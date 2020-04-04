A legendary killer from Wild West days lies buried in Northeast Tennessee, his presence here mostly unknown and unrecognized, and not entirely understood.
I visited his grave this past Monday afternoon, and with the guidance of two helpful groundskeepers at the Veterans Administration cemetery in Johnson City, found the burial spot amid the hundreds of others topped with white headstones, all virtually identical apart from the names on them.
This western killer was not a gunfighter, outlaw, trigger-happy lawman or bounty hunter. George Maledon killed men legally with the blessing of law and court – actually at the court’s behest.
He was an executioner by trade. Specifically, a hangman, working for the federal court. And his wasted, pale appearance gave him a look well-suited for such a grim job, which he was said to do in a methodical, dispassionate manner.
George Maledon was born in 1830 in Germany. His father moved the family to the United States, settling in Michigan. As he grew up, George left Michigan and wound up working in the lumber business in the Choctaw Nation of the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma). He moved on to Arkansas and in his late teens became part of the police force in Fort Smith. When the Civil War came around, he enlisted as a Union soldier in the First Arkansas Light Artillery Battery.
That service in the Union Army is what qualified Maledon to receive a burial in a veterans’ cemetery such as the one at the VA in Johnson City.
His tombstone at Plot E, Row Five, Grave One is embossed only with his name and the military unit identification “1 Ark.L.A.” No birth or death dates given.
After the war, Maledon returned to Fort Smith, where he became a guard in the federal prison there.
Through that role he came to know another man whose legacy stands in the shadow of the gallows. That was Judge Isaac Parker, a federal judge remembered today as “the Hanging Judge.” Parker received his appointment to the Fort Smith bench in 1875.
Maledon would become Parker’s go-to man when it was time to hang somebody.
Though legend has contrived for Parker the reputation of being a vicious and arbitrary jurist who would pass a death sentence on a whim for crimes big or small, that is a myth. As a federal court judge, Parker was in that era able to pass sentences of execution for the crimes of murder or rape, but not for lesser offenses. Small-time thieves and bandits and so on received prison terms.
The sex of a convicted individual was not relevant when it came to a death sentence. According to information from the National Park Service, which operates the Fort Smith National Historic Site, which includes historic artifacts associated with Parker’s court (including a reconstructed gallows), Parker sentenced four women to hang for murder. None were hanged. Three had sentences commuted to life in prison and one was cleared after a new trial.
One particular execution ordered by Parker’s court is what contributed most strongly to his “hanging judge” reputation. Six convicted men were hanged at one time. Maledon carried out the job with his usual effective precision. Sept. 3, 1875, was the date, and the crowd that gathered to watch the executions was huge.
As dark as his job was, Maledon seemingly was not sadistic in doing it. He approached hangings scientifically, calculating appropriate “drops” for different bodily weights, and the proper size and placement of nooses to ensure a fast death for the executed convict.
He has been quoted as saying: “... a big knot is necessary to have a humane hanging. If it doesn’t break the man’s neck when he drops, he strangles. That isn’t a pretty sight. He just kicks and twists a lot.”
Getting the “drop” right was important as well. One western criminal was hanged (not at Fort Smith and not by Maledon) and his head literally popped off when he hit the end of a too-long rope. The photos of the aftermath are gruesome.
Maledon was long said to have executed between 80 and 90 persons over the course of his career, but more recent scholars now figure the actual total at around 50. Maledon may have encouraged the inflation of numbers himself.
This is because later in his life, when his hanging days were behind, Maledon would become a showman of sorts, traveling about showing the tools of his trade – his oiled and pre-stretched ropes, the irons used to restrain the arms and legs of those hanged, and wood from the gallows itself. He drew big crowds.
It probably was during this period that Maledon allowed, or even caused, his total number of executions to be exaggerated. Folks were calling him the “Prince of Hangmen.”
The event that led Maledon to leave Fort Smith and go into his version of show business was the murder of his own daughter by a man with whom she had an affair, then a falling out. Shot by him, she lingered for days before dying.
Her murderer was tried in Parker’s court, convicted and sentenced to hang. He appealed, though, and his lawyer persuaded the Supreme Court to commute his sentence to life.
Maledon was bitter about the commutation, wiped the dust of his court job off his feet, and headed out with his stock of gruesome showpieces. The crowds flocked in.
Maledon’s health declined as he aged, and eventually dementia set in. He was eligible for care in what were usually called “old soldier hospitals,” and somehow wound up, in 1905, in the one at Johnson City. Why he had to go so far from his usual territory to find care is something no one has fully figured out.
He died in Johnson City and his remains are there still, deep beneath lush and well-tended grass on a grave-lined hillside.
Speaking with the superintendent at the VA cemetery Monday, I learned that, based on the date of his death and the location of his grave, Maledon was probably one of the first veteran burials in the sprawling Johnson City cemetery.
Though Maledon’s grave, I’m sure, was dug to standard depth and width, it actually wouldn’t have required a full allotment of space to accommodate him. Maledon was only five-and-a-half feet tall, thin and wan, sometimes described as “whispy.” He had pale skin and a somewhat unkempt beard, and wore black most of the time.
People around Fort Smith liked his hangings as public entertainment, but shunned Maledon’s company otherwise. An appealing, charismatic figure he wasn’t.
Some mysteries still linger around Maledon’s life.
The online Encyclopedia of Arkansas says “ … the Fort Smith National Historic Site lists the date of his death as June 5, 1911, other sources say it was May 6. Similar mystery surrounds his family life. There are reports that he married young but that his first wife died. He later married Mary Maledon, who survived him. By all accounts, he had numerous children, with several reports setting the total at 12, and at the time of his death he was known to have three sons still living in the Fort Smith area.”
I entered the name “Maledon” in a Facebook search, and lots of people with that last name turned up. With Maledon hardly being a Smith or Jones kind of surname, almost certainly the late Prince of Hangmen is a short, skinny, “whispy” branch on a few family trees.
If such an unappealing man with such an off-putting job could find not one, but two wives, that perhaps can encourage those out there looking for the loves of their own but not yet getting results.
George Maledon, I suspect, would advise such folks not to give up. If he could find love, they can too.
He’d tell them ... (wait for it!) … to hang in there.
Yeah, I know. Lame. Go ahead and groan. I’m not close enough to hear it.