As Black History Month nears its end for this year, this seems an appropriate time to spotlight an American hero who received the plaudits he deserved only long after his death, a death fated the moment the man uttered two particular words.
I must admit I’d not even heard of this man until I stumbled across his story by accident while researching a different topic. His name was John R. Fox, and he died at the age of 29 on Dec. 26, 1944. As you might guess from the year of his death and his age at the time, 1st Lt. John R. Fox was one of the thousands of Americans who died in World War II.
The young man was part of the 92nd Infantry Division, also called the Buffalo Soldiers, a segregated African American division. Fox was in the 366th Infantry Regiment.
Here is the story of his heroism.
Sommocolonia is a mountainside Italian village in the Serchio River Valley. Today the town has only 200 or so residents. It was somewhat larger in 1944, but always a small town.
Americans holding the town in late 1944 were overrun by enemy combatants who had infiltrated Sommocolonia in civilian disguise. John Fox, a Cincinnati-born soldier, volunteered to stay behind with a few others to direct defensive artillery fire in support of the withdrawing Americans. He performed that task from the second floor of a Sommocolonia house, communicating with an American artillery unit by radio.
As the withdrawal progressed, Fox realized that the American artillery fire needed to strike closer to his own location to be effective. He directed via radio that the fire should be recalibrated accordingly.
The artillery unit was hesitant to do so because of potential danger to the small observer unit of which Fox was a part. But they complied and hoped for the best.
Fox, meanwhile, continued to observe from his precarious position, and finally realized that the fire needed to be redirected yet again. He sent the communication.
Among the artillerymen who received the message was a man Fox knew, a good friend. That man realized that Fox’s latest directive would result in the artillery fire actually striking the place Fox was. The result inevitably would be Fox’s own death.
Fox’s friend radioed this information to Fox, who already understood the ramifications of the situation. Despite urging that he reconsider, Fox gave his final radio communication, consisting of only two terse words: “Fire it.”
With those words, Fox’s fate was sealed.
The shelling commenced, blasting the area where Fox was.
Thanks to time gained because of the shelling Fox had directed, U.S. forces organized a counterattack and regained control of the village.
When everything was over and the artillery-blasted town was searched, the approximately 100 bodies found included that of John Fox, who had sealed his own doom for the safety of the withdrawing American soldiers who were his peers and friends.
That Fox had died heroically was never in dispute. His action clearly was worthy of the highest honors his nation could give him, but his race got in the way.
During WW II, not even one Black soldier was awarded a Medal of Honor.
In 1993 the Army contracted North Carolina’s Shaw University to research and determine if there was a racial disparity in the way Medal of Honor recipients were selected.
Clearly there was disparity, the researchers found, and the names of several African-American soldiers who merited the highest honors, including Fox, were presented.
Seven Medals of Honor to the previously neglected soldiers were presented in a presidential ceremony in January of 1997. Only one recipient remained alive at that time, the other six honorees receiving their rewards posthumously.
Fox received an even later, less formal and less official American honor as well: in 2005, the Hasbro toy company created a 12-inch G.I. Joe action figure commemorating Fox as part of its G.I. Joe Medal-of-Honor series.
Also, the residents of Sommocolonia erected a postwar monument to nine men killed during the artillery barrage. Eight of them were Italians. The other was Lt. John Fox, American hero.
Fox, whose remains were returned to the United States, is buried in a cemetery in Massachusetts.