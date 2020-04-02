“I hate graveyards and old pawn shops, for they always bring me tears. I can’t forgive the way they rob me of my childhood souvenirs.”
The line above is from the John Prine song “Souvenirs.” That’s one of his good ones, but the truth is just about any John Prine song is good.
When I heard that John Prine was in the hospital with COVID-19, and not doing well, it was like hearing a beloved old friend was ill, even though I’ve never personally met the man. But he is an artist I’ve loved since I was in high school, and I don’t want to lose him. He and his music are two of my own “souvenirs” from my youth. I named a character in one of my earliest westerns after him, just changing “John” to “Jeremy.”
As of Tuesday, at least, Prine was being reported by his wife (who already has pulled through the COVID-19 illness herself) as having gone from critical to stable condition. I hope he progresses all the way to health. He’s in his 70s now, though, and already had heart issues, so he’s definitely in the zone that rouses concern with this virus.
One thing he’s got going for him is a history of surviving things. He’s defeated cancer twice. He’s had surgeries that helped rid him of cancer, but altered his facial appearance fairly dramatically. It didn’t stop him. He’s written, toured and recorded all the same.
He’s considered a song-writing legend, though many people may not know his name. He’s not a great singer by any stretch (raw, gravelly voice), but he does have a certain sound that makes his music connect all the better with the hearts and emotions of his listeners.
His lyrics are absolutely fantastic, and better-qualified folks than I have said so.
Bob Dylan (who showed up one time at a Prine performance to make himself part of the backup band, playing harmonica), described Prine’s songs as “Midwestern mind-trips to the nth degree. And he writes beautiful songs. I remember when Kris Kristofferson first brought him on the scene. All that stuff about ‘Sam Stone’ the soldier junky daddy, and ‘Donald and Lydia,’ where people make love from ten miles away … nobody but Prine could write like that.”
John Prine’s most famous songs reached their largest audiences through the performances and recordings of others. There’s “Paradise,” that song with the chorus that begins, “Daddy, won’t you take me back to Muhlenberg County.” John Denver, Johnny Cash, Jon Fogerty and lots of others recorded that one. “Angel From Montgomery” has become a classic and staple for Carly Simon, Tanya Tucker, Bonnie Raitt, and many more.
“Hello In There,” Prine’s moving tribute to the aged and lonely, has been recorded by REM, Joan Baez, Bette Midler and others.
Prine’s own popular performances of his work have included the somber “Sam Stone,” “Please Don’t Bury Me,” “Illegal Smile,” “Come Back To Us, Barbara Lewis,” the songs already mentioned above, and lots of others.
What makes his work great is his skill with lyrics. He describes the death of drug-addicted Vietnam Vet Sam Stone as “climbing walls while sitting in a chair.”
The final verse of a song he wrote with Bobby Braddock, “Unwed Fathers” is gripping. It describes a young and unmarried single mother and her baby, both abandoned by the father of the infant, as they flee from home in hope of finding a life for themselves on their own. “On a somewhere-else-bound, Smoky Mountain Greyhound, she bows her head down, humming lullabies. ‘Your daddy never, meant to hurt you ever. He just don’t live here, but you’ve got his eyes.’”
The chorus of that same song sets the tone and theme of that song, and is a Prine indictment of young men who take advantage of girls, then abandon them. “From a teenaged lover, to an unwed mother, kept undercover, like some bad dream. While unwed fathers, they can’t be bothered. They run like water, through a mountain stream.”
Take a look at the lump-in-the-throat chorus of the melodically beautiful “Hello In There”: “You know that old trees just grow stronger, and old rivers grow wilder every day. Old people just grow lonesome, waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’”
Not everything Prine writes is so seriously themed. His playful “Illegal Smile,” (a song Prine vows is not about drugs, though it sure sounds like it is) has a verse that goes: ”Last time I checked my bankroll, it was getting thin. Sometimes it seems the bottom is the only place I’ve been. Chased a rainbow down a one-way street ... dead end. And all my friends turned out to be insurance salesmen. But fortunately, I have the key, to escape reality.”
He’s been known to end that song with the purely nonsensical line: “Well done. Hot dog bun. My sister’s a nun.”
His lyrical character sketches are deft. “Grandpa was a carpenter, built houses, stores and banks. Chain-smoked Camel cigarettes and hammered nails and planks. He was level on the level, shaved even every door; voted for Eisenhower ’cause Lincoln won the war.”
I bet the have been quite a few old fellows around Greene County years back who could answer to that description. It always makes me think of my mother’s father, except he was a farmer and mailman, not a carpenter, and he didn’t smoke.
As I finish typing this column just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, John Prine remains alive as far as I know. I hope he makes it. He inspires me. If ever I become able to write prose half as well as he writes lyrics, I’ll have achieved something.
Hello in there, John Prine, hello. Like your wife has requested of those who care about you, I’m praying for you every day. You matter. Even if we don’t know each other, you are my friend.
If you can pull it off, don’t stop be a survivor just yet.