Dolly’s done it again – stepped into the spotlight to advocate for something she believes in, and doing it in her own distinctive way.
Dolly Parton had her COVID-19 vaccination recently, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, her Moderna shot administered by the same doctor who treated her some years ago after she was in an accident. She took advantage of her hospital visit to present her own version of a public service announcement: some new lyrics to a line in her past hit, “Jolene.”
The character of Jolene is evicted from this version, her name replaced by a different word. Dolly sings, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine … I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate.”
She’s not singing to the vaccine itself, but to all the people who balk at receiving it. She follows up that sung line with these spoken words: “I want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot!”
Dolly has done more for the COVID-19 vaccine cause than just sing about it. She made a million-dollar donation earlier on toward the research that allowed development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Even if you don’t like Dolly Parton … (oh, never mind that nonsense: everybody likes Dolly Parton!), you can’t question her generosity and philanthropy and desire to use her fame positively.
Her obvious love of her native East Tennessee is particularly heartwarming for those of us in this part of the world, as is her Imagination Library program to provide free books to children not just in this part of the world, but far beyond.
Rhonda and I mailed a couple of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books just this past weekend to our little granddaughter Natalie Burns (also the granddaughter of Steve and Glennis Burns). Little Natalie lives with her parents, Jay Burns and Laura Judd Burns, in Wiesbaden, Germany, where Jay is stationed in the army. He’s Lt. Col. Jay Burns.
Gosh, I’m the father-in-law of a lieutenant colonel! Makes me feel about 700 years old to think about that, because when I hear the words “lieutenant colonel,” I picture somebody along the lines of Gen. Waverly in the movie “White Christmas.” Jay is certainly not that. He’s 40 or 41 now. And more physically fit than most 17-year-old boys.
But back to Dolly. I remember seeing a much younger Dolly Parton singing duets with Porter Wagoner on television when I was a kid. She did fine at it, but there was absolutely no hint that she would become the phenomenon and national treasure she is now.
It was the same with Oprah, whom I recall as a rather tubby young news reader on one of the TV stations broadcasting out of Nashville in my youth. And I think she was not even one of the main news ladies, but one of the weekend ones, though I may be wrong about that part. You’d never guess she’d turn from Oprah to OPRAH!!!
Again, back to Dolly. When Dolly sings, people listen. And they listen when she speaks.
I hope they’ll listen to her regarding the vaccines. I’m still too young to qualify for the vaccine based on age, and yes, I do enjoy being too young for at least something, but as soon as I reach the age that will allow me to receive it, or they back up the eligibility age to include me, I’ll stick my arm out there and take that needle without hesitation.
Not that I love getting shots. Never have been a fan of needles. Back when I was very little in my hometown, I once fled the Putnam County Health Department building and ran into the parking lot, taking drastic action to avoid some vaccination I was supposed to receive. My mom had to chase me down and haul me back inside.
She loved to tell me about parking lot chase when I got older, and I actually have a shadowy memory of the incident myself. Though that health department is no longer where it was when I was a very little kid, I could take you this very day to pretty much the exact spot where Mom finally caught me and hauled me back inside to be stuck by a needle.
Nab him and jab him. That’s how it all went down.
I’m a little older and wiser now, and gave up running across parking lots to avoid vaccinations at least by the time I was … oh, I don’t know, age 37 or so. And I’m certainly not planning to run from my COVID shot when the opportunity arrives.
Each person has to decide as an individual about the vaccine, of course, but speaking for myself, I think Dolly is right. The best option, as I see it, is to go through those two or three moments of needle sting and take our medicine, not just for the sake of ourselves, but for others around us.
The more people who gain whatever degree of immunity the vaccines give us, and it seems to be substantial, the fewer people there are out there to catch the virus, meaning there also are fewer people out there to spread it, too.
We need that herd immunity thing we’ve heard so much about, and it seems to be getting nearer every day.
I’m sure that Dolly has been waiting anxiously for my endorsement. Well, actually … most likely she hasn’t. But want it or not, she’s got it.
Dolly, like you have directed, I’m not going to be a “chicken squat,” and will “get out there and get (my) shot.”
We’ll hope many others do the same.