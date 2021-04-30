I’m an early riser, typically. That got started for me when I began writing westerns for Bantam Books way back in the 1980s. At the time I also was working full-time at The Greeneville Sun, so there wasn’t book-writing time available to me during the daytime hours.
The solution was to begin getting up at 4 a.m. and writing from then until time to get ready for work. It took a few days to adjust to that, but I kept at it, and eventually my inner alarm clock reset itself and I began naturally waking up at, or just before, 4 a.m. Most mornings that’s still the hour I naturally wake up.
I learned from Bob Hurley that he did the same thing. Four in the morning was when he wrote many of his Greeneville Sun columns, and he found it was an ideal work time for him.
“Nobody else wants that time,” Bob told me. “The phone’s not going to ring and nobody is going to knock on the door.”
Bob was right. Even as I type these words, it is just a few minutes after 4 a.m. It really is a good time for writing without distraction.
Thursday morning of this week, I woke up at 3 a.m. rather than 4. I hadn’t planned to; it just happened.
And when I woke up, a song was playing through my mind, as they do sometimes, one I’d not even thought about for several years.
It was a song I used to hear my older daughter, Laura, play off of a CD she had while she still was in school. A Winston-Salem alternative rock band called Jump, Little Children (a name derived from some blues lyrics) wrote and performed the song, the name of which was “Cathedrals.” It’s a very pretty, melodic song with cryptic but intriguing lyrics.
The chorus of the song goes, “In the cathedrals of New York and Rome, there is a feeling you should just go home, and spend a lifetime finding just where that is.”
That “feeling you should just go home” line resonated with me when I first heard the song because it caught the way I had felt back at the time I got a decent multi-book contract with Bantam, one my Bantam editor told me was intended to let me begin writing full-time. Something I could “just go home” and do.
The song is certainly not about somebody deciding whether or not to become a full-time writer. In fact I’m not sure the song is specifically “about” anything. For me it just happened to fit, in terms of mood and some of the lyrics, the things I was thinking about regarding career direction at the time.
Should I continue in a traditional job, or should I follow the song’s words and “just go home” to write books and see where that might lead?
Ultimately I did “just go home” and wrote westerns and historical novels full-time for several years in the 1990s. That was a period of time I treasured then and now, despite some challenges. And I certainly look forward to returning to novel-writing in two or three years as a retirement job.
I’m no psychologist, but I think that upcoming prospect of being able to devote my time to writing books again is why that song was in my mind when I woke up so early on Thursday. Having associated the song “Cathedrals” with the book-writing side of my work life, I think my subconscious prodded the song back to life in my mind.
After I got out of bed Thursday at 3 a.m., I went one room over into my home office and searched out the song on YouTube. I found a 2019 performance of it, done in Atlanta’s Paste studio by its originating band, Jump, Little Children. It’s a beautiful, evocative and haunting song. Just search the name of the band and the name of the song on YouTube and you can find it.
I had one startled moment when I read the viewer comments about the song on that YouTube page Thursday morning. Those comments mostly were people describing what had led them to seek out the song on YouTube. Something in one of the comments jumped out at me … my own name. Huh? Where had that come from?
A woman named Sue Roman had written: “I’m here after reading a Cameron Judd book, looking him up on Facebook, and seeing this song posted on his FB page. I’m stunned.”
I don’t know Sue Roman and had forgotten that I once posted a link to the original album version of the song on my Facebook page years ago.
It surprised me to realize that my books had led, indirectly, to someone encountering a song that has personal relevance, for me, to the years those books were written. It was a random coincidence, but even if it wasn’t meaningful, it felt like it was.
I emailed my three kids about it, and they found it merely amusing. Laura, who is the reason I ever heard the song in the first place, replied rather facetiously that my name turning up on that page with a band she likes means that now I’m famous.
No, not famous, Laura. But I’ll not bicker with you about it, in that you get the credit for introducing me to the “Cathedrals” song to begin with, and it has become one of my favorites.
And I’m certainly not the only person who thinks the song “Cathedrals” is terrific, especially as performed by the band that created it.
One person who posted a comment on that YouTube page wrote, “It shames me there’s beautiful music like this I’ve never heard till 10 minutes ago ... WOW. What a find!”
Another wrote, “This is honestly one of most gorgeous things I’ve ever heard.”
It would be hard for any song to earn a higher compliment than that.