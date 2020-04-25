One of the concerns in the current pandemic has been whether our medical systems can handle the patient load should things get worse before they get better.
A similar problem faced Tennessee’s capital city of Nashville about a century-and-a-half ago. The Civil War was on and battles such as the one at Stone’s River were generating a flood of wounded soldiers along with the usual high volume of sick ones, not to mention civilians with their own medical needs. Numbers of that latter group were swelling steadily as people from other parts of Tennessee came to Nashville in hope of refuge.
Even with other buildings such as church houses, schools and private homes being commandeered as makeshift medical centers, it was growing difficult to find hospital or clinic beds sufficient to the demand. The problem wasn’t some garden-variety flu or other general illness. In Union-occupied wartime Nashville, something greatly heightening the problem was sexually transmitted disease, spurred on by widespread prostitution and away-from-home soldiers willing to patronize it.
James Boyd Jones Jr., in his 1985 study titled “A Tale of Two Cities: The Hidden Battle against Venereal Disease in Civil War Nashville and Memphis,” noted the importance of Nashville and Memphis as logistical, supply and medical centers during the period they were occupied by the Union. This assured that Nashville would have a high population of soldiers.
And as Jones wrote: “Where soldiers collected it was nearly axiomatic that prostitutes would collect as well. Certainly, the problem presented by prostitution and venereal disease ... became a problem of major significance in Nashville and Memphis. According to official records ... incidence was higher ‘among troops stationed in the vicinity of cities than among those on active service.’”
Even before the war, Nashville, like most cities, had a particular section where prostitution thrived. Called “Smokey Row,” it was not far from the Capitol building. Before the war, about 200 prostitutes operated there, both as streetwalkers and brothel workers. After the Union occupied the city early in 1862, prostitution skyrocketed and Nashville had about 1,500 “public women” within its bounds.
The backstories of these women often were sad ones of being left alone to provide for their families with husbands off at war or dead, leaving them with few options for themselves. Many such wound up on Smokey Row, an area almost a mile long and about two blocks wide, in the vicinity of what is now First, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenues in Nashville.
An Ohio private stationed in Nashville wrote that it was commonly said among the troops there that “no man could be a soldier unless he had gone through Smokey Row . . . every house or shanty on both sides was a house of ill fame. Women had no thought of dress or decency. They said Smokey Row killed more soldiers than the war.”
Brigadier General R. S. Granger reported being “daily and almost hourly beset” by regimental commanders and surgeons wanting to rid the city of “the diseased prostitutes infesting it.”
Some physicians in Nashville, recognizing a ready market, advertised treatments for “private diseases.” In those days before penicillin, many such treatments involved mercury, which is highly toxic. “An hour with Venus, a lifetime with Mercury,” one saying went.
An article in Smithsonian Magazine states: “Union officials in Nashville, certain the city’s ladies of the night were responsible for the sexual plague, hit upon what seemed like the simplest solution: If they couldn’t stop soldiers from visiting local prostitutes, local prostitutes could simply be made not-local.”
It was decided to pack members of the “frail sisterhood” onto boats and ship them north.
To kick that process off, a total of 111 of Nashville’s most notorious prostitutes (ranging from teenagers up to one older than 70) were rounded up and put onto a commandeered steamboat called the “Idahoe” (a particularly unfortunate name in this context) and sent up the river to Louisville. Louisville said no thanks and sent the steamer away, still loaded with its “cyprians.” Other cities proved equally unwelcoming, and the steamboat headed back to Nashville and the “soiled doves” “cyprians” or “daughters of sin” returned to their former lifestyles.
The unusual group’s leave-and-return steamboat journey was no pleasure cruise, nor was there anything glamorous about the women themselves.
According to the Smithsonian.com website, one Ohio newspaper reported: “The majority are a homely, forlorn set of degraded creatures ... many are without a change of wardrobe. They managed to smuggle a little liquor on board, which gave out on the second day. Several became intoxicated and indulged in a free fight, which resulted without material damage to any of the party, although knives were freely used.”
An inspection of the steamboat upon its return to Tennessee revealed that the women had largely trashed it, leaving it filthy and damaged. The boat’s captain, who had not wanted to be involved in the process anyway, sent the Federals a bill.
Plan A had failed for Nashville, so a Plan B was developed. If prostitution couldn’t be stopped or handed off to other cities, perhaps the most practical idea was to try to gain control over it and regulate it.
So in August of 1863, Nashville’s prostitutes were ordered to register with the military government, which in turn would license them, give them recurring medical checkups (hospitalizing and treating at no extra cost those who proved to be carrying disease) in exchange for an initial registration fee of $5 and a followup weekly fee of 50 cents. Failure to register could be penalized with a 30-day workhouse sentence.
Dramatic and radical as the idea of essentially legalizing prostitution must have seemed to many, the concept gained ground. City leaders didn’t stand in its way, apparently seeing it as the most practical way to minimize a problem situation.
Unregulated prostitution decreased, and prostitutes who registered enjoyed the benefit of medical care and some sense of protection. S.T.D.s did not vanish, but did decrease, and when soldiers became infected most times it was found to have happened due to trysts that occurred outside of Nashville.
Two Nashville hospitals, one for soldiers and one for prostitutes, were devoted to the treatment of S.T.D.s.
One unintended-but-predictable consequence of Nashville’s bold innovation was that prostitutes from other cities began moving to Tennessee’s capital because they perceived the regulated system there to offer them more safety.
The regulation/licensing system didn’t long outlast the war, nor did it become a historic “first” that Nashville chose to emphasize going forward. It is, however, considered to be the first incidence of “legalized prostitution” in the United States, and remains a quirky bit of Americana well over a century after the first wide-eyed young soldier wandered onto Smokey Row to lose his innocence and in its place possibly gain a dreadful disease or two.