The usual way to see Dale and Lisa Kyker is to drop by their well-known business, Kyker’s Extreme Automotive at 1201 Tusculum Blvd.
As of Tuesday of next week, you’ll also be able to see them just by tuning into Netflix. Nov. 9 is the world premiere date of the show, “Swap Shop: Dash For Cash.” The name may sound like a game show name, but it isn’t. It’s a reality series that I find a little hard to describe.
Here’s how Netflix itself describes the show in text accompanying an online promotional trailer for the series:
“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, at least that still holds true for a group of men and women who depend on a radio show to buy, sell and swap all kinds of gems that come through the airwaves. When the ‘Swap Shop’ radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more tune in with ears wide open. Every morning is filled with opportunities to hit pay dirt – if you know what to listen for.”
The Kyker part of the series will feature Dale and company scouring the Northeast Tennessee countryside for junked autos, salvageable automotive parts and the like, and taking those items through the trash-to treasure-transformation cited in that promotional blurb.
Automotive “trash” turned into automotive treasure generates a product that can be sold to car devotees. Dale calls it “flipping cars,” and he’s been doing it for years.
I enjoyed a Monday afternoon visit with Dale in his workplace, with Lisa next door in her office and popping in some to contribute to the interview and make sure Dale was getting it right.
One thing Dale emphasized strongly to me is that he is not leaving his life of finding, fixing, restoring, customizing, detailing and selling cars, and becoming a Netflix star instead. In fact he almost seemed to shudder to hear me use the word “star” in connection with him.
No, not a “star” of anything, Dale says of himself. He’s just Telford-born Dale Kyker, Greeneville/Greene County “car guy,” doing his thing.
In his perception, all he, Lisa and their circle of associates are doing is cooperating as Netflix opens a window onto their world. Other Northeast Tennesseans on the program are doing the same thing in their own respective realms of personal interest and activity.
As one bit of online promotion puts it, the new program invites you to “take a look inside at how rural Tennessee buyers and sellers come together.”
With the Rogersville-based “Swap Shop” radio program as the common and unifying factor, or hub, the new Netflix show appears to me to be a fun exploration and examination of people who care enough about one thing, or kind of thing, to actually invest themselves (and their dollars) in it and “get their hands dirty,” as the saying goes.
The preceding paragraph is my own interpretation, based on that promotional trailer and on talking to Dale and Lisa. In case my perception is off the rails, the best thing you can do is view the trailer and then watch the show itself next week and thereafter.
Netflix being what it is, Tuesday and afterward you’ll be able to view the show at your own convenience, just as you already can see the program’s trailer at any time. Kyker Extreme Automotive has carried an online link to that trailer on its Facebook page recently. You also can find it by going to YouTube and searching for “Netflix swap shop.”
If you wish, you can find the trailer directly by putting www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUomoUm6v7M in your search browser and hitting enter.
Some points of interest from Dale and Lisa: Greeneville and Greene County people will see quite a few familiar faces and places in the show. Netflix spent quite a bit of time filming here, unnoticed, and not only in Extreme Automotive. Dale is not free to say much more than that in advance of the show’s premiere due to restrictions by Netflix and the show’s producers.
The filming was “hush-hush,” Dale says. “They filmed at several local businesses, but I can’t name them just now.”
Interestingly, Netflix is using, in its advance promotions, an image of a “street rod” Dale and Extreme Automotive created from a junkyard find.
Early in the trailer is a shot of Dale and associate Scott Jones tuning in “Shop Swap” on a portable radio inside the Extreme Auto building, and video of the two men finding the junked frame they used to create the street rod.