Stephen Gosnell has been down so deep in the COVID-19 pit that some expected him never to crawl out of it at all. But he did, and still is fighting his way back toward full pre-virus strength and physical capabilities.
Even though he’s not yet regained all he intends to in strength and general sharpness, Stephen already has come so far that his wife calls him “my walking miracle.” And Kim Gosnell is not using the word “miracle” in some watered-down metaphorical sense. She and Stephen both believe he is alive today due to divine healing, some of that mediated through good doctors, nurses, therapists, supportive friends and family, hospitals and rehab centers, and some of it direct from God in answer to prayers such as one Kim prayed fervently, kneeling beside her bed, “Please, Lord, don’t take my husband from me.”
“It’s been a long road,” Stephen said when I interviewed him and Kim Wednesday morning in the conference room of the Greeneville Water Commission headquarters. Stephen has worked for the Greeneville Water Department since the early 1990s, along with his well-known father, Charles “Goose” Gosnell. They share an office space upstairs in the GWC headquarters.
Stephen also gets called Goose quite a lot and accepts that. He’s just not the original Goose of the Gosnell clan.
Besides his Water Department field work, Stephen also has been a Greeneville auxiliary policeman for 15 years. A “workaholic,” this one-time Food City bag-boy describes himself as his wife nods agreement.
Stephen has not yet hit the end of his “long road” to pre-COVID condition, but this man whose blood oxygen reading was down to about 20 at one point (it is around 97 now, fortunately) and who was too weak even to sit up in bed, was working on a Water Department field project in Tusculum right before our interview.
He was on the job the next day, too, a hot one. You’d never guess now that weeks ago, his life was about to “tip off the edge of the table” and be gone, as one of his doctors described it to him after his survival.
He spent about two months in an induced coma while fighting COVID. There was no guarantee he ever would wake up again. But he did. The man is stubborn in his pursuit of health and strength.
But the virus did weaken him, so his fellow Water Department field crew members look out for him now by encouraging him to take a break when they can see he’s about to hit his limit.
Stephen’s secret of pushing on through tough situations is … well, just that: pushing on through, no matter what, no matter how hard.
“Never, ever give up,” he says. He’s still having to say that to himself these days as he goes through physical therapy to rebuild muscle and flexibility lost during his long bedridden period.
Stephen’s illness started out mildly, mostly just him feeling run down. When fever came and the harder symptoms hit, they were unmissable.
Difficulty in breathing on Dec. 30, 2020, led Stephen to the emergency room at Greeneville Community Hospital East, where he was admitted and put on the floor where COVID patients were treated. When breathing troubles continued, a bilevel positive airway pressure device, or BPAP, was put into use. Even then there were respiratory difficulties.
Doctors soon learned that Stephen’s lungs could not handle “high flow oxygen” for more than two hours. When they detected injury to his left lung, they adjusted the treatment by putting in a “chest tube,” as Stephen called it.
Stephen landed in intensive care, but his situation continued to worsen, his heart rate fluctuating. Doctors intubated him and placed him on a ventilator.
Notes kept by his daughter, Sierra, include one from that period that says simply, “Almost lost him.”
The Gosnells had all the usual worries that such situations bring. Some of Stephen’s loved ones feared transfer for treatment in Johnson City Medical Center might kill him.
On Jan. 15, Stephen was stable enough to be transferred. He was hospitalized and placed on a feeding tube, initially through his throat, then through his nose.
Tubes connected to his body just about everywhere were to be part of Stephen’s life for a long time to come. Sometimes he “looked like a pin cushion,” he recalls.
The family suffered right along with him. Sixteen-year-old son Christopher was unable ever to see his father in person due to age-related visitation restrictions. FaceTime visits helped, but the youth worried that Stephen might pass away and never be present with him again.
Stephen’s medical needs took him through multiple medical treatment facilities.
Sierra, 24, became the family scribe, keeping abundant notes of how Stephen was doing from day to day and also communicating much with his doctors.
At one phase, when doctors gave Stephen instructions to do such actions as blinking his eyes or moving his fingers to help them evaluate his status, Stephen would not respond. When Sierra would give him the same instructions via FaceTime, however, he did what she said.
Family activities that would have been done at home, such as celebration of Stephen’s 53rd birthday, had to be done differently. The family celebrated that birthday in a Bristol hospital room nurses had decorated for the occasion. Stephen still remembers opening his eyes and seeing the colorful décor created in his honor.
Regarding nurses, Stephen’s ordeal made him a fervent member of their fan club. The dedication and kindness nurses along the way gave him overwhelms him to this day.
He recalls awkward times for him when nurses had to help him with the most private of hygienic practices, and did so without hesitation or complaint, doing nothing to heighten his inevitable embarrassment. Good nurses are amazing professionals, in Stephen’s estimation.
At one phase, when his death appeared imminent, nurses stayed at his side around the clock, not only watching him closely but also praying for his survival and recovery.
Doctors prayed for him and with him as well, and Stephen is persuaded that those prayers, along with those of his family, friends, coworkers and church folk, all are key to his remarkable survival.
The Stephen Gosnell of today will tell you firmly and repeatedly, when you talk with him just a few minutes, that “God is still on the throne,” and does hear prayers.
With so many medical professionals helping him through his long treatment, and still helping today with followup rehabilitation, he is hesitant to say thanks individually, knowing he’ll leave someone out.
There are at least two people he simply has to name, however. One is his longtime friend Dr. John Boys of Greeneville, who was not on Stephen’s medical team but who helped translate medical talk into everyday language for him and also to give encouragement and prayer support.
Then there is Dr. Steven Prince, who not only treated him but also prayed over him.
He also has heartfelt gratitude for the crowd of doctors and nurses who gathered at a hospital exit to cheer and clap for him the day he walked out. The walking was at his request; having worked so hard to regain his footing, he didn’t want to leave in the traditional wheelchair.
When he got to Greene County, Stephen received a police escort home, courtesy of his fellow GPD officers.
Before that, Stephen already had made one stop along the way. He and the family stopped in Jonesborough at Old Town Dairy for a celebratory feast of hotdogs and hot fudge cake. Good medicine for a man who had been through what he had.
When COVID-19 struck him, he weighed about 240 pounds, and nurses said it took several of them to turn him over in his bed. By the time the virus was through with him, he was down to about 174 pounds. He’s regained some of his weight since then.
In addition to his “God’s still on the throne” message, Stephen has another that he is determined to share as widely he can. It’s this: “Get your COVID shot. Whatever you do, get your shot.”
Stephen was diagnosed with COVID well before shots became available to his age group. Even so, the day he was able to get the vaccine, he did so immediately.
He told me that one of the things he hopes he can hear in his lifetime is someone telling him his story led that person to get the vaccination.
As for skeptics who cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and sometimes even on the virus itself, Stephen has another message: “If you’d been at my bedside, you’d be telling a different story.”
Stephen asks vaccine doubters to consider the current regional hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients. The overwhelming majority of those hospitalizations are of unvaccinated people.
What does that lopsided ratio tell Stephen about the protective power of vaccination?
His answer is simple and firm: “Something’s working.”