouldn’t eat ourselves.”
SideLine Farms has begun selling beef in bulk, she says. “Used to, we’d just sell to some family friends or people we knew who were interested in buying like a whole or half of a cow. However, in 2020, we started selling and processing a lot more beef. We raise the cattle we process and sell retail cuts of beef to consumers, and we still offer the option to buy in bulk. We don’t do the processing ourselves; we use a local processor instead.
“All of our meat we sell is USDA inspected, and we do have a license that allows us to sell retail beef. We are doing direct-to-consumer sales. We don’t have an official store-front at the farm, but people can always schedule to meet us there and purchase beef. We use social media like Facebook, Instagram, and twitter.
“People can contact us on any of those or by phone number or email … another thing we have recently started doing is going to the Jonesborough Farmers Market to sell beef. We try to go most Saturdays and the people there are always really nice.”
Both of Mary Beth’s parents have full-time jobs, and her uncle is retired and now works part-time. She says: “Most farmers do have second jobs just because it takes a lot for a farm to be profitable. Since my parents and uncle work, a lot of the daily tasks like feeding hay and checking cows are done by me and my sister.”
What’s the bottom line in Mary Beth’s viewpoint on farming?
“Family farms are more important than people think. Consumers need to know where their food comes from and how it is raised. A lot of small, family farms are going out of business every day. It’s more important now than it ever has been for people to support local farms.”