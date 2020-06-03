Did you remember Monday’s big birthday event? I have to confess I forgot about it.
June 1 was the birthday of Tennessee as a state. Tennessee joined the Union as a state in 1796. Our history, of course, didn’t start then. Lots of things happened pre-statehood.
Here’s one of them. Have you heard of Fort Loudoun? It was a British military installation here in East Tennessee, though we weren’t yet Tennessee at that time. A state park with a replica of the fort exists today. It takes about two hours to drive there from Greeneville.
I included some of Fort Loudoun’s history in a novel I wrote for Bantam Books in the 1990s, “The Overmountain Men.”
I started the storyline of “The Overmountain Men” at Fort Loudoun because of a man I met in my first newspaper job. I was a feature writer at one of the two daily newspapers operating in my hometown at that time, and I’d gone to the former National Guard Armory building there to interview a man who worked for the Tennessee State Parks system, Dan Weber. Pronounced like “Webber,” but spelled with only one b in the middle.
His job in the former armory was creating historical exhibit displays for various parks, and at the time he was working on exhibits for a park near Monroe County’s town of Vonore. That was the Fort Loudoun State Historical Site.
Dan was friendly, one of those people with whom an interview turns into a pleasant chat (that’s the best kind of interview). I mentioned to him that I hoped someday to write a historical novel about the frontier era of Tennessee.
“If you ever do that,” he told me, “you should consider writing about Fort Loudoun. Its story has everything: soldiers, Indians, historical importance, romance, violence ...”
I kept that in mind, and when my Bantam editor told me about a decade later that he wanted me to write some Tennessee-based fiction in addition to my traditional westerns, I knew just where to start: Fort Loudoun, built in the 1750s.
Fortunately or providentially, a history professor at Tennessee Tech in my hometown, the late Stuart Stumpf, had been studying Fort Loudoun as part of a state-formed research team, and I managed to get a copy of what he’d put together. It was wonderfully detailed and descriptive, and turned me into an instant expert on Fort Loudoun (expert, at least, as long as I had a copy of the Sumpf document within reach).
Dan Weber was right about the richness of Fort Loudoun’s history. I tried to stick with the facts as closely as I could in writing about it in my novel, but I did take some license in a few places, including in the story of how the cannon in the fort got over the mountains to reach the fort.
In my novel, I replaced the real man who handled the transport with a fictional figure, the father of my main character. In both the historical and fictional versions of the tale, sadly, the packhorses that conveyed the small but heavy weapons six miles a day (all they could manage given the weight) suffered injury and even death.
The French and Indian War-era fort was engineered by John William Gerard de Brahm, a German who also was a noted mapmaker. It was designed with a certain flair of geometric artistry. The fort was named for John Campbell, the fourth Earl of Loudoun, commander of British forces in North America at the time.
Fort Loudoun survived only about four years, falling in 1860 after initially good relations with the nearby Cherokee soured. Fort Loudoun, though perceived now as a piece of Tennessee history, never actually survived into the time Tennessee came into existence as an actual state.
Our region had a celebrated false start toward statehood years after Fort Loudoun with the State of Franklin effort. Then, in 1790, what would become Tennessee was declared to be the Territory Southwest of the Ohio River.
The Tennessee Blue Book gives the following summarized history of the final steps to state status: “In 1795, a territorial census revealed a sufficient population for statehood, and a referendum showed a three-to-one majority in favor of joining the Union. Governor (William) Blount called for a constitutional convention to meet in Knoxville, where delegates from all the counties drew up a model state constitution and democratic bill of rights. The voters chose (John) Sevier as governor, and the newly elected legislature voted for Blount and William Cocke as senators and Andrew Jackson as representative.
“Tennessee leaders thereby converted the territory into a new state, with organized government and a constitution, before applying to Congress for admission. Since the Southwest Territory was the first Federal territory to present itself for admission to the Union, there was some uncertainty about how to proceed, and Congress divided on the issue along party lines. Nonetheless, in a close vote on June 1, 1796, Congress approved the admission of Tennessee as the sixteenth state of the Union.”
And here we are, more than two centuries later. Lots of candles on our birthday cake. We live in a world far different from what was here in 1796. But still we are Tennessee, and Tennesseans. And here in Northeast Tennessee we get to claim the privilege of being in the area where pretty much everything got started.
So even though this comes slightly late, Happy Birthday, Tennessee! You’re looking pretty good for a 224-year-old.
And as an endnote: If you think you’d like to visit Fort Loudoun and its surrounding park, go for it! It’s definitely worth a visit, and if you have a boat, there’s lots of good boating, fishing, skiing and so on available to you on Tellico Lake, which surrounds the replica fort’s location.