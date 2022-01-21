My wife, Rhonda, gave me a great Christmas present this past year: a two-volume book set, authored by Paul McCartney and edited by Paul Muldoon, titled simply “The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.”
It was a big gift by Judd family standards. These are hardcover books, printed full-color on high-quality paper in boxed packaging at a not-very-cheap price, with 92 percent of its Amazon ratings being five-star.
In the twin volumes, McCartney gives the background and creative details regarding more than 150 songs from his Beatles and post-Beatles career. They also contain numerous photos and illustrations related to the songs, including many full-page images of the lyrics as originally scrawled out by McCartney’s hand.
Rhonda and I had heard a NPR interview with McCartney when the books were being released, and I made some comment or another indicating interest, and then forgot about it all. This resulted in a pleasant surprise on Christmas morning, 2021, when Rhonda gave the boxed set to me.
My first awareness of Paul McCartney came when I was a little boy of about 6 or 7 and the Beatles were just becoming a “thing,” as they say. You know, Ed Sullivan and “yeah yeah yeah” and Beatlemania and all that. I remember conversations among grownups along the lines of “Whatcha think about them Beatles and that long hair?”
The “long hair” at that point reached only the tops of their ears, and their bangs reached their eyebrows when they hadn’t had recent haircuts. Shocking, huh? But as perceived by many traditional-minded Americans of the time, Liverpool’s “lads” were extreme and just one more youth fad that would come and quickly go. We all know it didn’t quite work out that way.
I’m one of those people who is fascinated with the process of creativity and how it happens. I’ve watched and enjoyed television documentaries about authors I’ve never read and musicians I’ve never heard. The interest naturally is strongest when I’m familiar with the author, band or musician, so the “The Lyrics” books are ideal for me.
There are lots of songs among those McCartney addresses in “The Lyrics” that are completely unfamiliar to me. I’ve never bought a Beatles record beyond “greatest hits” compilations, honestly. So naturally the first songs I looked up in the McCartney volumes were the obvious ones: “Hey Jude,” “Eleanor Rigby,” etc.
One of the songs I was most interested in due to its distinct style and beauty is one that reached only No. 45 on American easy listening charts, but was a far bigger success in Britain than in the U.S. It was a 1977 Paul McCartney and Wings recording, made long after the Beatles broke up. And unlike so many of McCartney’s songs, its co-writer was not John Lennon, but Denny Laine, a former Moody Blues member who went on to be a key member of McCartney’s Wings band.
The song is titled “Mull of Kintyre,” and Laine appears in the video, accompanying McCartney on vocal harmonies and guitar. The song also features Paul’s then-wife Linda, and notably, the Campbeltown Pipe Band providing the song’s famous bagpipe backing.
As is typical of music videos, the music heard was not recorded at the same time as the video. McCartney’s text about the song says audio of the pipes actually was recorded earlier in the garden of his Scotland farmhouse. Vocals also were recorded earlier, outdoors.
Explaining the song’s origins, McCartney writes that “we’d already been spending a lot of time on our farm in Scotland by the mid-seventies. It’s in Kintyre, as it happens, not actually on the Mull of Kintyre.”
What is a “mull?” In Scottish geographical terms, it means a promontory of land, usually one that extends into a sea, as does Kintyre’s mull.
McCartney reveals initial concern he felt about whether Scots would appreciate an Englishman writing a distinctly Scottish song.
“One day it occurred to me that there were no new Scottish songs; there were lots of great old songs that the bagpipe bands played, but nobody had written anything new. So that was an opportunity to see whether I could. A new Scottish song written by a Sassenach? That would be fun.”
And what is a “Sassenach?” I’d never heard or seen the term until I read it in McCartney’s book. Turns out it is a term referencing someone or something that is thoroughly English in sort of a cliched, and perhaps slightly obnoxious, way. It was once an insulting term when used by the Scots toward the English, but over time has been embraced by English folk in much the same way a proud rural Tennessean might unhesitatingly describe himself as a “redneck” or “hillbilly.”
So, Paul McCartney, thanks for educating me a bit! Thanks to you I now know the meanings of both “mull” and “Sassenach.” (You pronounce the latter pretty much like “sess-eh-neck,” the internet indicates.) And even if the term is, apparently, not considered particularly harsh anymore, it is probably advisable not to slap one of your English friends in the face with it, just in case.
Back to the song: Over the years “Mull of Kintyre” has become an anthem of sorts for Scottish ex-patriots around the world, a stirring celebration of their memories of home. It’s a stirring piece of music for anyone, regardless of ties to Scotland or lack thereof.
“Mull of Kintyre, oh mist rolling in from the sea. My desire is always to be here, oh, Mull of Kintyre.”
McCartney notes in his book that some of the security team he uses during concerts are Scottish, and when that song is performed, “you see them welling up.”
If you’ve not heard “Mull of Kintyre,” search it out on YouTube. Look for the video that begins with Paul McCartney seated on a fence with his guitar on his lap and a small Scottish farmhouse in the background. I think you’ll find it one of those songs it is impossible not to like.
Illuminating that some thought: McCartney ends his chapter on “Mull of Kintyre” with a funny true-life anecdote about one person’s unexpected reaction to the song.
McCartney writes: “One day, Linda and I were in traffic in London in the West End somewhere, and there was a big gang of punks who looked very aggressive, and we were kind of crouching down a little bit, trying not to get noticed … and then they noticed us, and one of them comes up to the car, so I wound down the window a little bit, and he goes, ‘Oy, Paul, that ‘Mull of Kintyre’ Is f-----g great!”
Whatever you may think of his language, that “punk” was completely correct.