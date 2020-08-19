I may owe Kiefer Sutherland an apology. In my column that mentioned him for his role in the “Young Guns” western films, I misspelled his name as “Keifer.”
I should have remembered that spelling rule my fifth-grade teacher constantly drilled into her students: “I before E, except after C ... but always in ‘Kiefer Sutherland.’”
Actually, the rule I should have remembered is that, in writing, always check the spelling of names unless, as the old revival preachers used to say, you “know that you know that you know.”
That’s especially true with uncommon names such as “Kiefer.” These days, however, even common names can be uncommon, due to a trend that’s been around for two or three decades now. That trend is creating new ways to spell familiar names.
My wife’s workplace boss has a daughter whose name is pronounced like Courtney, but spelled Kortnei. Which is perfectly okay. Just nontraditional.
Today the world is full of innovative name spellings like Tiphaniee, Jaeysin, Elyviia, Cerah (pronounced like Sara), Alexzandre, Zakkery, Klayre, Payge, Ondray, and even Kamryn (that one’s a little close-to-home).
In my opinion, this is fine. If you want to call yourself or your son Mortimer and spell it XYZ, that’s your business. And your kids, whether traditionally or innovatively named, can always decide for themselves, later on, what name they want to go by, and how they want to spell it.
We named our youngest child Bonnie Katherine, and called her Bonnie. Common, traditional name. In elementary school, she decided she wanted to be Katy, announced it to her classmates and teacher, then to us, and Katy she has been ever since.
Sometimes it isn’t the spelling of a name that makes it stand out, but the name itself.
My dad told me about a big Middle Tennessee family, early/mid 20th century, in some way related to my own paternal kin, and surnamed Fox. Several of the kids were given off-the-beaten-path names. According to my father, several of them grew up and had the names legally changed or just started calling themselves something slightly different.
Thus, Rellon Devellon Fox became Rellon David. Midas Victor Hugo Fox (I gotta love that name) dropped the Midas Victor and went just by Hugo Fox. Orville Elloit (not Elliot, but Elloit and pronounced EL-OYT, at least according to my dad, though I’ve also seen it written as Elliot) adopted the name Lloyd.
I, as a kid, actually met Lloyd once when he showed up at our house to visit Dad. Lloyd lived into the 1980s.
A sister in the family, Treva Priscilla (whose name wasn’t particularly odd, just old-fashioned), apparently used the initial P in place of her middle name much of the time.
One Fox brother had a quite prosaic name, Billy Howard, He died as a young Marine, 18 years old, in World War II, on Okinawa. He was interred in the Sixth Division Marine Cemetery until his body was sent back to Tennessee in 1949 for permanent burial.
There was another Fox brother, Verdis, one named Emeral A., and another daughter, Gladys. I don’t know anything about their lives.
Madge Dewilla, a sister in the family, never had a chance to decide what she thought of her unusual middle name. She died as a very young child in 1919. Spanish flu, maybe? I don’t know.
There was a Daisy Marie in the family, too (another ordinary name, especially considering its era). She must have been named after her mother, Daisy Ethel, whose maiden name was Judd. Daisy Ethel is the likely connecting point to my family.
The father of the clan was Riah B. Fox, who usually spelled out the B as “Bee.” Dad told me that Bee Fox ran some kind of business with a sign that showed images of a bee and a fox.
I wish I could ask Dad more about this bunch of folks, but he’s gone now, as are all his brothers and sisters. So are Riah Bee and Daisy Ethel, and all their children.
Time is a thief, no question about it. All you young people out there, whether you are a Molly or a Mahleigh, a Jackson or a Jaxon, ask your parents and grandparents, and great-grandparents if you have them, to tell you about the people they knew whose lives connect with your family’s lives, and therefore with your own. The day will come when you’ll wish you’d talked more about such things with them while you had the chance. Trust me on that one.
I’m not sure how I meandered from Kiefer Sutherland to creative name-spelling to codgerly advice for the kiddies, but here we are.
A good rest of the week to all, and stay safe and healthy!