The events of Sept. 11, 2001, brought stress and distraction to almost every American except those fully cut off from the news that day, or who were incapable of comprehension.
In an especially challenging position on 9-11-2001 were America’s educators, particularly classroom teachers. Those teachers not only had to process an unprecedented and terrible event for themselves, as it happened, but also had to determine how to let their students know what was going on, how much to let them know and see, and when to do it.
Teachers had to react on the fly that day, falling back on personal common sense and maturity to know how to explain an unexplainable situation.
I reached out over recent days to a few who were active teachers here 20 years ago (can you believe it has been that long?) and asked them to recall for me and our readers what the 9-11-2001 experience was for them.
Even though many people who were teaching locally in 2001 have now retired, left the education field or passed away, I was fortunate enough to find a few still working in education, most of them conveniently under one roof, that of the Greene County Schools Central Office down the road from The Greeneville Sun.
MICHAEL GARLAND
Michael Garland today directs the Glenwood Educational Center at 3860 Warrensburg Road. The Glenwood Educational Center includes an alternative school, ROTC, the Early Learning Program and other programs. In the past he’s been an agriculture teacher and a principal at Chuckey-Doak High School.
On Sept. 11, 2001, he was teaching an agriculture class at C-DHS. Just another ordinary day, as far as he or anyone else knew at the start of it.
Mike told me: “I remember I was with my agriculture mechanics class in the agriculture shop when someone came and said that an airplane had flown into the towers. I just thought, possibly an accident.”
An accident. I think that’s what most of us initially thought it had to be. Because why would anyone crash a plane into a huge building on purpose?
The grim truth slowly began to emerge.
Mike: “… when classes changed, students started coming in saying America was being attacked.”
The result of that was “an uproar,” he said. Students asked if he would turn on the television so they could find out what was happening. Mike did so.
“We watched during that class period and discussed the issue. The next few days we had comments, questions, and concerns but tried to address them and then move on into our class activities.”
The issue of how much focus to place on the attacks is one almost every teacher had to deal with that day and days thereafter.
DAVID McLAIN
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain was a teacher at North Greene High School in 2001, and the events of that day coincidentally meshed into the subject matter of the class he was leading when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.
David emailed me in response to my inquiry. His reply says: “I was teaching a first period Contemporary Issues class at NGHS when this took place. We always watched a lot of the news in this class and I recall having the TV on showing news clips. Then the news broke about a plane hitting one of the twin towers.”
It was a moment of shock that class and teacher experienced together, so David at least was spared the stress of having to break the news on his own.
From David’s email: “We continued watching how the rest of the morning unfolded, with the second plane hitting the other twin tower, as well as reports of the Pentagon and Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.”
That was when it began to be clear that this was no navigational mishap or case of an unfortunate pilot becoming disabled or disoriented at the controls.
“When the first plane hit no one knew it was a terrorist attack, but after the second plane hit we all knew it was more than something accidental ... students, as well as faculty, were shocked on 9/11 due to not experiencing anything like it before.”
David concludes thusly: “I could tell there was a lot of anxiety and fear from the students ... (fear) of the unknown, of what could lie ahead following the attacks. Certainly a day that will never be forgotten!”
DR. BILL RIPLEY
David’s workplace associate of today, Greene County Assistant Director of Schools Dr. Bill Ripley, also was a classroom teacher in 2001. His experience of Sept. 11 is associated in his mind with a memory his mother had of her own youth and the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
For him, it was in part a day of learning about the ability of adolescents to grasp the significance of major events coming at them out of the adult world.
Bill’s reply to me says: “My mother always told me she could remember where she was at Doak School when she heard President Kennedy was killed. Like her, I’ll never forget being a seventh grade teacher at Chuckey Elementary School on Sept. 11, 2001.
“As we changed classes that morning, the school counselor whispered to me that the Trade Center had been attacked. It was impossible to hear that news and simply start the next class period, so I turned on the television in our room to view the newscast.
