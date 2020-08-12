Two or three weeks ago, I had an interesting conversation with a woman working the deli in one of Greeneville’s bigger grocery stores. While I was buying a meat-and-three takeout meal, she said, “You write those columns in the newspaper. You ought to write one about how rude people are lately.”
I’d actually heard similar comments from cash register clerks and so on at different stores around town. And all of them attributed the apparent heightening of local rudeness to the COVID virus, indirectly. Specifically, they tended to theorize that the overall atmosphere of tension and fear surrounding COVID, and the annoyance of mask-wearing and so on, have gotten under people’s skins and made them quicker to “mouth off” and be more impolite than they would be otherwise.
That isn’t hard to believe. In fact, let me step into this public confessional booth a moment and admit that weeks back I embarrassed myself by doing some unjustified mouthing off of my own to two young men working at Walmart. I’m not by nature the kind to do that sort of thing much, but I did it that evening, and felt bad enough about it that I went back to the two guys and apologized about 15 minutes later.
This happened at the time that some stores, including Walmart, had just started regulating their entrance and exit patterns to expedite social distancing.
I’d parked on the side of the store with the garden center and tire garage. In the past, I’d usually entered through the garden center door because it was closer and more convenient to that part of the parking lot than the main doors way on down. At this point, though, the garden center doors were being used for exit only.
Something had me in a bad humor already – I don’t remember what, but probably it was petty – and as I circled around the corner onto the sidewalk that runs along the front of the store, somebody exited through the garden center door, which left the doors open for a few moments.
Knowing full well that I was not supposed to do it, I decided that, since I was in a bad mood, the world owed it to me to let me be a jerk, with impunity. So I ducked through the doors before they could close, and entered the garden center, passing by the cash registers and heading toward the sliding door into the main store area.
The two young guys working the garden center registers immediately said, “Sir, you can’t go in that way right now.” They then explained that everyone was to use the main entrance for the time being due to the need for social distancing.
These guys were not in the slightest bit rude or unprofessional in how they spoke to me. Quite the opposite. They spoke quietly and politely, and almost seemed apologetic for having to call me down. They understood why people got annoyed by pattern changes. Even so, they’d been told to enforce the rules and, as employees, had to do so.
I should have said “Oh, sorry,” turned and gone back out and followed the right entrance process ... but nooooooo. I was feeling grumpy, and therefore it was the obligation of Walmart, the world and even the entire universe to not inconvenience me in the slightest. (Anybody else ever feel that way?)
So instead of behaving myself, I made some snide comment back to indicate I didn’t really care about store rules just then, since I didn’t work there, and kept walking into the main store area. I found a cart and began my shopping.
All the time I was in there, though, this nagging feeling of guilt was growing. Those young guys had been doing nothing but what they were supposed to do, and had been nothing but kind and professional in how they did it.
They were doing their jobs, and I, a grouchy stranger, had punished them for it.
I knew what I needed to do, but boy, I did not want to do it. I didn’t so much dread the coming apology itself as the few moments of walking toward the two guys, making them wonder why I was returning. Was I going to give them more rudeness to top off the earlier serving I’d dished out?
Feeling small and ashamed, I made myself keep going toward them. I told the guys I’d come back to apologize to them because I knew I’d been very out-of-line in how I’d treated them, had no excuse for it, and was sorry.
That was no lie. It was a sincere apology.
The two guys remained thoroughly classy throughout. They told me they understood that it was annoying to be inconvenienced, but that they had their instructions and would hear about it from their supervisors if they just stood by and let people flout the rules. They would get in trouble themselves if they ignored directives from store management.
The two young guys thanked me for coming back and apologizing. So much for the commonly heard complaint that Millennials don’t know how to interact cordially with people! It was the grumpy old Boomer who was the rude one this time, and that old Boomer knows it.
It was a great relief to me to give those two an apology they certainly were due. It would have been better if I’d just behaved myself in the first place.
Well done, young men. You served your employer well. I wish I’d jotted down your names so I could give you full credit here, but I didn’t think of it at the time.
Back to the original point ...
I do think it’s possible, even likely, that people are more irritable since COVID came along and imposed extra behavioral burdens on us all. Masks and floor arrows and WAIT HERE circles in the cash register line … all this stuff can annoy us and trigger the occasional ill-tempered reflexive response.
There’s a reason for all this bother, though, and we all know that ... so we may as well get along with one another until normalcy creeps back in, as surely it will, someday.
Until it does, what follows probably will continue to be my usual shopping pattern, and maybe yours:
1) Pull into store parking lot, park, and go into the store – through the correct doors from now on.
2) Realize after five minutes of shopping that the durned old mask is still in the car.
3) Head for the store exit so I can run back to the car and fetch that mask.
4) Look down and realize I’m traveling opposite to the floor arrows ... with no mask. Double offense.
5) Feel like everybody in the store is noticing these failures and labeling me a moral reprobate on the level of Ted Bundy.
6) Get my mask, put it on and go back inside the store to begin silently judging others who forgot theirs. How can they be so negligent, right?
Viruses come and eventually go. Human nature lingers ... and we’ve all got it.