My advisor in the Tennessee Tech English/journalism program had studied journalism at the University of Missouri. There he was taught lots of things he would later share with us, his own students.
One of them stands out in my memory. If you work for a newspaper, Mr. Stubblefield would tell us, be aware that the mistakes you make are going to be right out in the open for everybody to see. If you can’t deal with that, you need to enter a different career.
In the newspaper world, mistakes usually lead to corrections, which no newspaper staffer likes to have to write, especially if he/she is the one who made the error. It’s a bit like rubbing salt in one’s own self-inflicted wound.
Unfortunately I had to write a correction this week, because somehow, when I wrote my column for this past Saturday about former U.S.S. Greeneville crewman Bob Rediske, who now is a Santa Claus portrayer, I gave his wife’s name as Nancy.
Wrong. Her name was, and is, Karen.
How I got it wrong I honestly don’t know. Just one of those silly human errors that remind me that I too am silly and human.
I’m sorry for misnaming you, Karen. And thanks for how readily and graciously you and Bob accepted my apology over the weekend.
There’s an upside to some newspaper errors, truth be told. Sometimes (if done by somebody else) they are entertaining.
After Dale Long (who keeps an eagle eye on anything related to the U.S.S. Greeneville) informed me Saturday of my mistake with Karen Rediske’s name, I felt pretty low about it. So after eating some well-deserved crow for lunch, I decided to cheer myself up by looking online to see what funny newspaper errors and corrections are recorded there. There turned out to be loads of them.
One Australian newspaper had to correct a story that reported “more than 30,000 pigs” had been floated down an Aussie river. That’s 30 groups of 1,000 pigs each. One crowded river!
In actuality, a reporter had been told by the operator of a pig farm that “30 sows and pigs” had floated down the river. Big difference.
Another newspaper, this one American, mentioned in its roundup of police and court news that a woman had been “fined for prostitution.” Well, not really. She’d actually been fined for “failure to stop at a railroad crossing.” Again, big difference. (Not that I can cast any stones, given that there also is a big difference between the names “Nancy” and “Karen.”)
A Washington state newspaper reported in one story that a woman had not returned a reporter’s calls asking for comment on something or other. It wound up there was a good reason: the woman had died the prior December.
It isn’t only newspapers that bungle things. Magazines fall prey to it too. Like when the magazine VOGUE identified a particular man as an “interior designer” when in reality he was “deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the U.S. Department of State.”
I can imagine the writer cringing in front of the desk of a furious VOGUE editor, saying, “But I swear, when he said it it sounded like ‘interior designer!’”
Advertising copy isn’t immune to goofs, either. One of the funniest examples of ad copy that should have been thought through a bit more before being sent to press showed the smiling face of some man who was a local manager or boss of some sort.
Topping the ad was the one-word headline CONGRATULATIONS! Beside the man’s picture was text from his apparently female office staff thanking him “for pleasing fifteen women for an entire day!”
It went on: “We are all exhausted but very satisfied, and look forward to next year!”
The next day, a followup explanatory ad ran, clarifying that this man was being thanked for an all-day shopping trip he had arranged for his staff.
This seems a logical point to mention that Tennessee Tech journalism advisor I mentioned advised us journalism students to cultivate “a dirty mind” when reading copy, because if something can be interpreted in a lewd or suggestive way, somebody out there is going to do it. So it’s best to catch it first.
That advice from him helped me dodge a bullet later on when I realized, at the last moment, that I needed to recast a sentence in a story I’d just written about a long-time female university secretary. I’d stated, in perfect innocence, that this women had “served in the same position under four university presidents.”
I quickly found another way to convey that information that didn’t invite nudge-nudge-wink-wink snickers.
The worst kinds of bungles, the most egregious kind, happen when people play jokes in their writing, and what is intended as an “inside joke” escapes to the outside.
I got a mailed-in news release one time in the late 1980s from a government agency, state-level, announcing that the head of the agency was resigning to become public affairs director of a different organization. The word “public” had been altered by leaving out a crucial letter (guess which one) and the word “affairs” had been changed to “hairs.”
I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, but there it was, on official state letterhead and sent in an official state envelope run through an official state postage meter. Your Tennessee tax dollars at work.
Even after the crude mutilation of the job title, the news release went on to quote the departing man as saying he’d enjoyed working with his staff, but that they were like “ferrets” in that sometimes they would unexpectedly “turn and bite hell” out of you.
Apparently that was true, sir. Somebody sure turned and bit you good with that ridiculous news release they sent out about your job change. I wish I’d kept a copy of that thing.
Oh well. What can you say about people making mistakes in journalism or any other profession? Only that Murphy knew what he was talking about with that thing about “If something CAN go wrong ...” etc.
I’ll close by apologizing one last time to Karen Rediske, and making her this promise, “I wholeheartedly vow never to get your name wrong again, Myrtle.”