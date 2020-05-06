Hats off to Tim Massey (cowboy hats, in this instance) who found some information possibly relevant to the Buffalo Bill Cody mystery I wrote about in this past Saturday’s column.
In case you missed it, the column raised the question as to why a supposedly “comprehensive” listing of the towns where famed showman William “Buffalo Bill” Cody performed doesn’t include Greeneville, when signage downtown on the wall of the old “opera house” says he was here.
That building is on the corner directly across Depot Street from what is now the Greeneville City Schools central office.
I discovered Greeneville was missing from the Buffalo Bill list when I looked at it in a Colorado museum devoted to the famous figure. The same list also is online and it, too, omits Greeneville.
After reading my column this past weekend, Tim Massey started digging and found a 1935 Greeneville Sun newspaper item announcing that “Bill Cody” was coming to Greeneville as part of a circus.
Except that this Bill Cody was not Buffalo Bill, who had been dead almost two decades in 1935. This newer Bill Cody was, according to the Wikipedia entry about him, “a Hollywood B-Western actor of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.”
Just to be clear: Tim Massey did not send me that old clipping because he thought it was referring to Buffalo Bill. He simply sent it as an item of interest and possibly relevant to the longstanding perception that Buffalo Bill once performed here.
Just who was this later Cody, the “B-western” actor, who visited our town? Two different birth places have been given for him, depending on where you look. He was either from Canada, or Minnesota. His birth year was 1891.
Bill Cody’s career as a movie actor was in decline in the 1930s, so he hired on with the Downie Brothers Circus as its resident “wild west” performer, having replaced, in that capacity, Jack Hoxie, an earlier movie western actor.
The similarity of Bill Cody’s name to that of Buffalo Bill is said in online biographical information to have contributed to his career as an actor in westerns.
The Internet Movie Database says of him: “As an actor using the pseudonym ‘Paul Walters,’ Cody appeared in two movies for producer Jesse Goldburg’s Independent Pictures. In 1924, Goldburg decided to star Cody, under his own name, in a series of eight B-Western features, beginning with Dangerous Days (1924).”
His movies were of inconsistent quality over the years, seemingly, and one of his later films, “Border Menace,” even was reviewed as being one of the “worst B-westerns ever made.”
On the other hand, the website B-westerns.com (which refers to him as “the ‘reel’ Bill Cody”), says that the westerns released by Goldburg’s company were cheaply made, but “smooth little westerns, shot in picturesque locations with good scripting and casting.”
Bill Cody was short but described as good in fight scenes, handling himself well and possessing an “underdog” appeal that made audiences root for him.
Cody started his acting career in the days of silent films. He did transition to “talkies,” but reportedly had difficulty memorizing dialogue, and never truly thrived in his career once actors on the screen could be heard as well as seen.
Bill Cody had a son who got some screen time as a child actor. His name was Bill Cody Jr., and he appeared on film a few times with his father.
As for Bill Cody’s Greeneville appearance, the story in The Greeneville Sun billed the actor’s appearance with the Downie Brothers Circus as coming up on Wednesday, April 24, 1935, “on the grounds opposite Old Town Gate.”
Sharing billing with Cody was his horse, Chico, along with “a group of Hollywood cowboys and cowgirls” who had worked with him in movies.
The associational value associated with the Cody name clearly wasn’t lost on the actor’s publicists who supplied The Greeneville Sun with its story. Some of the wording seems murky to me. It says: “The name Cody has been associated with the west since the covered wagon days. It should be familiar to most people as the person referred to here was known as ‘Buffalo Bill,’ but his rightful name was Col. William Cody.”
It’s that “person referred to here” phrase that seems imprecise to me, given that both men named Cody were being “referred to here.” I have to wonder, cynically, if the publicists were being purposefully vague so unthinking or naive readers might read it carelessly and believe this fellow coming to town was Buffalo Bill himself!
The story goes on that the actor’s “pictures have been in keeping with the exploits of ‘Buffalo Bill’ pioneering the west. During his performance you will have the opportunity of seeing Cody and capable cast of performers enact some of the scenes from his outstanding pictures. The Cody performance will be in true western style and for those who like their entertainment rough and ready there will be plenty of thrills.”
Among the other acts scheduled to appear with the circus were the “Hanneford Family of bareback riders,” and “Frisco’s Seals,” billed as “balancing and musical entertainers from the realm of King Neptune.”
There also would be aerialists, acrobats, “Marion Shuford and her thirty dancing horses,” as well as gymnasts, “elephants and an army of the world’s funniest clowns.”
Might it be that the appearance here of a western performer named Bill Cody in the 1930s led to confusion later on, and a belief that it was Buffalo Bill who was here, even if maybe he never was? Of course, if local people already were saying prior to 1935 that Buffalo Bill had been here, then the visit of the movie actor couldn’t have been the source of the idea.
It is possible that both the “real” and “reel” Bill Cody visited Greeneville, each in his own era. But if so, the question lingers as to why Greeneville was left off that list of Wild West Show performance locations.
Maybe one day some old scrapbook or stack of yellowed newspapers in a local attic will yield up clarity on the matter. Until then, the question remains unanswered, for me at least.
I wish local legend Tiny Day were still around to ask about it. Tiny knew a lot about a lot of things, including old western movies. Tiny might have known something about the second Cody, the “reel” one.