I’ve never been in law enforcement, but I’ve always perceived that profession as one many people could not handle well because of the level of toughness required. I’m thinking less of physical toughness than of the psychological variety.
Almost every kind of human tragedy at some point gets dumped in the laps of law enforcement officers. Suicides, murders, horrible accidents, heartless crimes, cruel abuse cases … LEOs (LEO is an increasingly common shorthand for “Law Enforcement Officer,” something I learned from the TV series “Justified”) are there in all those kinds of situations. And while everyone around them might be losing their cool, officers are expected to remain in control, to be the stabilizers of unstable situations. The fact they are trained surely helps them, but no amount of training can anticipate every troubling scenario a LEO might encounter and be expected to manage.
There’s something I notice about those folks that probably is partly reaction to the stressful aspects of their work: most seem to have good senses of humor. I’ve often asked law enforcement folks if they encounter funny things on their job. Invariably they say yes, but often tell me they can’t share the most memorable ones.
One now-retired officer who can be counted on to have funny life stories he’s glad to share is Don Bradley, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer for years. He retired as a THP captain. Don’s wife, Billie, works with my wife at the Greeneville West hospital, and at last year’s Christmas gathering for their department, I got to sit near Don and talk with him some.
I still remember a couple of his funny anecdotes I’ll share here, as best I remember them. Don tells them better than I can.
One happened somewhere within Greene County back in the days when what were then called “hippies” would buy old vans, usually Volkswagens, decorate them up with peace symbols, counterculture slogans and images of flowers and so on, and travel around in them.
One day after an extended period of rain that had flooded creeks and washed out roads and so on, Don was parked in his “cop car” on a roadside, doing some paperwork. He was parked above a big culvert that ran under the road. What he hadn’t realized when he parked there was that the rain had washed out soil and gravel and so on around the culvert, weakening it.
So there Don sat, scribbling away, when suddenly the rear of the car went down and the front went up, tilting the cruiser up at an uncomfortably sharp angle, Don still in the front seat.
There wasn’t much he could do on his own to get out of the situation. Wiggling around too much and trying to climb out of the vehicle might just make things worse.
He radioed for help from other officers, and settled in to wait for someone to arrive.
That’s when one a “hippie van,” as Don called it, rolled up the road and slowed down to check out the unusual sight of a police cruiser with its nose pointing toward the heavens. Three puzzled and amused faces, framed in long hair, peered at Don in his undignified situation. Then they got out.
The shortest of the three, perceived by Don as the leader of the group, turned and whispered with his companions a moment, then stepped back and began waving his hands before them like a tent revival song-leader. The group started singing in harmony.
I don’t recall that Don identified the melody the trio used, but I’m guessing from the pattern of the words it might have been the old children’s song, “The Farmer In The Dell.” Whatever the tune, the lyrics were created for the occasion and utilized a slang term for police commonly used at the time: “the Fuzz.”
The three sang, “The Fuzz is in the mud, the Fuzz is in the mud ...” etc.
“They actually sounded pretty good,” Don recalled back in December.
Other “Fuzz” rolled in before long in response to Don’s earlier radio alert, and the singers got back in their van and hustled out of there.
Don made it out of his car safely, and a tow truck freed his car. The Fuzz was out of the mud.
Either the newly arrived officers heard the singing as they pulled in, or Don told them about it, because for years thereafter, he said, he could not come into the company of a group of officers much anywhere without somebody singing a few lines of the song that long-haired little chorus had created.
Then there’s Don’s other story, also involving his THP cruiser. The finer details of this one I don’t recall as well, but the bottom line of the story is that Don was trying to deal with two drunks in a pickup truck he’d pulled over, and in the same incident the opened door of his THP car was knocked off by a speeding vehicle, forcing Don to throw himself atop the rear of his car to avoid being hit bodily.
With his car damaged and one road rules violation suddenly having morphed into two, Don improvised an unlikely scheme off the top of his head.
He told the two drunks in the truck that he wanted the one who had been in the passenger seat to move into the driver’s seat and take the one previously driving to Greeneville and turn him in at the jail. Not likely, he figured, but what the heck, he had a damaged car to deal with.
Later that night, Don was in Greeneville himself and dropped by the jail. He was inside, talking to other officers, when a policeman rushed in and said, “You all aren’t going to believe this, but there’s two drunks fighting in the parking lot, and I swear, one of them is trying to arrest the other one!”
It was the same pair Don had encountered, now bloody from fighting. The one he’d asked to bring the original driver to the jail had actually done it! When the other protested, the fight broke out.
Officers stopped the slug-fest and the original drunk driver found himself under arrest. The second, who pointed out to Don that he’d only done what Don asked of him, got himself a free ride home, courtesy of Don himself.
“Even though they both were drunk, how can you arrest a man for doing exactly what you told him to do?” Don asked.
Here’s a brief one from Hoot Bowers, dating back to when he was a Greene County deputy dispatched to pick up a fugitive in the St. James area on an evening when he was the only deputy on duty in the entire county.
Hoot didn’t balk at the assignment. When the dispatcher asked him how he planned to subdue the man all alone, Hoot replied, “I’m going to surround him.”
Steve Burns, sheriff of Greene County for 16 years (and father of my older daughter’s husband, Jay) told me about a time he was looking in a house for a wanted man he’d been assured was inside. Having looked high and low, he couldn’t find the guy.
Until he opened the refrigerator. Yep, there he was, curled up to fit and feeling a bit chilly. Steve never explained what the fellow had done with the shelves.
This next one isn’t local, but was told in Reader’s Digest magazine, and is a good, funny and purportedly true LEO story: two policemen in a single squad car were called to chase down a stolen donut shop panel truck. The driver in the panel truck floored the pedal and a high-speed chase ensued with siren blaring and lights flashing.
One of the officers said to the other as they raced loudly through town just behind the clearly marked donut truck, “We’re never going to live this down, you know.”
Then there’s one Clifford Lawing told me, about the time he and another officer were at a residence and the man there told them that … oh ... wait a minute. That’s one of the ones best not repeated. In fact, it took Clifford a good while to decide he could share it with me.
I will assure you, though, that Clifford wasn’t slow to tell the tale because he was hiding wrongdoing by an officer or anything like that.
There is another reason he’d not be prone to share that story. Don’t ask. You don’t want to know.
By the way, any LEOs out there who may happen to read this: if you’ve got a funny career experience you’d be willing to let me share in a future column, please email me at cameron.judd@greenevillesun.com. Put LEO in the subject line.