In the years I’ve lived in Greene County, it seems like there’s been Stewart Kilgore. And now, suddenly, he’s not here.
How can that be? It just doesn’t feel like something that can be true.
Stewart is being laid to rest this afternoon at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Afton. Life in Greene County will go on, but Stewart will no longer be with us physically. But I feel sure that, whenever a local law enforcement officer walks a store aisle with a child at his or her side, helping that child select a Christmas gift for a loved one, Stewart will be there, walking unseen beside them.
Stewart, you see, left something behind when he departed this world so recently: a legacy.
One part of that legacy that meant much to him was the Shop With a Cop program. He and his wife, Brenda Jean, formed that nonprofit charity, which, as Stewart’s obituary puts it so perfectly, “helps underprivileged families have a Christmas that otherwise might not happen.”
Stewart was just the kind of man to do something like that. If you got to be around Stewart much at all, it wasn’t long before you detected a key aspect of his personal character: Stewart Cain Kilgore II cared about people. And not in some sappy, purely sentimental way, but in practical fashion.
Stewart was a doer and an example-setter. There have been, and still are, many law enforcement officers guided by an impulse to make our community better on the job and beyond the job. Stewart possessed a characteristic capacity for giving that charitable, caring impulse a tangible way to express itself.
For example, when Stewart saw families with little chance to have the kind of Christmas they’d like to have, he and his wife stepped up to implement the local Shop With a Cop program and coordinate it for years. When he saw a need for people to understand how to respect, understand and safely handle firearms, he became an outspoken advocate for local gun safety education.
For me personally, though, the best thing about Stewart was simply his friendliness. I don’t think I’ve ever walked by him in a parking lot, hallway or store aisle without him giving me a hearty hello and asking how everything was going. He didn’t have to do that, but he did. Always.
When I first met Stewart, it was back in the 1980s when I was a new staff writer at The Greeneville Sun and Stewart was a United States marshal. Part of my news beat was covering federal court, which at the time was headquartered in what is now the main branch of Greeneville Federal Bank, just across the side parking lot from the Sun newspaper office. Thomas Hull was the federal judge here in that period.
One of the rules in federal court, at least at that time, was that there were to be no cameras in the courtroom or even in the hallways around the courtroom when court was in session, unless the judge specifically declared an exception. Exceptions generally applied only for such things as “naturalization” ceremonies, in which American citizenship is granted to foreign nationals who have come to the United States and successfully gone through the required study and application process.
One time when a big trial was underway in the upper-level courtroom at the federal courthouse, I was out in the hallway during some momentary break in courtroom activity. A reporter from another regional paper came bounding up the stairs into that hallway, clearly quite worked up about something (he was probably just running late), and he had a camera in his hand. He’d forgotten the no-cameras rule in his haste.
Federal Marshal Stewart Kilgore seemed to materialize instantly out of nowhere, finger aimed at the camera and voice loudly reaffirming the no-cameras dictate. The reporter, chagrined, stammered and tried to defend himself by declaring he wasn’t going to use the camera, just keep it so it didn’t get lost or stolen. Stewart firmly informed the violator that court rules were court rules and the reporter should know them, and the United States Marshal’s Service stood ready to provide free-of-charge guardianship for his camera for as long as necessary.
The newly-enlightened reporter decided that maybe his business wasn’t so urgent after all, and left the building, clutching his contraband device.
Stewart was a friendly soul, but he took his duty seriously. When push came to shove, you didn’t want to mess with Stewart, because Stewart would do his job.
This week I learned some things about Stewart from his obituary. I hadn’t known he joined the U.S. Army at 17 and served in the Vietnam War, earning three purple hearts, two bronze stars and one silver star. I didn’t know that he’d also been an Army Ranger.
I didn’t know he served for years as a Sunday School teacher and youth mentor at Gethsemane UMC. And I didn’t realize he was not only a father, but a grandfather and great-grandfather.
I also didn’t know his middle name was Cain. And the first thing that came to mind when I saw his full name on the obituary was how the name Cain Kilgore would be absolutely perfect for the name of a hard-boiled detective character in some pulpy Mickey Spillane paperback novel.
Can’t you just see it on the drugstore paperback rack? “Cain Kilgore: P.I.” Move over, Mike Hammer!
I think Stewart probably would get a laugh out of that idea.
Stewart Kilgore, thank you for your life, your friendliness and your endless service. Godspeed, sir. We’ll miss you.