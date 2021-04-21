I never knew Ron Jones, a Greeneville-born man who involved himself in many good things in this community before his passing in 2019, but this week I’ve come to feel that I do know him a little.
Speaking to his wife, Donna, about this weekend’s no-reserve auction of more than 100 of the classic cars he collected over the years, I’ve gotten an idea of what made the man tick. His car collecting was only a part of it. That was a hobby that engaged his mind, as did his love of hunting, fishing and outdoor life in general.
What engaged Ron’s heart, though, was doing his part to help those who most needed it. Donna described his service on the board of Holston United Methodist Home for Children as being “dear to his heart.” Likewise he was a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
He established the Volunteer Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF in Greene County, and through that group sponsored special activities for individuals with various physical limitations and challenges.
It always was important to Ron, Donna told me, to provide opportunity and inclusion for those who might otherwise be overlooked or excluded. That was just who he was. And though his car collection may disperse, his legacy of service will remain with us.
GAA Classic Cars, the company that is conducting this week’s auction, wrote in its publicity materials: “Ron chose to live a humble life and did not widely advertise his achievements or his prized automobile and antique collection. However, many in Eastern Tennessee will always remember the man behind this collection as a true community leader through his active participation in numerous charitable organizations and helping to build the identity of Greeneville.”
One goal he had that he was unable to fulfill due to his decline in health and later passing was creation of a car museum for Greeneville that would showcase his collection.
Family members in addition to Donna included a daughter named Angela, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Though born in Greeneville, Ron and Donna lived in Kingsport for years, where Don worked with the Eastman company.
The cars to be auctioned Saturday are part of a collection he started with a single Ford Model A coupe. That collection, large enough to crowd a warehouse, expanded not only in number but in variety, coming to include various high-performance cars, with an emphasis on Chrysler models, but also including Ford and General Motors.
According to the journal.classiccars.com website, this weekend’s auction will feature vehicles ranging from a 1924 REO Speedwagon and a 1926 Rickenbacker roadster to a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird and a 2016 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
An industrialist by trade (he founded and owned the local RPC Specialty Coatings plant), Jones was a constantly busy, life-loving man, according to wife Donna. And he kept up an active schedule despite health problems that eventually caused him physical pain he somehow managed to keep hidden from most around him.
He hunted and fished and farmed despite pain that would have been crippling to many. He was jovial and friendly, I’m told, and loved his home community and its people.
His Greeneville Sun obituary said of him: “His biggest enjoyments were collecting old cars, tractors, implements and spending time with his family, friends and especially his hunting buddies in South Dakota.”
Ron and Donna also owned land in South Dakota that they visited periodically. Ron liked to hunt and fish there, as he did in Tennessee, and even set up outdoor events for challenged individuals similar to those he and NWTF sponsored here. There was one difference though: the Dakota outings involved pheasants rather than wild turkeys.
As for this weekend’s auction, the fact it is a no-reserve auction means that everything sold will go to the top bidder for that vehicle, even if the bid is lower than the vehicle’s market value.
Those sufficiently interested and motivated may make the road trip to Greensboro and attend the auction in person, but must register as bidders to be present at the event.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 10 a.m.
There’s no necessity for the trip, though, in that the auction will stream online, and online bidding is available. Again, though, bidders must register.
To register as a bidder or to see more about the auction and the Jones collection, visit www.gaaclassiccars.com.
For even more online information about Ron, his cars and the auction, visit www.journal.classiccars.com/2021/03/28/175-lot-ron-jones-collection-headed-to-gaa-sale.