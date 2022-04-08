Some of the most interesting historical visuals to be found in New York City are seldom seen, and hardly noticed when they are.
They are merely some pockmarks and scars on the side of a building in one of NYC’s most famous areas. What makes the marks significant is how they came to be there, and an officially unsolved mystery that lingers for more than a century now.
It was a September day in the busy financial district of America’s largest city. Because of a wall that stood along that street in the late 1600s, the street was named Wall Street, derived from the earlier Dutch name “Waalstraat” from the city’s New Amsterdam days.
Coming up the street that morning, amid the typically busy vehicular and foot traffic, was a vehicle perhaps less typical than it would have seemed a few years before, when motor vehicles were not as common. This was a horse-drawn cart, seemingly heavy-laden with some unseen burden. The man driving the aged horse had nothing about him that stood out in New York’s diverse crowd of pedestrians.
As the FBI’s account of the event tells it, the man stopped the horse and cart in front of the U.S. Assay Office, across from the J.P. Morgan building. Was the cart’s heavy load some sort of ore being brought in for an assay?
The driver got down from his seat, but took nothing from the wagon. He simply hustled off into the crowd and got lost in the midst of it, not to be seen again.
The lunchtime hour was at hand, so pedestrian traffic grew on the sidewalks and street cross-walks. So when the abandoned cart exploded violently, sending metal fragments in all directions like battlefield shrapnel, 30 people were killed immediately. Another 300 were injured, and as the day passed, some of those injured would have their names marked off the list of survivors and transferred to the list of the dead.
The load on the cart had not been ore, but scraps of metal.
In more recent decades, the instant conclusion for most of us would be terrorism. In 1920, such a conclusion wasn’t jumped to as readily, and the focus at first was helping the injured, removing the dead and cleaning up the physical damage.
Some of that damage included pitting and scarring on the outer wall of the J.P. Morgan building. That is the wall that retains at least some of that damage today, left there as a reminder of a terrible and unanticipated event.
The FBI account states: “Crews cleaned the damage up overnight, including physical evidence that today would be crucial to identifying the perpetrator. By the next morning Wall Street was back in business—broken windows draped in canvass, workers in bandages, but functioning none-the-less.”
Investigation by a number of agencies began, including the Bureau of Investigation, predecessor of the FBI. Authorities were able to recreate the bomb and its fuse, and determined that the makings of the bomb were commonly available and therefore hard to trace to a particular buyer.
Eventually it was decided that the likely culprits were followers of an Italian anarchist named Luigi Galleani, who had fled the country. Ultimately nothing could be proven and the case went cold.
It remains officially unsolved to this day, though it is generally believed that the Italian anarchists theory probably was correct.
The FBI account sums the matter up as follows: “For the young Bureau, the bombing became one of our earliest terrorism cases — and not the last, unfortunately, to involve the city of New York. As the decades passed, the threat from terrorism would grow and change, with different actors and causes coming and going from the scene.”