One of my daughters is a Carson-Newman graduate, and every time I was on that campus during her college years I was reminded of a man I never knew: my paternal great-grandfather, who died a little over 20 years before I was born.
His name was George Washington Judd, and here’s the thing about him that astonishes me: he was a Civil War soldier. Here I am, living in the 21st century, and my great-grandfather was a young man during the CIVIL WAR!!!
It makes me ask myself What am I, a thousand years old?
Well, not that old, yet somehow, I’m old enough to have a great-grandfather who was a soldier in the 8th Tennessee (Dibrell’s) Cavalry Company C, CSA. When I sat on my grandfather’s knee as a very little boy, I was on the knee of the son of a Confederate soldier.
My own grandchildren know their maternal great-grandparents, and knew their paternal great-grandmother, who died only this year. So it just feels odd to me to know that my own great-grandfather was born four years before the California Gold Rush, and fought in a 19th-century war that ended more than a century-and-a-half ago.
I have to keep going back to findagrave.com to verify to myself that I’m not somehow getting something wrong. And it’s always the same each time I look: George W. Judd was born Jan. 10, 1845, in Adair County, Ky., and died at the age of 91 in my own Tennessee hometown of Cookeville on April 7, 1936.
He was in his 40s when my grandfather, William Herschel Judd, was born in 1892. William Herschel Judd grew up and married Estalee Judd (and yes, Judd was her maiden name. A Judd married a Judd … if that freaks you out, it kind of does me, too).
The math all works out: My dad was born in 1913 and didn’t get married until 1951. I was born in November of 1956, which explains how I actually can be the great-grandson of a Civil War soldier.
But what is there about Carson-Newman that makes me think of G.W. Judd, as he was usually called?
It has to do with the historical marker noting that the school started out as Mossy Creek Missionary Baptist Seminary. The Mossy Creek name is what relates to all this.
My great-grandfather, who enlisted underage, was present in the Battle of Mossy Creek that occurred Dec. 29, 1863. It was a Union victory, and G.W. was among the Confederates captured. If he had been among the several hundred killed, you’d not be reading this column right now because I’d never have been born to write it.
I’ll hazard a guess G.W. never looked around at Mossy Creek and thought, I bet that I’ll have a great-great-grandaughter one day who’ll go to school here.
The captured G.W. Judd wound up being held in the Rock Island, Ill., Prison Camp, which had opened in December of 1863. Over the final 18 months of the war, more than 12,000 Confederate prisoners were there.
The camp, located on an island in the Mississippi River, has been called the “Andersonville of the North” because of the conditions in which prisoners lived, though some historians say that designation paints an exaggerated picture. However it may or may not have compared to other infamous prison camps, though, it certainly was no comfortable or safe place to be.
Smallpox, pneumonia and other diseases ravaged Rock Island and killed many. Others died from exposure to the elements and unsanitary conditions. More than 950 Confederate soldiers died in the first four months of the camp’s existence.
National Park Service online information states: “Initially, the dead were buried in a plot located 400 yards south of the prison, but on advice from the prison surgeon, a new cemetery, one that would become Rock Island Confederate Cemetery, was established in 1864, located 1,000 yards southeast of the prison.
“In March 1864, the remains of 671 Confederate dead were reinterred in the new burial grounds. In all, approximately 1,950 Confederate prisoners were buried in the cemetery, with the last burial occurring on July 11, 1865. All structures related to the prison were transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal and were subsequently demolished, leaving the Confederate Cemetery as the camp’s only remaining feature.”
G.W. survived the camp and was, records say, “exchanged 2 Mar 1865 and returned to command.”
Postwar, he returned to Tennessee and spent his remaining years as a merchant and family man.
His Cookeville newspaper obituary says that he died at his residence on Hickory Street, had been a “gallant soldier,” and had become “one of the best-known and most successful merchants of this county.”
The obituary says further: “He was twice married, first to Miss Mollie Brown,” then, after her death, to “Miss Celia Ann Pendergrass, who survives him.”
My grandfather was a child of the second marriage. The Cookeville Herald, which published his obituary, was a predecessor of The Herald-Citizen, the newspaper where one of G.W.’s great-grandsons (me) got his first job in journalism.
When G.W. passed away, only two other Civil War soldiers remained alive in his home county.
He reportedly suffered from rheumatism he attributed to exposure at the wintertime Battle of Mill Springs, also known as the Battle of Fishing Creek or the Battle of Logan’s Cross Roads, and to his time as a prisoner on Rock Island.
To my knowledge I’ve never seen a picture of him. And though the benefits of hindsight and history make me believe that it was for the best that his side of the Civil War didn’t finally prevail, on a personal and family level I do admire his courage, sense of dedication to the good as he perceived it, and his resilience and apparent good standing in his community.
And certainly I’m happy that he lived through his times, both good and bad, because that is what allows me to be here and live in mine.
And every time I drive past that historical marker near Carson-Newman, I’m sure I’ll continue to think of my great-great-grandfather, soldier and survivor in a time of history not nearly as far back as it seems.