There’s nothing new under the sun, the old saying goes. A letter to the editor of a Canadian newspaper during the early 20th century flu pandemic tends to back this up.
I found the letter while researching my Saturday column about the famed old evangelist Billy Sunday, part of whose career spanned the years when the so-called Spanish Flu was bringing illness and death across the world, including North America. We had several cases here in Greene County. Our international neighbors up in the Great White North also were stricken.
The letter does not show a date, though it probably is from 1918 or 1919, when the flu pandemic was raging. Unlike The Greeneville Sun, the Calgary newspaper that published the letter apparently did not require an actual name to be connected with it, the writer in this case identifying himself or herself only with the words JUST COMMON SENSE. I’ll abbreviate this as JCS from here on.
The content of the letter, apparently written in response to earlier published letters-to-the editor, seems very relevant to our present-day COVID-19 situation.
The letter begins: “Editor ... I have read several letters from the anti-mask people. One person is really alarmed at them. I am neither a nurse or a doctor, but I consider the mask the most reasonable preventative. Any sane person, I think, will too.”
JCS then describes an earlier letter from “An Individual,” saying it was disturbing to see masks “disfiguring” the faces of people on the streets, reminding everyone of the epidemic. “I am sorry we cannot sympathize with this person, whose nerves are under such a strain,” JCS goes on. Continuing, JCS agrees with a statement from a “Dr. Brett” advocating the arrest of those defying a law, apparently then in place, that mandated a protective mask be worn in public.
JCS also addresses comments from earlier letter writers who perceived the masks as being unclean and unhealthful. JCS’s reply is that “sane” individuals would not wear dirty masks, and those who do are hurting mostly themselves.
JCS ends the letter by saying the wearing of protective masks is “simply a matter of health, and giving people a chance. I do not wonder at the spread of the disease when you read such letters, and I trust the authorities will insist on the people wearing those masks until this epidemic is over.”
Different disease, different era, but similar details, responses and concerns. Let’s all keep praying and hoping that our current international ailment will, like the flu a century ago, become something seen only in the rear-view mirror.