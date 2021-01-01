Former Greeneville Sun Managing Editor James Doug Watson died three days before Christmas. As I type this, I’m in the office space Doug occupied for years. Before he was here, I worked in this same office as managing editor during the editorship of John M. Jones Jr.
When I left the newspaper to write western novels under contract with Bantam Books at the beginning of the 1990s, that left a vacancy for which Doug applied. He got the job — not at all surprising, given his journalistic credentials — and that brought him and his wife, Hala, to Greeneville. I’ve been known to brag that I’m partly responsible for those two being in our community.
A few years later, I returned to The Greeneville Sun as assistant managing editor for special projects, with Doug as my immediate supervisor. We worked well together and I quickly considered Doug a friend as well as a work associate and boss.
I later took a job at Tusculum College, working in public information, and both Doug and I had to adjust to a new kind of working relationship. That took some effort from both of us. With Doug having been my boss at the newspaper, whenever he called I reflexively felt like I had to do whatever he asked, and could tell he expected the same. In some situations I had to remind myself that now I answered to different supervisors, at a different place of employment.
One such situation happened when Tom Garland, former state senator, was president at Tusculum. It’s been about 20 years now, and I don’t recall all the details, but Doug called me and asked about a project the college was doing but had yet to officially announce. I already knew that the project was funded by a major donor who didn’t want the details released yet. I was obliged to observe that restriction.
Doug persisted hard with his questions — he was that way sometimes — so I ended up going to Tom Garland and telling him Doug was being aggravating and getting on my nerves.
I expected President Garland to join me in my frustration and irritation at Doug, but he surprised me. He, a veteran in dealing with the press because of his years in state government, just quietly said of Doug, “He’s a good newsman.” I quit complaining. I still couldn’t answer Doug’s questions at that point, but I ceased feeling irritated at him for doing his job.
I’m pretty sure I later told Doug what President Garland had said. If I didn’t, then shame on me. Doug would have considered it the highest of compliments, especially coming from Tom Garland. And it was justified praise. Doug indeed was a good newsman.
Doug wrote and published many fine news stories and features at The Greeneville Sun, but the Doug Watson stories I liked best were the ones he told around the office. He’d done so much and been so many places that he was full of good tales.
Looking back on his days as a news correspondent in the Middle East, Doug told me about meeting a pretty lady working in city government in Bethlehem (yes, THAT Bethlehem, as in “Oh little town of … ,” not the one in Pennsylvania, or North Carolina or Alabama et al.), and how he and that lady became friends and ultimately spouses. She was and is the Greeneville Sun’s own Hala Watson.
I must say that, had Doug had no other legacy at this newspaper than bringing Hala to us, that would be enough. He found himself a wonderful wife who gained friends all across this community. Further, the love, protection and care Hala gave to Doug over the past several years, as his health declined, was exemplary, unshakable and inspiring.
Doug could be funny, too. I recall an amusing description Doug gave of a thing he witnessed in the Middle East that he never could quite figure out.
Given the history of conflict in that region, it was not uncommon for tanks to roll through the streets of towns and cities. What puzzled Doug, though, was how there always was a branch or two from one of the native trees of the region thrown across the body of the tank.
Why? Doug wondered. Did they think nobody would notice a tank rolling through town if it had a bit of greenery lying on top of it? I don’t think he ever got that one figured out.
I’ve wondered since if it was just some sort of visual code for “Don’t worry, folks — just passing through.” But I don’t know. Just a guess.
Doug’s stateside career included working for The Washington Post, coincidentally at the time news of Watergate was breaking out, largely due to the efforts of Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Doug knew those two, but not well, he said. As their fame grew they operated at a more exalted level than other Post staffers, as Doug described it.
I do recall Doug telling, with annoyance, how Bernstein once physically nudged him out of the way to steal Doug’s better vantage point at some event they both attended.
