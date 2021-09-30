I covered a local trial years ago involving a man accused of scamming a car dealership out of an automobile.
Asked under oath if he was a con man, the calm, smooth-talking defendant would say only, “A con man never tells.”
One former American con man who did tell is Frank Abagnale Jr., born in 1948. If you’ve seen the 2002 film “Catch Me If You Can,” you’re familiar with his story.
The film, based on a book of the same title that Abagnale himself wrote, is a fun look at how brashness, persistent falsehood, utter unscrupulousness and willingness to take outrageous risks can be used as tools to take advantage of other people, as Abagnale did. Though several of Abagnale’s most extraordinary claims came under later scrutiny and were found to be exaggerated or outright false, there is no question that the man was a master of fraud in his younger days.
Abagnale’s shady career seemingly grew out of what a similar con artist, the late Ferdinand Waldo Demara Jr., said had been his own motivation: “Rascality. Pure rascality.”
New York-born Abagnale got into the dishonesty game early, starting out in his mid-teens by using a gasoline card to run up a bill in the thousands of dollars, leaving his own father stuck with the debt.
His life thereafter involved one lie or pretense after another, along with routine criminality such as car theft. “Paper hanging” – slang for writing bad checks – became a common practice for him.
What really stands out in Abagnale’s criminal life are his bold and risky impersonations. At only age 17 he rented an airline pilot uniform to impersonate a pilot, but got caught and wound up behind bars a couple of years. He apparently did not learn his lesson, because after his release, he soon was back at the fake pilot routine again, this time going international, using pilot “deadheading” privileges to fly for free.
Across the nation and around the world, he’d alter checks to look like Pan Am paychecks and, wearing his uniform, visit banks and cash the checks. That was more easily done in those days, before some of today’s check security measures were in place.
He claims to have pretended to be other kinds of professionals, too, such as a physician, though investigations have shown that some of his more colorful exploits, including several depicted in the film, apparently didn’t actually happen.
Rascality. Pure rascality.
To his credit, Abagnale has in later life acted as a consultant, using his criminal experiences to teach law enforcement officers and investigators how to detect con games and scammers. His firm, Abagnale & Associates, similarly advises businesses on how to avoid fraud.
Abagnale says we everyday folk can spot a likely scam attempt by identifying two tip-offs that almost always are present. The first is that the scammer demands money, immediately. No time for thinking things through and making a rational decision is allowed. The second tip-off, related to the first, is that personal information such as credit card or bank account details is demanded, again immediately.
According to Abagnale, if you keep your eyes and ears open for those two things: a demand for a rushed decision and payment, and a related demand for personal information the swindler can use to tap into a victim’s financial resources, you’ll be able to spot a likely scammer.
If those elements are present, especially when the one making the demands is a stranger who initiated the contact, its time to just hang up the phone or slam the door, according to Abagnale.
That’s good advice for everyone, but particularly so for those who are aged and perhaps isolated and lonely, or for young folks just starting out who haven’t yet had the chance to develop protective skepticism and caution.
Don’t expect your suspected con artist to “fess up” if confronted, though. Remember: “a con man never tells.”
So skip the confrontation. Say nothing. Just hang up that phone the moment you begin to detect “rascality” on the other end of the line. If it rings again, ignore it.
Dodge the rascals.