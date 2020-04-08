Saturday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun included an interesting column on the editorial page. Peter Funt wrote about ways we greet and signal one another, especially in these days when we’re more separated for public health reasons. Salutes, waves, patting our hearts … they all are ways we are communicating respect and appreciation to one another without violating “social distancing.”
I hope that when the COVID crises is behind us, maybe our society will have learned to appreciate more the little things we now are missing out on. Like speaking to each other at a distance of less than six feet, actually sitting down at a table with friends in a restaurant, or passing someone in a department store aisle without dodging far to one side as if we all are lepers or Typhoid Mary.
We might even be able to shake somebody’s hand without panicking over it!
And if we’re lucky, COVID-19 even will have made us more generally mindful of chances to be kind and friendly. Maybe we’ll be more aware of opportunities to be good to friends and neighbors we’re now forced to dodge, and more mindful of doing right things when we get the chance.
One of my favorite lines from Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow character in the “Pirates of the Carribean” movies is one he gives after the Elizabeth Swann character tells him a moment will arise when he can do the right thing.
He replies, “I love those moments. I like to wave at them as they pass by.”
Been there, done that, just like Jack Sparrow. So have you.
Every now and then, though, we do better. We spot an opportunity to do or say something kind or helpful, and by golly, we actually do it!
In my experience, those times give back a reward, a little burst of happiness that we actually made someone’s world just a little brighter, if only for a moment.
Here’s a time that I did that (contrary to my usual tendency to “wave at” the moment as it passes), and was glad for it. It’s a very small thing, but it has stuck with me as a reminder that with only a little extra effort even I can brighten someone’s day.
I was in line at a fast-food restaurant (remember when you could actually go inside those places?) and a couple about my age was in line ahead of me. They had just gotten their order and the man had discovered something wrong with it. He was giving the young lady behind the cash register quite a hard time about it, really taking it out on her.
The girl, probably a high schooler, clearly was feeling the sting of it, along with embarrassment because others were watching her being berated for something that probably wasn’t her fault anyway.
But she stood there quietly and maintained her dignity. She quietly apologized for the order not being right and quickly got it corrected. The couple left, the man looking proud that by golly, he’s just demonstrated that no little Millennial girly-girl was going to mess HIM around and not hear about it!
Good for you, buddy. You just verbally slapped a girl young enough to be your granddaughter, and she kept her calm, looked you in the eye, and never disrespected you back.
It was my turn to order, but before I did, I heard myself saying something more or less spontaneously. The grumpy old man already was out the door.
“I just want to tell you,” I said to the girl, “that a lot of times I hear people my age say that people your age don’t know how to be polite and mature and deal with others. I just want you go know that you just blew that whole idea completely out of the water. You kept your cool and handled that situation extremely well. You should be proud, and I hope this place knows what a good employee they have.”
I swear, I think that young lady might have cried, so visible was her appreciation of hearing that. She didn’t cry, though, but gave me a smile worth a million dollars and thanked me with very sweet sincerity.
I was so glad I’d spoken. For once, I’d seen a moment when I could do a small and easy “right thing,” and hadn’t just waved it past.
None of this is to say I think I did some heroic, gigantic, super-saintly good deed that day. I didn’t, and in a way, that’s the point. It wasn’t big, just a very small kindness, a mere moment of bothering to give a needed kind word. I’m glad I used that moment in the right way, for once.
This tense period in our world is a particularly good time for small moments of kindness. Maybe if we perform enough of those, we’ll find that we can spread something to one another besides a bothersome virus.