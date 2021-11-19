I’ve referenced some of what follows before, but with Thanksgiving almost upon us, it seems a fitting time to revisit the subject.
No matter what kind of year you’ve had, there’s something every one of us can and should be thankful for as that year winds down toward its close. Here it is in one word: Helpers.
That observation derives from something the gentle icon of children’s television, Fred Rogers, used to talk about in that soothing voice he had.
Speaking through the TV to children everywhere, he told of how he, when a child himself, would see or hear about distressing things. At times those things were big and hard to understand for him as a child … scenes of war or natural disasters on the television news, or horrific accidents, crimes, and so on. When he would turn to his mother for comfort, she would say something to him that was, and is, very wise: “Look for the helpers. There are always helpers.”
She was right, of course, then and now.
Even when the calamitous 9-11 attacks happened in 2001, there already were helpers on the way even before the towers came down. Some of those helpers lost their lives, or were hurt and had to be helped, too.
On a much smaller scale, we all see helpers around us almost every day. When you hear an ambulance, Rescue Squad, police or fire truck siren out there across town, that’s the sound of helpers on their way to do what they do.
See that neighbor, carrying a steaming casserole dish toward the door of another neighbor who has experienced the death of a loved one and is far too stunned and grief-stricken to cook for all the relatives arriving for the funeral? That casserole-bearing neighbor is a helper, too.
That benevolent coworker who comes to your aid when you hit a roadblock on the job, and shows you how to handle it … another helper. That kid who speaks up and intervenes in the school hallway when he or she sees a bully making another kid miserable? Yet another helper.
When my wife and I were out of the country for a couple of weeks recently, a neighbor crossed the street and mowed our yard so we wouldn’t find a jungle of grass when we got home. Thanks, Dennis Tullock, helper and good neighbor!
They’re everywhere, these helpers, and they come in all shapes, sizes, sexes, skin colors, orientations, lifestyles and levels of individual capability.
Some provide help in official capacities – swimming pool lifeguards, school counselors, firemen, 9-1-1 operators, EMTs, paramedics, emergency room doctors and nurses, for example.
Some provide help simply as good human beings reacting to an unforeseen immediate situation. Pulling someone out of a burning vehicle, running out at significant personal risk to snatch up a toddler who has wandered out onto a busy street, helping ensure a physically handicapped individual gets safely across a street or down a staircase … these are helpers who make our world better.
Other helpers are team-player types who, for example, might band together and set up a soup kitchen and food delivery service in a part of town where food insecurity has been a problem. Drive down Wesley Avenue and visit the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
Meet some of the volunteers who help out the Humane Society or provide financial and/or volunteer support for United Way or the Food Bank, the Coal Fund, Scouts programs or church and charitable efforts, and you’ve identified some of the helpers Fred Rogers’ mother was thinking of.
Life includes troubles and disasters. Always has, always will. Thank God, life includes helpers.
It’s comforting to realize that, and not just for kids. We grownups need to take note of the helpers among us, and thank them, and most of all, emulate them.
When you’re saying your prayers at the Thanksgiving table this week, remember to thank God for the helpers all around us … and maybe resolve to be like them, in whatever individual situations and spheres of action we find ourselves.