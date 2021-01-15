Greeneville physician Dr. Daniel Lewis, whose life-threatening bout with COVID-19 last year hospitalized him for a month and put him on a respirator for 10 days, posted a Facebook video this week describing the latest chapter in his COVID story: receiving a COVID vaccine.
Lewis is a family medicine/sports medicine physician as well as being chief medical officer for Greeneville Community Hospital, which encompasses both the former Laughlin and Takoma hospitals in Greeneville. His new video is posted on his personal Facebook page.
Questions he addresses in the video include why a person who already has survived a “very significant infection” from the virus and probably possesses some resultant level of immunity to it would feel the need to receive the vaccine. He also discusses how he felt physically and mentally in the hours and days after receiving his vaccine shots.
He also notes a personal theory he has developed regarding a possible difference in how the vaccine affects those recipients who have had the virus in the past and those who have not.
The video was shot at Lewis’s home in a “fireside chat” style. Visible behind Lewis, in fact, is a mantlepiece against which light from the mostly hidden fireplace flickers.
So why did Lewis, a COVID-19 survivor, feel the need to receive the vaccine? He has said previously that he did so partly because he “trust(s) the science” behind the vaccine, and in his new video states that “vaccine-mediated immunity is much stronger than immunity” resulting from “a natural infection.”
In short, COVID survivors who receive the vaccine are gaining for themselves more of a good thing (my words, not his).
The vaccine Lewis received is the one produced by the Pfizer company. It, like the Moderna-developed vaccine also now in use in the United States, is administered in two doses. Lewis has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and tracked his experience with each one.
Though much conversation goes on these days about what are often called “side effects” from the vaccinations, Lewis does not favor that terminology. The arm soreness, fatigue, “brain fog” and so on that some have described are not mere bothersome “side effects,” he says. Rather, the temporary annoying symptoms are positive things, “signs your body is building immunity.” Lewis prefers to call those reactions “immune responses” rather than “side effects.”
According to Lewis, most vaccine recipients, with or without prior COVID infection, will feel some later, short-term soreness in the arm that received the injection. About half of those who receive the first vaccine shot also will experience some temporary “mild to moderate headache with fatigue,” usually about 12 to 20 hours after the injection. A few may even get a temporary fever.
In a statistically miniscule number of cases, Lewis says, vaccine recipients have experienced anaphylaxis, a significant allergic reaction.
He puts that into context in the video, however. He notes there have been “about 20 cases of anaphylaxis reported out of all doses of the vaccine given in the United States, now in the millions.”
Thus the risk of anaphylaxis is very low in statistical terms, but even if it does occur, “each center giving the vaccine is prepared to deal with that,” Lewis says.
Lewis received his first vaccine injection about 21 days before making the video, and the second injection 18 days after the first one. On both occasions he was able to go shopping with his wife immediately after his vaccine appointments, which have a brief built-in rest period as a post-vaccination precaution. That rest period allows the medical professionals present to watch for any signs of bad reaction to the shots.
After the first shot, Lewis experienced some tachycardia, or elevated heart rate, which he monitored with a Fitbit device on his wrist. His heart rate reached about 115 or 120 beats per minute, high for him but not dangerously so.
However, there was no tachycardia after the second injection 18 days later, a Friday, though the morning after he did feel “a little bit dizzy.” For him, that dizziness was a less-severe reminder of one of the symptoms he experienced when he actually was afflicted with COVID-19 last year.
He also was fatigued on the weekend after the second shot, and on that Sunday, suffered “a little bit of “COVID fog” and a headache. Those responses subsided soon and he returned to his usual work routine the next day.
“COVID fog” is an informal term used to describe a lessening of mental clarity that many COVID-19 patients experience.
Lewis has observed a difference in “immune response” reactions to the vaccinations between recipients previously “COVID-affected,” such as he, and those who receive the vaccine after never having had the virus.
In simple terms, Lewis has noticed that vaccine recipients who are “non-COVID-affected” tend to have more “immune response” reactions to the first of the two shots, and lesser reactions to the second one.
Those who are “COVID-affected” due to a past infection with the virus, however, appear more likely to react more to the second shot in the series, Lewis has observed.
That difference is what prompted the informal and unofficial “theory” he has developed, sketched out below:
NON-COVID- AFFECTED
For those who have never had COVID-19, Lewis theorizes that the first shot in the series serves as a “primer,” basically getting the body ready for the second shot that comes days later.
That second shot, Lewis’s theory holds, is the one that “prompts your body to start building a robust immune response to COVID-19.”
COVID-AFFECTED
For those who receive the vaccination series after having already had the virus, as Lewis himself did, the first shot enters a body already “primed” by the earlier infection itself and thus can go to work faster to begin building that “robust immune response.”
The second shot is more supplemental in those cases, but still needed, he says.
Lewis emphasizes that individual experience and reactions vary, so his concept remains a theory, but one that makes sense to him.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The bottom line he spells out in the video is that the vaccine is “safe” and “appropriate,” and both those who already have had COVID-19 as well as those who have not “certainly” should receive it.
He ends his video with these words: “God bless, and stay safe.”
Checking YouTube on Friday morning to see if Dr. Lewis’s new video might have been posted there as well as on his Facebook page, I did not find it, though there are others there featuring Dr. Lewis discussing his COVID-19 experience, including the nationally televised interview conducted with him by MSNBC in 2020.
Lewis continues to advocate for following established COVID-19 safety precautions such as wearing a protective mask, avoiding large crowds as much as possible, frequently and thoroughly washing hands, and practicing “social distancing.”
He is an East Tennessee native from the Hampton community.