I’ve mentioned Tom Rizzo in this column before. He has a website, is an author and blogger, and tells true stories from America’s Old West days very engagingly. I’ve never read one of his blogs without learning something.
He put out one a few days ago that introduced me to a fellow who wanted badly to be a successful outlaw, but just never could get going wrong right. When he tried to “break bad” he pretty much managed only to “break inept.” His efforts, though, were enough to land him in prison at Leavenworth, then give him a career in Hollywood in later years.
I’d never heard of Alphonso Jennings until Tom Rizzo blogged about him. After reading Tom’s account of the man I had to learn more about the pint-sized man Tom labeled a “wannabe bad man.”
I looked up what I could find. One of the articles I read calls him “one of the more comic characters of the American frontier.”
My hope had been to find that Jennings was a Tennessean by birth, because he’d be a colorful character for our state to claim. Al, though, was born not in Tennessee but in Virginia. Tazewell County, 1863. He made his name, though, mostly in Oklahoma and then California.
He’d initially aimed at a career in law, and actually got a law degree and began practicing in Oklahoma, with two of his brothers, also lawyers. The Oklahoma History Society says that after Al settled in the Oklahoma Territory’s Canadian County (named after the Canadian River, so named because French traders from Canada had camped there), he and brothers, Ed and John, set up their office in the town of Woodward, northwest of Canadian County.
At this point, a rather weak Tennessee connection can be found in Al’s story. Things weren’t harmonious among lawyers in Al’s town, and it got bad enough that Al’s brothers got into a shootout with another lawyer, named Temple Houston. He was the son of Tennessee-born Sam Houston. Ed Jennings was killed in the gunfight, and John wounded.
Temple Houston had his day in court and was acquitted. Al and his two remaining brothers weren’t pleased with this at all. Al and his brother, Frank, left town and began drifting, disillusioned with the law. They did ranch work and the like until their thoughts drifted toward crime.
Again from the Oklahoma History Society: “While working near present Bixby in Creek County, Jennings and another of his brothers, Frank, joined an outlaw band. During the summer and fall of 1897 the desperados ... robbed trains, general stores, and a post office, with little monetary success.”
Their first crime was using fake U.S. marshal badges to collect “toll” payments from trail herders. Al and Frank soon took aim at the more promising goal of becoming train robbers.
Their first train job was attempted near Edmund in the Oklahoma territory. They managed to stop and board a train headed for Santa Fe, and get access to the Wells-Fargo safe. Unable to crack the safe, they decided to blast it open with dynamite.
After the blast, the safe stood there intact, more or less smirking at them, far better at being a safe than the Jennings boys were at being robbers.
Deciding they needed a bigger dynamite charge, they tried again. The second blast did no better than the first. The gang rode away with nothing but a ringing in the ears from two ineffective dynamite explosions.
A bit of time passed and the gang was ready to try again. Al got himself a lantern and red flag and stood in the middle of the tracks as the targeted train approached. The locomotive kept coming. Al jumped out of the way at the last second and narrowly escaped ending his outlaw career as a mangled human heap on the rails.
The next train robbery attempt played out somewhat like the first one, but this time Al piled in far more dynamite near the safe. The blast was bigger this time, and shattered the railroad car into splinters, but when the outlaws move in to get the money out of the demolished safe, they couldn’t find the doggone thing amid the scraps that used to be a railroad car.
Determined not to be completely skunked this time, the gang went through the passenger cars and robbed the passengers. The money they got was small change compared to what they’d hoped for, though one of the robbers did nick a decent pair of new boots from a salesman passenger. They also enriched themselves with a bunch of bananas somebody had with them.
Deciding to leave trains alone for awhile in hope of getting a better return than boots and bananas, the gang robbed a store in the town of Cushing. Success at last! They cleaned out the store’s cash … all $15 of it, which had to be split between the two brothers and three other gang members.
Al’s and Frank’s partners turned in their resignation notices after that, and took off in search of a gang not headed by stumblebums.
The diminished gang, described by one who saw them as wearing tattered clothing and looking downright pitiful, pulled off a few other robberies, all small-scale stuff, their entire criminal career netting them about $200 each, plus those bananas.
There’s a story that when they robbed a post office, they hustled out with what they thought was a bag of cash, only to find it actually contained only stamps. Cancelled ones at that.
Eventually a Muskogee marshal found the Jennings brothers hiding in a wagon and placed them under arrest. A five-year federal prison sentence loomed ahead for Frank, who would be sent to Leavenworth.
Al had picked up an attempted murder charge somewhere along the way, and received a life sentence in an Ohio prison.
Ironically, prison brought good luck to Bad Luck Al Jennings. For one thing, it took away opportunities to try to rob trains, stores, post offices and other such past targets of his bumbling criminal efforts. It also let him to meet another prisoner, William Sydney Porter, who was serving time for embezzlement.
Al talked to Porter about his life of crime, embellished with imaginative exaggerations and lies, and Porter absorbed it all. Some of the things he heard would later become elements of the stories he wrote under the name O. Henry, stories famous for their twist endings.
Speaking of twist endings ...
Neither of the two incarcerated Jennings brothers, each in his individual prison, had to serve out a full sentence. Frank was freed early from his Kansas prison and went back to farm in Oklahoma. Al’s lawyer brother John first got Al’s sentence reduced to five years, and in 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt gave Al a full pardon. He’d known Al’s father, a judge.
Al delved into politics, even running unsuccessfully for governor of Oklahoma. He wrote, and even was an evangelist for a bit, urging others to shun crime and keep on the straight and narrow.
The world had changed on Al while he was busy telling lies to O. Henry behind prison walls. Among the changes was the development of the movie industry in California. Al sensed opportunity and headed to Hollywood.
There he managed to persuade movie-makers that he was the perfect consultant on western outlawry, being a massively successful western outlaw and all. Yeah, right, Al. He set up shop and began rattling on about his great career on the wrong side of the law, just about all of it made up.
One man who knew him would later say, “Old Al Jennings was around California for years, stuffing dudes with nonsense and telling them wild yarns about himself in the early days.”
Even if he hadn’t become truthful, at least Al was finally making a good living. He even was the subject of a film, “All Jennings of Oklahoma,” with actor Dan Duryea playing him. Al himself even turned up on the screen in silent movies.
He was a resident of Tarzana, Calif., when he died the day after Christmas, 1961.