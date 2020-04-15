Recently I wrote a column about my hope that John Prine, singer/songwriter, would recover from COVID-19. We now know he didn’t (he died last Tuesday), which for me and many other admirers of his songwriting is sad news.
Greeneville’s Sam Moore, for example, sent me a brief email after Prine’s passing, and gave me permission to quote it. “I was just informed of John Prine’s death,” Sam wrote. “I will be brief. Most of us that loved John’s music did not know him personally, but by listening to his music we knew him very well. Quite frankly, better if we had met him face to face. Always remember this about John: It wasn’t the music he played, it was the words he sang.”
Sam and I see John Prine in the same way: as a lyricist few others can match. Columnist Scot Lehigh of The Boston Globe put it well: “ ... it was his lyrics that caught and kept you. He said complex things in simple ways. Witty and wistful, silly or sly, poignant and penetrating, his songs could fold a moment of impish delight or a lifetime of sadness into a phrase or two, delivering it in rhyme schemes so basic they are usually the domain of doggerel.”
Here’s an example: the last verse of his song “Christmas In Prison.” Note the three closing sentences, the final one a single word, that convey exactly what a prisoner might say or write to the loved ones back home. “The search light in the big yard swings round with the gun, and spotlights the snowflakes like the dust in the sun. It’s Christmas in prison; there’ll be music tonight. I’ll probably get homesick. I love you. Goodnight.”
Rolling Stone called him “the Mark Twain of American songwriting.” An almost perfect description.
His words could be painfully frank sometimes. His song “Donald and Lydia” introduces Lydia as “the fat girl and daughter of Virginia and Ray,” a young woman who “hid her thoughts like a cat, behind her small eyes sunk deep in her fat.” It almost makes you wince to hear something laid out so blatantly it seems brutal, but the picture of Lydia could not be painted more clearly.
Further, the rest of the song makes obvious Lydia is not being presented as a figure to be disdained or dismissed, but to be understood.
It’s the same with the song’s other character, Donald, “a young PFC” whom we meet while he is “staring at the ceiling, just wanting to be.”
Donald is described thusly: “There were spaces between Donald and whatever he said. Strangers had forced him to live in his head. He envisioned the details of romantic scenes after midnight in the stillness of the barracks latrine.” No, John Prine didn’t dodge delicate subject matter.
If “Donald and Lydia” and many other of his songs are heart-breakers, he also wrote a lot of funny songs as well. Several of those are, ironically, about serious subjects, death included. He once said of himself, “When I’m writing a lyric, things can only get so serious before they start becoming humorous.”
Probably his most famous song about death is his jaunty and funny “Please Don’t Bury Me,” an off-kilter take on life, death and organ donation. It’s chorus begins, “Please don’t bury me, down in the cold cold ground. I’d rather have them cut me up and pass me all around.”
Prine called the song “the best organ donor campfire song I know of.”
In the lyrics, he instructs that “the blind can have my eyes, and the deaf can take both of my ears if they don’t mind the size.”
His feet, he sang, should go to the “footloose,” his knees, to the “needy.” That last one is my favorite of his plays on words.
One of Prine’s friends and songwriting partners was Steve Goodman, who also could use what sounds like light-hearted humor to explore deeper and far more serious themes.
Goodman’s bouncy song “Videotape” is a good example. It’s first verse feels light and silly, with lines such as, “If your life was on videotape, wouldn’t everything be alright! If your head hurt the morning after, you could roll it back to late last night.” It goes on to talk of replaying “all the good parts,” and cutting out “what you don’t like. Oh, wouldn’t we be in great shape, if our lives were on videotape.”
The second verse on the surface sounds equally as jovial on its surface. “If we all had ESP, wouldn’t everything be okay! We could see trouble coming, and we could get out of the way. When the Grim Reaper comes to call, we could arrange to be out of town. That would be the great escape – and you could put it on videotape.”
Those last lines, though, have a different feel when you realize that the man who wrote them was dying of leukemia. Steve Goodman knew the Grim Reaper really was coming to call before long, and there could be no light-hearted “great escape.”
For Goodman, the call came in September of 1984. His friend John Prine lived decades longer, as we now know.
Another Prine quote seems relevant to the theme of mixing the funny and the serious, the humorous and the heavy, as he and Goodman both did so well. Prine said, “I guess I just process death differently than some folks. Realizing you’re not going to see that person again is always the most difficult part about it. But that feeling settles, and then you are glad you had that person in your life, and then the happiness and the sadness get all swirled up inside you.”
Very true, John. As always with you, well said.