I also recall him also telling, with amusement, about the day Robert Redford showed up at the Post to have a look at the place and get a feel for its atmosphere and activity level. Redford, then in his prime and considered one of Hollywood’s most handsome actors, was portraying Bob Woodward in the film “All The President’s Men.”
Doug said that, all over the Post building, women were jockeying for position to watch Redford as he looked around.
Doug was a raconteur and could tell stories such as that one quite amusingly. But one thing he never did was to speak maliciously about anyone, at least in my experience with him. He was honest but he wasn’t mean.
Now that Doug is gone and The Greeneville Sun is under different ownership and management, I think I can get away with telling one gentle little tattletale at his expense.
Everyone who worked with Doug can verify a habit he had of calling you into his office, sharing some small bit of harmless but not-yet-officially-disseminated workplace news, then telling you he wasn’t telling everyone on staff about it, so please keep it quiet.
Then, as you left his office, Doug would tell you to send in another staffer. In my case I specifically remember a couple of occasions of: “Tell Eugenia to come in here for a minute.”
Then Eugenia (or whomever) would be told the same bit of news, informed as well that not everyone was hearing this, and be sent out with instructions to send in another staff member. And so on and so on.
Bit by bit, the news Doug was “not telling everybody” about was known by all, well before any official communication came down. But I never saw him do that in a way that harmed or compromised the company. It was just Doug being Doug, drawing people in and sharing information of interest and relevance. Just another small, informal way of Doug being what Tom Garland had said he was: a good newsman.
After you came to love and admire Doug, that share-the-news habit of his became one of his endearing and distinctive traits, as was his practice of changing one pair of glasses for another while talking, then changing them again.
Doug had vision problems, and that, I think, is what led to the frequent switching of glasses. Yes, it was sometimes mildly amusing to see a man go through three different pairs of glasses in a single conversation, but nobody ever laughed at Doug for it. We knew he was doing the best he could do, and all wished he didn’t have vision struggles that made his job more difficult.
If Doug was a friend and raconteur, he also was a teacher. He constantly worked to make staff writers better communicators, and always stressed the importance of providing good and accurate content. He hated to make mistakes and didn’t want his people making them, either. When something was poorly done, especially by those of us on staff, it frustrated him. He was a pro.
Back to Eugenia Estes, mentioned already. Like me, she worked on staff while Doug was here, and I asked her to give me some of her own thoughts and memories of him for this column.
I’m sharing some of what she wrote starting here:
“Doug was a wealth of knowledge and experience not only in writing but in being a citizen of the world. And I was blessed he was willing to share that knowledge and experience with me.
“Doug wrote for the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, U.S. News and World Report and the San Diego Bee before coming to Greeneville, an impressive career for any journalist. Those credentials earned my and other staff members’ attention, but Doug’s integrity and character earned my admiration and respect.”
Eugenia also valued Doug’s abilities as an on-the-job teacher. Again from Eugenia: “Although he was an encourager, Doug was also like a good professor in pointing out when something was not up to the standard he knew you could achieve. … In one instance, I violated one of the basic guidelines for good journalistic writing in an article by using lingo specific to the field that was the focus of the piece” without translating for readers what that lingo meant.
“After the day’s copy deadline had passed,” Eugenia wrote, “Doug called me in his office to tell me it was not my job to impress readers with my level of education but to inform them about the subject. Lesson learned.”
Another lesson Doug taught Eugenia, she wrote, “came a little later in the 1990s when both Doug and I knew that an article I had written, while accurate and fair, was poorly worded. Doug didn’t like my answer to why I had done such a poor job and told me that everything should be to the highest standard regardless of the situation.”
That last sentence of Eugenia’s sums up perfectly the professionalism of James Douglas Watson, journalist. It might have been enough to bring tears to his imperfectly seeing eyes.
Thanks, Eugenia. Well-written. Doug trained you well.
And thanks to you too, Doug. I’m glad I knew you and worked with you, and I’ll think of you often through the rest of my days. Thanks for being a fine journalist and friend.