Ever wake up in the morning and think of someone, but you don’t have the slightest idea why?
That happened for me Friday, when I began to wake up about 4:30 a.m. and found myself thinking of Jeff Jacoby, a guy known to Tennessee Volunteer fans as a part of the Vol Network and a well known professional in East Tennessee radio broadcasting.
Perhaps because I’ve never been much of a sports follower, Jeff was to me primarily a fellow Tennessee Tech English/Journalism major and frequent classmate in journalism classes. Post-graduation, he also was a contributor to sports coverage in the Cookeville Herald-Citizen in the time I worked for that newspaper – my first job in journalism. And I think, but am not positive, that we attended the same church during our college years.
And I also have this vague half-memory (or perhaps false memory) of Jeff being part of the group of guys, which included me, who helped install artificial turf on the Tennessee Tech football field as a summer job one year. I’m not positive Jeff was part of that group.
I don’t think Jeff ever played professional sports, but he was a force in Tennessee Tech football. He played inside linebacker from 1973 to 1976 and helped the Golden Eagles win the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in 1975.
When I woke up thinking of Jeff Friday, I had an accompanying distressing feeling that I’d heard bad news about him sometime back. I checked online as soon as I got up, and sure enough, found Jeff had died back in 2016. Cancer. A Christmas morning death, of all times for that to happen, and at only 61 years of age.
Jeff was born in Toledo, Ohio, and also lived in Cincinnati. He came to Tennessee Tech University on a football scholarship. He graduated TTU in 1977, two years before I did. I remember being in several journalism classes with him.
After college Jeff worked in sports broadcasting, beginning his career with WHUB-Radio in Cookeville. He also was an advertising representative. He wrote a sports column for the Herald-Citizen in Cookeville.
After he moved to Knoxville, Jeff worked in advertising at WMYU Radio and kicked off his Knoxville sports career in 1983. He was a fixture on the Knoxville airwaves and known to Knoxville sports fans for 34 years. He joined the Vol Network in 1985.
Jeff worked his way up in radio, both in broadcasting and management, and in 2000 joined the broadcasting group that became Cumulus Media.
Jeff became a co-host in AM drive-time on the “Doc, Jeff and Heather Show.”
With his engaging personality, Jeff was a natural salesman. He received numerous sales awards and recognitions.
Two events in particular come to mind when I think of Jeff Jacoby. One occurred on a day one of our journalism classes was to take its final exam. Something worthy of congratulations had happened with Jeff – I’m not sure now what it was – and when Jeff walked through the classroom door to take the test, the teacher told him to leave, that he would not have to take the final exam.
Jeff was as surprised as anyone. He thanked the teacher and left the classroom.
It was okay with me that Jeff caught a lucky break.
Others in the class protested, though. It wasn’t fair, they said, that they had to take a test and Jeff didn’t. The way I saw it, my having to take a test that day was nothing more than I’d expected to happen and prepared for, anyway. I was no worse off for his good fortune. I remember congratulating him on it later.
My second most specific Jeff Jacoby memory is of a Saturday evening when I was working at the Herald-Citizen’s Sunday edition. Jeff had covered a football game and had to call in his story in those pre-internet, pre-email days. Nobody on the sports staff was in at the moment, so it fell to me to take Jeff’s call-in on a bad, hard-to-hear connection. I did the best I could, typing with the phone pressed between my ear and shoulder, and got the story into production and into the paper.
I didn’t feel good about the story, fearing that, given the bad phone connection and my basic sports ineptness, I might have messed something up. I liked Jeff and didn’t want some blunder of mine to go into print under his byline, embarrassing him.
The next time I saw Jeff, I asked him if the story had come out okay. “There was some of it I didn’t recognize,” he said, making me want to sink through the floor. But Jeff being Jeff, he just laughed at my obvious discomfort, slapped me on the shoulder, and said, “Don’t worry about it. It was fine.”
That was Jeff Jacoby as I knew him. Friendly, almost always cheerful, and able to keep things in perspective.
Jeff’s passing left behind a wife, kids and grandkids, and other family members, along with his legacy of contribution to excellence in sports journalism in Tennessee.
One interesting point about Jeff: according to his obituary, his love of football came from his late father, George Jacoby, an Ohio State Buckeye Co-Captain in the mid-1950s.