When I began writing my Clips to Keep column, one of my early ones was a recollection of a pleasant visit I had in my first newspaper job as a feature writer for a newspaper in my Middle Tennessee hometown, Cookeville.
The column was about the wonderful way an older couple welcomed me into their home when I came to interview the husband about an ancestor of his who, according to family lore, had been a Confederate soldier pardoned by President Abraham Lincoln on the afternoon of the day the president was assassinated. The family believed that pardon, given its timing, might have been the final official act of Lincoln before his death.
The Confederate soldier was named Thomas Jefferson Lee, and the man I interviewed about him was a grandson, if I remember rightly. He and his wife not only invited me into their home, but served up a completely unexpected home-cooked country meal, treating me as a welcome guest.
Ever since that time, though, I’ve wondered if the story of Thomas Jefferson Lee’s pardon was fully accurate. If there was mention of such a thing in the record of Lincoln’s final hours as put together by Lincoln historians, I’d missed it.
When I was reading up on the Jackson County town of Granville, Tennessee, for this past Saturday’s column, though, I randomly encountered something about Thomas Jefferson Lee that possibly clarifies the matter.
In online historical material about Granville, I found the following: “Sgt. Thomas Jefferson Lee, Co. K, 17th Tennessee Infantry (CSA), was captured in Granville in 1864 while recruiting volunteers.” Lee was held by the federals as a prisoner of war at Fort Delaware on the Delaware River for 14 months.
Was this the same Thomas Jefferson Lee related to the man with whom I’d visited? Something else in the Granville material made me realize it was, and also gave a clarification regarding the timing of the pardon signed by Lincoln.
According to the Granville information, “Lee was one of a group of Confederate soldiers pardoned by President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865, just one day before the president’s death.”
The day BEFORE Lincoln’s death, not the day OF. But that doesn’t match up with what my hosts told me that day as we dined on fish fried in cornmeal and served with homegrown vegetables and cornbread.
I suspect the discrepancy arose as the story got passed down through Lee’s family. Somebody told the story and got the day wrong, and the mistake got repeated until it stuck.
I found further information about Thomas Jefferson Lee online this week. After being freed from Fort Delaware, he visited Granville again, this time to get married on May 15, 1866. His bride had the lyrical name of Tennessee Stanton.
The details of the arrangement aren’t given, but Thomas Jefferson Lee had pledged himself to marry Tennessee Stanton while she was still a baby.
Today the couple’s remains lie side-by-side in a family cemetery on Martin Creek Road in the Ensor community of Middle Tennessee. When Thomas J. Lee died in 1923 just days short of his 89th birthday, he had outlived his wife by about 17 years. They had eight children.
His obituary notice listed him as a successful merchant and farmer who was influential in local political life.
He had a little brother named Hop T. Lee who died in his 40s. Hop T. is buried in the appropriately named Hop T. Cemetery in the Bloomington Springs area, near the little town of Baxter.
Hop T. Interesting and unusual name. I wonder what the “T” stood for?