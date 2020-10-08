I bought a book last week written by an East Tennessee sheriff, Joe Guy, who also happens to be a devotee of Tennessee history, and the official historian for his home county. If memory serves, I met Joe years ago at an event going on at the East Tennessee Historical Society headquarters in Knoxville, probably at one of the ETHS author days.
Joe is sheriff of McMinn County, where Athens is the county seat. The book I bought is entitled “The Hidden History of Southeast Tennessee.” Through most of my years I’ve not had much connection to the southeastern part of our state, now I have a daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters living in that region and am a little more tuned in to it, and wanted to see what Joe could teach me about it.
Joe’s book is made up of anecdotes and historical accounts, and it is a page-turning read. He tells stories well.
I was drawn to one story called “Wilderness Survival in Eighteenth-Century Tennessee: The James Smith Story.” As I read it, I recognized it as an episode of frontier history I’d encountered before, elements of which I had borrowed for a fictionalized episode in one of my Tennessee novels. The historical event provides a great example of human ingenuity, cooperation and the advantages of keeping a cool head in a crisis.
The “long hunters” of the Southeast frontier were men who went into the wilderness of the “overmountain” country for extended hunting and trapping ventures. Daniel Boone was one of those, the lesser-known James Smith another. Smith was one of the earliest long hunters, hunting in what is now Tennessee in 1766 and ’67. In the latter year, the group of which Smith was part decided to head north to the Illinois wilderness. Smith balked at the idea, fearing a journey of that length, added to the time he’d already been away from his family, would persuade his kin he was surely dead.
Doing some trading with the others to make sure he was well-armed for hunting and protection, he parted amiably from his companions and was allowed to take along a mixed-race slave, called Jamie, who had been brought along with the hunters. Keeping Jamie with him would prove a fortunate circumstance for Smith.
If ever you’ve stepped on a nail and had it penetrate your foot, you’ll have some idea of what Smith, in his homeward journey, experienced in a “canebrake” (a thick stand of river cane). This cane, like bamboo, could break sometimes and leave sharp fragments sticking up from the ground.
If modern hiking boots had existed at that time, Smith might not have had it so bad when he stepped on one of those shards of broken cane. He received a “cane stab” through his moccasins and deep into his foot. The cane broke off, too, remaining lodged up in the flesh with not enough of the cane sticking out to grasp and remove.
Had someone at that point told Smith he needed to “MacGyver” a solution for his problem, he’d have had no clue what that television-based term means, but the concept already was in his mind. With no doctors around, no way for him to walk on his throbbing foot, and no goods at hand except what he and Jamie carried, Smith knew his only chance was to use whatever they did have in as innovative a way as they could.
In Smith’s pack were a few basic wilderness tools, including a knife, an awl for making holes in leather, and a bullet mold.
When he looked at those three items, Smith saw them as surgical instruments.
In Smith’s own words: “I stuck the awl in the skin, and with the knife I cut away the flesh from around the cane ...”
Ouch and ouch again.
Smith called Jamie in to assist, asking him to use the bullet mold like a pair of pliers to grasp the now-exposed end of the cane shard and pull it out. Jamie did it and showed it to Smith. Smith recounted: “When I saw it, it seemed a shocking thing to be in any person’s foot …” Then, in a masterpiece of understatement: “It will therefore be supposed that I was very glad to have it out.”
Smith then asked Jamie to search for a “lynn tree,” (basswood) of which some parts have anesthetic and anti-inflammatory properties. Jamie fetched in scrapings from the roots of such a tree, and these he pounded into a pulp on a stone and boiled into a gel.
Smith bathed his foot and leg and made poultices of the lynn tree root gel, using “the green moss that grows upon logs” in place of the cloth rags that would have been used in more normal circumstances. The moss they bound in place using elm bark.
“By this means (simple as it may seem),” Smith wrote, “the swelling and the inflammation abated.”
Smith still was not up to travel, however, so when bad weather began to threaten, Jamie created a half-faced shelter built with forked branches and straight poles with cane piled on for a roof. Long hunters frequently built such shelters because the materials were available almost anywhere they went.
Using Smith’s rifle, Jamie killed a buffalo, from which the pair got lean meat they fire-dried into jerky – good trail food because it would keep. They boiled tallow out of fatter cuts of meat and kept the tallow as a base in which to stew the jerky for later meals.
When at last they were able to limpingly move on, their clothing eventually wore out and they improvised garments and footwear from deer hide and a bear skin with the hair intact. Jamie wore the latter “belted around him.”
It was three months before the pair finally reached North Carolina’s Yadkin River settlements, where they looked so strange and dangerous they were thrown into jail until the locals could decide what was up with these two seeming wild men from the forest.
Eventually they were freed, cleaned up, given normal clothing and reognized as civilized humans.
Joe Guy concludes his account of the adventure of James and Jamie with these observations:
“Men like James Smith had taken the time to learn woodcraft and were able to make application of this knowledge. His story is a lesson in survival and self-reliance in the face of death and danger, far back on the frontier of history.”
One has to wonder how many earlier but less-enterprising frontier hunters/ travelers, with no Jamie around, similarly suffered cane stabs that made them immobile and led to lonely deaths.
Joe has the knack of recognizing a good tale when he spots one, and picks stories that have a universal appeal.
One of the best ones, for me, is Joe’s telling of the true story of Daphney Chestnut Melton Howard, a slave girl sold young and separated from her mother.
Joe presents the twists and turns of Daphney’s later life, revealing her as a highly intelligent young lady who learned skills such as math and reading at a time when slaves were not supposed to do that kind of thing.
The final twist of Daphney’s story is such a good and unlikely one that I’ll not spoil it here.
To read about Daphney and other fascinating Tennessee figures from the parts of East Tennessee southwest of us, pick up Joe’s book for yourself. “The Hidden History of Southeast Tennessee,” is available from Amazon and other online booksellers. It’s published by The History Press and carries a 2011 copyright.
It’s an easy, entertaining and informative read, and has led me to order more of Joe’s work already.
A thought: Christmas will soon be upon us. If you have a lover of frontier and Tennessee history on your gift list, consider giving Sheriff Joe Guy’s book a place under the tree.