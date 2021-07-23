Having been part of a funeral procession this week, I noticed that just about every oncoming vehicle we passed followed the old tradition of pulling off on the roadside until the processional was past. It made me proud of our community.
Perhaps everybody, everywhere follows that respectful tradition, but I doubt it. And good for us that we do follow it here – many of us, anyway.
If you’ve never been part of a funeral procession, you may not realize how much that small act of courtesy and respect means to those on the way to sadly lay a loved one to rest. My wife and I talked about how appreciative we were for those who paused their own travel and activities for a few moments in honor of Rhonda’s mother and those of us left behind to mourn her.
So to all those who pulled over Tuesday as we accompanied Janis Carrigan to Oak Grove Cemetery, thanks. Your courtesy was noticed and appreciated.
Later on, I decided to look up what the Tennessee Code says about funeral processions. There actually is a fairly long list of rules and guidelines regarding them.
The Tennessee Code says the following: “Funeral processions properly identified by a flashing amber light on the lead vehicle, or identified as a police escort, where the vehicle has visual signals and is equipped with or displays an amber light accompanied by a blue light visible from the front of the vehicle, or led by a properly identified escort, shall have the right-of-way on any street, highway, or road through which they may pass.” This right-of-way, however, is subject to various “provisions,” the Code adds.
The first provision is that the operator of “the leading vehicle in a funeral procession shall comply with stop signs and traffic-control signals, but when the leading vehicle has progressed across an intersection in accordance with that signal or after stopping as required by the stop sign, all vehicles of the procession may proceed without stopping regardless of the sign or signal when each of these vehicles has its headlights lighted.”
A second provision: “Vehicles in a funeral procession shall drive on the right-hand side of the roadway and shall follow the vehicle ahead as close as is practical and safe.”
Tuesday, as we traveled in the procession, it felt a little odd to drive through red traffic signals as if they weren’t there, but other drivers all apparently had noticed the Greeneville police cruiser leading the way and knew what was going on.
I recall a friend in college griping because of something that had happened that day. He’d been stopped at a red light at an intersection. The light turned green, and the line of cars crossing in front of him just kept coming through.
He swore it wasn’t a funeral procession, but I bet it was and he’d just not seen the beginning of it. Fortunately he had enough good sense not to try to push on through, and waited through another light change or two until the line of cars crossing in front of him was through the intersection.
Another provision in Tennessee law dictates that motorists traveling behind a funeral procession on a two-lane highway may not attempt to pass the procession. Further, “No operator of a vehicle shall drive between vehicles in a properly identified funeral procession except when directed to do so by a traffic officer.”
I think I may have written before about an incident that happened in a funeral procession for one of my uncles. Some rowdy boys in an old car decided to roar past, which angered the brother of my uncle’s widow.
He was a constable, the pot-bellied kind with a hat like Smoky the Bear. He pulled out of the procession and went after the carful of rowdies, lights and siren going. They pulled aside, and as I hear it, he gave them a stern lecture about how the man being taken to the cemetery had been a veteran who had served his country for the likes of them, and deserved respect.
He then informed them that, by golly, they were going to go to the cemetery too, and see the man they had dishonored being laid to rest.
You sorry boys gonna learn something today about respect, y’hear! You pull in behind me and follow me to the cemetery. Do something to make ya mamas proud of you for once! Come on now, gotta move on!
He must have put the fear of God into them, because they actually did come shame-faced to the burial, which was at the VA cemetery in Johnson City.
There are various other provisions in the Tennessee Code relevant to funeral processions, but they need not be explored here, the main point of this column being simply to say thanks to those people who do pull over and pause for funeral processions to pass.
It’s a classy, respectful thing to do, and much appreciated, as is the way the policeman who led the procession pulled over at Oak Grove gate, exited his cruiser, and stood with hat held over his heart as the rest of the procession entered the cemetery.
Little things mean a lot.