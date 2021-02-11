You could dispute as to whether the man who is the subject of this column should be considered a North Carolinian or a Tennessean. He was born in the former and lived much of his life in the latter. He died and is buried in Tennessee.
It also is possible to dispute over whether his first name was Miles or Mills. You'll find it both ways depending on where you look. His tombstone gives it as “Mills,” as does the Tennessee Historical Commission. So that's how I'll refer to him here. His last name of Darden is not in dispute.
Nor does anyone dispute that Mills Darden was an extraordinarily big man, thought to be one of the biggest men in human history. Apart from his astonishing size, he apparently was an ordinary kind of fellow who worked ordinary jobs, lived in an ordinary community, and lived out what was, for his era, an ordinary lifespan.
Actually, his lifespan of 57 years was extraordinary, in light of what we know now about the dangers of obesity. And Mills Darden took obesity to a whole new level.
Darden was born in 1799 in North Carolina, but was a Tennessee resident by 1830 or so, ultimately landing in Henderson County around 1840. How big he was when he left North Carolina, I don't know, but considering that he was in the range of eight feet tall as an adult, and was destined to reach a weight of about 1,000 pounds, he probably was already a giant of a man when he came to our state. He gained weight his entire life, and ate massive quantities of food.
Robert Wadlow, whose looming life-size image you may have seen at Gatlinburg's Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum, was just a half-inch under 9 feet tall, so he had Darden beat in height. In other bodily dimensions, Darden out-sized him, weighing about twice what Wadlow did.
A 2012 Huffington Post story about Darden puts the man's size into perspective by comparing him with a large man familiar to generations alive today: the late French wrestler and actor André René Roussimoff, known professionally as André the Giant. Even many who never have followed professional wrestling know of André the Giant through his role as the giant Fezzik in the now-classic film “The Princess Bride,” and for other movie and television roles.
The Huffington Post story, written by Marc Hartzman, invites those familiar with André the Giant to “picture André the Giant, but slightly taller and twice as heavy … one (Mills) Darden equals two giant Andrés.”
Hartzman comments that “a malfunctioning pituitary gland likely caused Darden’s abnormal growth.”
He also mentions that relatively little lore lingers about Darden. This may be in part because, as Hartzman also notes, “Darden lived a quiet and uneventful life. He was a farmer and later in life opened a tavern and inn in Lexington, Tenn.” Lexington is the county seat of Henderson County.
There may be only a few tales about Darden, but they colorfully paint a memorable picture of one who may be the most unusual man, physically, in Tennessee history.
One story describes how three men of about 200 pounds each were able to fit themselves together within the expanse of Darden's huge coat, with buttons closed, and walk through the town of Lexington wearing it.
Darden possessed strength to match his size, and reportedly once, all by himself, pulled a loaded wagon from a mud hole. A local historian in the town of Lexington has written that Darden was strong enough to pull a stubborn bull backwards.
Another story reveals not only that Darden was strong, but also good-hearted. When Darden was a saloon owner, a horseman rode up to the place on a winter night, nearly frozen to death and unable to climb down from the saddle. Darden simply lifted him off the horse as if he weighed almost nothing, carried him inside and warmed him by a fire, probably saving his life.
How did they determine how much Darden weighed? The man typically refused to get on scales.
Clever friends found a way around that. They marked how close to the ground the bed of Darden's wagon sank beneath his weight. Later they sneakily put stones into the same wagon until the bed was down to the same level. They weighed the stones. More than 1,000 pounds.
Near the end of his days, Darden had grown so heavy that he could no longer bear his own weight, and had to be moved about on a wagon.
Photography was an evolving science and art in Darden's day, and not common in most communities, particularly small, rural ones. No photographs of Darden have been found, despite ones that exist on the internet falsely claiming to show him.
There are tales told not only about Darden's life, but also his death and burial. What killed him on Jan. 23, 1857, according to doctors, was the pressure of fat crowding his windpipe so tightly it finally prevented him from breathing.
According to a minister who had known the man and wrote a posthumous newspaper account of him, Darden's casket had to be custom-made out of plank totaling 125 feet, and was eight feet long. It took 16 yards of cambric for Darden's shroud.
Supposedly it required 17 men to position him in the coffin, and they knocked down a wall to get the coffin out of the house for burial. I'm willing to bet they reinforced the bottom of that coffin.
Can't you just picture the men in his community scuffing their toes in the dirt and getting edgy when asked to be pallbearers? “Well, thanks, but uh, do you mind if I'm just honorary? I got this bad back, don'tcha know, and I'd sure hate for it to give out on me and make us drop old Mills on the way to his grave.”
In case you're wondering, yes, Darden was married, at least twice. One of his wives was less than five feet tall and weighed under 100 pounds. Tiny as she was, she bore several children to the man whose nickname was “Giant.” Big stout babies, reportedly, though none would grow up to match the size of their father.
Findagrave.com lists 10 children from his marriages. That list indicates one of the children lived to 1910, apparently the only one still alive in the 20th century.
Darden's name lives on in through the small Darden community in Henderson County, and also in the name of the tiny cemetery where he and the first of his wives are buried: the Mills Darden Cemetery on Mills Darden Road.