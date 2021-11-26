My life situation is to change next week. At the close of the day Tuesday, I’ll transition from employee of The Greeneville Sun to retiree.
It’s hard to believe I’m to that point in life. It seems like I was 35 just a couple of years ago rather than 30 years ago. The old-timers were right about time passing faster every year that goes by!
The fact I am retiring does not mean I’ll not work. I’ll continue writing Clips to Keep columns for the paper, though at a reduced rate. Mostly, though, I’ll be turning my attention back to my novel-writing career, which has been difficult to pursue very faithfully while working full-time. I expect to write some more western novels and probably more novels of Tennessee in its earlier days. And likely some of my books will be hybrids of the two: novels with storylines that include Tennessee elements and storylines, but also carry over into the American west. That’s a natural blend in that Tennessee contributed many people to westward expansion and settlement of the frontier.
The desire to have time to write novels again is the factor that contributed most to my decision to retire. I’ve missed doing that, and it seems like everywhere I’ve turned in recent months, I encounter people encouraging me to write more books.
One of those encouragers was a special man from my Middle Tennessee days: retired attorney John Acuff, who lived in the Sparta area but practiced law in Cookeville until his retirement. He died in October, which stunned me, even though he had been growing old and infirm at age 81. It stunned me because it always seemed like he would somehow manage to always be around.
John was a wise and a deeply spiritual man, and when he spoke, I listened. A lot of people listened to John. He had a lifelong habit of sending cards to people all over the place, each containing a handwritten individualized message, sometimes brief, sometimes letter-length. They were inevitably messages of encouragement and faith, and getting one of those cards always brightened my day.
Once John sent me a cassette tape rather than a card. I took a walk in the woods and listened to it through earphones. On the tape, John strongly encouraging me regarding my fiction writing with some words that remain in my mind to this day. I’ve gone back to those words time and time again in moments of discouragement. I’m not going to share them here; they were specifically for me. But I will tell you they related to my fiction writing, were extraordinarily encouraging, and contributed greatly to my decision to retire at age 65 and write novels again.
The twist in John’s role as encourager of hundreds of people with whom he communicated was that he suffered from depression, sometimes severe. He called it the “Black Dog.” He underwent counseling, therapies, and so on, and sometimes was able to get beyond it. Even when he was low, though, he often managed to get his cards sent out with those personalized messages. I’m convinced that John was put into the world for that purpose, and he did not fail at it.
One of his last Facebook posts indicates he was in a happier place, mentally, than he had been in awhile. He wrote: “I am excited and am giving all the praise to the Lord of my life, not really caring exactly what produced the victory over the Black Dog – just glad he has been removed from the premises.”
John’s life had its trials, big ones, and I’m not talking about the courtroom variety. One of John’s sons worked as a sports stringer at the first newspaper where I worked, the Herald-Citizen in Cookeville. He had the same name as his father, John Edgar Acuff, but everybody knew him as Bruiser, his family nickname. I’ve heard the story behind the nickname but don’t recall it just now.
Bruiser, sadly, suffered depression of his own, and for him the Black Dog won out. Bruiser took his own life when he still was a young man. I learned about it from an old college-mate and former Herald-Citizen coworker, not long after Rhonda and I moved to Greene County.
Poor Bruiser! I never detected in his manner and cheerful conversation what he must have been going through sometimes.
Though Bruiser’s dad and I continued to communicate via email and social media, the last time I saw John Sr. in person was a few years ago when he invited me to come have lunch with him in Cookeville, and catch up. There’s not too many people I’d drive that far just to have lunch with, but for John, I accepted the invitation without hesitation.
I wasn’t sure what he wanted to talk about, but it ended up mostly being books. He’d gotten the itch to write a novel of his own, and had started it but was a bit stalled. I found myself in the position of encouraging the encourager, but I don’t know that he ever got that novel completed. Maybe he did, and someday it will go into print. If it does, I’ll certainly read it.
Thank you, sir. You were a man who chose to overcome and be a blessing in your world, and I am so glad I was privileged to know you.
I’ll see you again someday, John!