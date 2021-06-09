He was a man who helped lay the foundation for music all of us have heard. Even so, chances are good you’ve never heard his name.
He was Lesley Riddle, born in 1905 North Carolina. He has been called a “song catcher” and a “human jukebox.” He preferred to be called Esley, a nickname probably deriving from a mispronunciation of Lesley.
Lesley “Esley” Riddle, a Black man, was born in Burnsville, N.C., 70 or so miles from us here in Greene County. He grew up closer by, though, raised by grandparents near Kingsport.
A workplace accident when he was a youth of 14 working in a cement factory led to the loss of part of one leg. It must have been a horrible accident: a newspaper story described it as his foot being “ground off” in an auger, which necessitated an amputation of the ruined limb up to his knee.
A later accident with a shotgun blew off two of his fingers – bad luck indeed for a musically inclined individual who played both guitar and mandolin. Somehow he adjusted and managed to pick the strings with the fingers he had left.
Some have speculated that there may have been an unexpected benefit to his crippled state. Because it kept him from being able to do much physical work, people considered it acceptable for him to focus on making music as a way of earning income for himself.
In 1927, Alvin Pleasant “A.P.” Carter of the now-legendary Original Carter Family, met Riddle in Kingsport, was impressed by his music, and developed a friendship and working association with the man. Carter habitually collected traditional songs and revised the best ones enough to allow him to claim copyright on them, then recorded them commercially along with the women of the family ensemble, Sarah and Maybelle.
A.P. recognized an opportunity with Riddle.
A.P. didn’t care much about the cultural or racial origins of traditional songs as long as they appealed to him and had the potential to become Carter Family songs the public would buy. He realized that, if he could work along with Esley, he could gain inroads into Black communities and hear the songs that were traditional in that part of America’s folk culture.
To me it seems remarkable that Esley, a Black man, and A.P., a white one, could do what they did in that Jim Crow era.
Their mode of operation was simple. They’d ask people in a visited community if they knew anyone who knew an old traditional song, and when such a person was found, would ask to hear it.
This was where Esley’s abilities as a “human tape recorder” fit in. Esley had an almost eerie ability to listen to a song once and ingrain it into his mind so well he could sing it back much later, flawlessly.
As Esley himself put it when interviewed by a folklorist: “I was his (A.P. Carter’s) tape recorder. He’d take me with him and get someone to sing the whole song. Then I would get it, then learn it to Sara and Maybelle.”
With Maybelle, local music wasn’t the only thing Esley would “learn” her. He also taught her elements of his guitar style, which she adapted into her own famous approach.
Maybelle’s “Carter Scratch” guitar playing allowed her to pick out melody lines on the bass strings while also strumming the other strings between notes. She was, in effect, playing lead guitar and rhythm guitar at the same time, on the same guitar.
Later “flatpicking” guitar styles perfected by Doc Watson, Norman Blake and others were in part expansions upon the Carter Scratch.
Esley also brought a blues influence into some of Maybelle’s playing, including his technique of using a pocketknife to play slide guitar. Slide guitar involves intonation achieved not by pushing strings down against a fretboard, but by sliding a metal bar of some kind along the string. Maybelle did that from time to time, and Esley is who introduced that way of making music to her.
Esley's life changed in 1937. He got married and eventually moved to Rochester, New York.
Sadly, he largely gave up on music for two decades or more, apparently in part out of religious convictions, but he would return to the stage and recording studio in the 1960s when folk music surged in popularity. He became a popular figure at music festivals and so on.
He died in Asheville in July of 1980, and remains a revered figure among those who love folk, roots and Americana music.
An annual Burnsville music festival, Riddlefest, honors his memory and musical influence.
If you've not heard Lesley “Esley” Riddle's music, you can find it online. You'll discover he possessed a pleasant and confident voice, capable instrumental backing and a memorable style.
He's a man whose influence was bigger than his fame.
He's worth checking out.