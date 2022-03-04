This is a column about something that should stir up a memory for at least some of my fellow baby boomers, perhaps depending on exactly when and where they attended elementary school.
I have many memories of my earliest school days, some clearer than others. One recollection that is particularly strong involves me and a big bunch of other pupils doing push-ups, sit-ups and marching in place in the gymnasium at Cookeville’s Robert Byrd Capshaw Elementary School (which still exists – same site, newer building). We did this in physical education class while one of those boxy single-unit record players typical of 1960s schools played one of the most obnoxious songs ever contrived by cruel humanity.
It’s an ear-worm of a 1962 song that burrows so deeply into your mind that, once you hear it a couple of times, you’ll still remember it many decades later, as I do. It was sung by none other than Robert Preston, the famous actor-singer from “The Music Man.”
Some reading this already have clued in and are hearing the chorus in their memories right now: “Go, you chicken fat, go away … go you chicken fat go!”
The problem with the song in my case wasn’t low production value or untalented performance. Those didn’t apply. Robert Preston, now deceased, was a proven professional performer, and the record actually was made at the same time as the recording sessions for the “Music Man” soundtrack. It even was composed by the same person who wrote the songs for that classic musical.
No, the problem wasn’t the performance or even the song itself. The problem was a childish misunderstanding on my part of what the “Chicken Fat” song was saying.
What the song actually is urging to “go” is unhealthy body fat, which was and still is a problem among American children.
When I, as a little boy, heard the song, though, I interpreted it as using “chicken fat” to label and disparage us kids doing the exercise. Outright name-calling, as if Mr. Preston was calling us “fatso” or “lardo” or whatever. I thought it extremely rude and mean, and was surprised my school would allow such an insulting record to be played, right there in school with the apparent approval of our teachers and principal.
It wasn’t until years later that I read the lyrics and realized the words “chicken fat” applied not to the kids themselves, but to any excess body fat they carried. Big difference.
But even if the song wasn’t actually insulting, it still was annoying.
It was written as a theme song for one of President John F. Kennedy’s pet projects: a youth fitness program he wanted to see carried out all across the nation to better the health of the rising new generation.
It was a good idea, obviously. Its theme song just failed to take into account the capability of a little Tennessee elementary school boy to misunderstand what the lyrics were saying. Add to that the fact that that same elementary school boy wasn’t a big fan of sit-ups (and still isn’t many decades later), and you’ve got a muddled situation.
Millions of the records were distributed for free to schools across America, so probably they reached East Tennessee just like they reached my own school in Middle Tennessee.
Meanwhile, if you missed out on it, but want to have the chicken fat song experience yourself, you can find it on YouTube. When you listen, just remember that it isn’t calling you “chicken fat.” It’s referring to that spare tire around your midsection you’ve been carrying around since you turned 40.
I guess the whole assault against “chicken fat” was a good thing. Even if seems that for too many of us Americans, the chicken fat ultimately prevailed.