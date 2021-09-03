The very recent death of Ralph Bowers caught me by surprise, and flashed me back to the 1980s and my early days as a Greene County resident.
Sometime, somehow and somewhere during that period, I met Ralph and quickly came to like the man. In appearance, he reminded me somewhat of one of my mother’s brothers over in her native Washington County. That may have been one of the things that helped give me a positive impression of Ralph.
As time passed I only grew to like him more as our paths crossed from time to time.
The first memory of Ralph that came to mind at the second I saw his name on the obituary list days ago was in one way rather trivial, yet important to me. It was a memory of a small Ralph Bowers moment that made me, at the time a newcomer to Greene County, begin to realize this just might turn out to be a place I could feel at home.
Here’s what happened. There was something going on downtown one day, some sort of celebration or festival, I think, and Rhonda and I attended. It probably was in 1983.
Perhaps I was covering the event for the paper, or maybe we just decided to attend for the fun of it. Whatever, at one point we were in a building that had a balcony or second floor staircase landing that overlooked the floor below. It might have been the county courthouse, the Roby Center or one of the downtown churches.
Rhonda and I were on the lower floor, people all around, when suddenly a little paper wad hit me on the shoulder. Something somebody accidentally bumped off a railing overhead, I assumed. A few moments later, though, a second one hit me, and I heard chuckling from above.
When I looked up, there was Ralph Bowers, grinning down over the railing as he chucked wads of paper at me. He said hello and asked if we were having a good day, then hit me with another tightly wadded paper ball and laughed.
All at once, I felt a lot more at home in Greene County. That little bit of friendly Ralph Bowers silliness instantly made me feel less of an outsider in this place to which we’d come.
Funny that such a minor event would stick with me all these years. It goes to show how important are those little things we can do or say to make another person feel noticed and accepted. Ralph Bowers had just used paper wads, of all things, to let me know I wasn’t just a stranger among strangers.
Thanks, Ralph. I’ve not forgotten that.
As time went by, I would see Ralph from time to time, most memorably through covering some of his well-known Kids Day on the Farm events out at his terrific farm. Third graders from both school systems would come in by bus to get a first-hand look at a working family dairy farm with barns and cows and tractors and fences and hay and milking machines and all that fun farming stuff! The school kids loved it, and got to experience an excellent Northeast Tennessee farm and meet an excellent Northeast Tennessee farmer.
I’m sure it took much forethought and preparation for the hosting Bowers family to make sure the grounds of their Rheatown area farm were in as safe a condition as possible for a big gang of wiggle-worm third graders. And as much as Ralph and his wife, Brenda, obviously enjoyed those visits, I’m certain that they heaved great sighs of relief while waving goodbye to the kids as the last big yellow bus pulled away.
Then, I figure, they made a quick search of the grounds and barn to ensure nobody had been accidentally abandoned.
They carried on Kids Day on the Farm activities for 13 years. Nothing forced them to do it except their own love of farming, support for education and desire to help youngsters learn where the food on their tables and the milk in their cups comes from. Talk about a public service and a way of adding value to local elementary education!
I’ll bet there is not a single former third-grader who took part in any of those visits to the Bowers farm who doesn’t remember it. Once again: thanks, Ralph.
Ralph did far more than milk cattle and educate kids about agriculture. He served Greene County Farm Bureau as president and for 32 years was a Farm Bureau board member.
In 1994 he was a recipient of the annual J.W. Massengill Distinguished Service to Agriculture award from the Greene County Partnership’s Agribusiness Committee.
His agricultural service included the Greene County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, the Soil Conservation Board of Supervisors, holding an agriculture directorship with the then-Greene County Bank, and board membership for the local Farmers Co-op.
In 1972 his family received a “Farm Family of the Year” honor from the Farmers Home Administration and a Conservation Farmer of the Year honor from local Rotarians.
In 1995 he was recognized and honored for agricultural excellence by the Tennessee General Assembly.
In local government, he spent eight years as Greene County Assessor of Property, and also was a co-chair of the Chuckey voting precinct.
Other service included membership on the Greene County Regional Planning Commission, the Greene County Board of Education and involvement in numerous state-level dairy organizations.
Ralph possessed wonderful, somewhat craggy features just right for a Tennessee farmer, and friendly eyes. He smiled often, and his overall demeanor was pleasant just about all the time.
If anybody out there wants to honor Ralph Bowers in a way he himself would strongly favor, you can make a donation in his memory to the Greene County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 1431 West Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Though I saw Ralph only occasionally, I’ll never forget him. And if ever I’m walking under the open sky and a small paper wad mysteriously falls on my shoulder, I’ll just look heavenward and thank Ralph Bowers for saying hello one more time.