Visiting Colorado a few years back, Rhonda and I visited the grave of William Frederick Cody, better known to most as “Buffalo Bill.”
There’s a museum dedicated to him nearby, and in it I spotted a binder chained to a desktop, listing all the towns the famed showman visited. Thinking of the old downtown Depot Street store building that bears a plaque stating that Buffalo Bill once performed there, I began flipping through the book to find the name of Greeneville. I scanned through the Tennessee towns listed and didn’t spot it.
Looking again, I still didn’t see it. A third look, and again no Greeneville.
It was puzzling. Was the plaque in Greeneville inaccurate? Was the listing in the museum incomplete?
It listed several East Tennessee appearances by Cody: Bristol in 1897, 1899, 1911 and 1913; Knoxville in those same years, and Morristown in 1911. Cody also performed over multiple years in other parts of Tennessee, from Chattanooga to Memphis.
After coming home from Colorado, I just told myself that I’d just managed to overlook something on the list, or Greeneville was listed under the wrong state, or whatever.
I asked Tim Massey, our county historian, if he could clarify the matter. Tim said he had always heard that Buffalo Bill had visited Greeneville, and thought maybe he’d seen a photograph along the way, though he wasn’t positive.
It all makes me wonder if maybe somebody out there has an old family photo, an old show program or some other item that might prove Buffalo Bill was here. If you do, feel free to let me know at cameron.judd@greenevillesun.com.
The same town list published at the museum also is linked online at the buffalobill.org website, and carries the heading, “Did Buffalo Bill Visit Your Town? A comprehensive Country/State listing of William ‘Buffalo Bill’ Cody’s tour destinations.” Greeneville isn’t there, either.
Comprehensive listing? Then where is Greeneville?
In the meantime, I’ve developed two speculative theories that could explain why Greeneville’s name is not on the museum’s list:
Theory No. 1: Maybe Cody was here, but just passing through or doing a limited performance. Perhaps he merely walked onto a stage in Greeneville and did some rope tricks or pistol twirls. Perhaps it was an informal, quick Greeneville stop to promote his show in Morristown, Bristol or Knoxville.
Theory No. 2: Perhaps a “wild west show” styled after Cody’s came to Greeneville, and somebody misidentified it later as the actual Cody show, and that error became ingrained in local memory. There were competing shows styled after the Cody pattern, after all.
So there you have my two theories. However, I’m obliged to note that when I develop theories, they usually end up being wrong, so probably you’re safe to discount my speculation.
Maybe the best answer we’ll ever get to why Greeneville’s name is not on the official list of Buffalo Bill appearance locations is something like, “Some record-keeper in an earlier day just goofed up somehow and somewhere, as people do.”
Judging from the names of towns that did make the list, most of Cody’s Tennessee appearances were in the 1890s and early 1900s, by which time such live western shows were beginning to go out of vogue, supplanted by movie westerns.
Encyclopedia Brittanica says Cody continued to perform in his Wild West show until 1916, although at his advanced age, “he often had to be helped onto his horse backstage. While Buffalo Bill’s exhibition remained extremely popular in the United States and abroad, in the end — largely through poor investments, including his purchase of an unproductive gold mine — he lost the fortune he had made in show business. His last public appearance occurred just two months before his death.”
Cody died Jan. 10, 1917, at 70 years old, having contributed much to the tropes and imagery of the American West as perceived in the public imagination here and around the world even to the present day.