“The thing I remember most is the intensity with which the students watched. Like me, they were completely absorbed. It was clear to me that those 12-year-olds sensed the gravity of what they were witnessing. We all did.”
Trying to provide context, Bill told his students that they would likely never ever see anything like that again, that nothing like it ever had happened in his own prior lifetime. Then a particularly shocking moment came: “The South Tower fell while we watched.”
Bill says his students realized lives probably were lost in those grim moments, but with the facts not yet available, “we all hoped most had escaped.”
Does Bill think now that he did the right thing in letting the youngsters see the real-time unfolding of a grim, lethal tragedy, with no way to know what further horrific images might cross that television screen? In retrospect, his answer is yes.
“Looking back,” he says, “I’m glad we took time to observe what was happening. Like me, I imagine those students, now about 32 years old, can remember where they were that day in 2001.”
DR. CINDY BOWMAN
Dr. Cindy Bowman, High School supervisor/CTE director/SRO Liason and 504 coordinator for Greene County Schools, was a classroom teacher at West Greene High School when 9/11 happened.
What she recalls most from that day was the shock of hearing the news of the attack announced over the school intercom, and also the way it brought the faculty and staff together for one common purpose: “Comfort our students.”
That was needed at the time because there was much emotion among the students that day, Cindy told me.
One of the WGHS students at that time, though not one in Cindy’s class, was Amber S. Moore, now the intervention specialist for the county school system. Like Cindy, she remembers how faculty and staff worked to minimize panic and emotion during the initial period of shock that day.
In a phone conversation, she told me that she had little experience with the larger outside world at that time, being a 15-year-old who, like her high school peers, mostly knew her immediate world.
New York seemed like a distant place with little connection to her localized world, she indicated.
She was in a geometry class when the news first came, and the teacher opted to keep on topic and not turn on the television. Later, in history class, the teacher did turn on the TV and let students catch up on the day’s events, then held a discussion in a more contextualized setting than a geometry class would have been for such a topic.
For Amber, that approach apparently worked well. She recalls today a sense that her school managed to keep its students feeling “quiet and safe” on that troubling day.
SHELLY SMITH
Like David McLain, Bill Ripley, Cindy Bowman and Mike Garland, Shelly Smith has worked in various capacities within Greene County Schools. Also like them, she was a classroom teacher on the day the World Trade Center’s twin towers came down.
Today she is retired from the classroom, but works as special projects facilitator for county schools.
Her Sept. 11 experience of 2001 was harrowing, due to family circumstances that made the situation potentially dangerous to two of her loved ones, one of them her husband.
Here is her account:
“Sept. 11, 2001 is forever branded in my mind! I was teaching first grade at Ottway Elementary School, and my daughters were students at Eastview Elementary School.
“As soon as I heard the first plane had struck a building in New York, I had to pretend as if nothing happened. I worked with six-year-olds so I could not fall apart in front of them. I did a lot of praying, and it took all I had to keep it together. The more the day went on, the harder it became because I had to supervise children and was also concerned about my own family.
“My husband was on a business trip in Detroit, Michigan. He was scheduled to return home the next day. He was essentially stuck because air travel was shut down completely and car rentals were scarce because of that. Praise God he was safe, just not with us.
“Not only was my husband out of town, my step-father, Walt Socha, was on an actual flight in air headed to Detroit, Michigan! It was such a scary experience for our family not knowing for sometime if he was okay. He immediately went to the car rental when he landed and got one of the last rentals to head home.
“I had to keep it together for my precious little six-year-old students! What did I do? I did my best to maintain a normal day just like every other day. We maintained our routine, except no outside time because we were on lock down at the schools. I did my best to make sure students felt safe and were protected from outside information ... we believed it best to allow their parents to share the breaking news of the day. There was so much that we just did not know by the end of the school day and did not want to create panic or unnecessary fear. Students were somewhat shielded then because cell phones were not in every student’s hand.
“When my students had left for the day, I fell apart. I had little time before I picked up my own daughters for the rest of the evening.
“I had to break the news to them that I did not know when their daddy would be home and still assure them that they were safe. I was so scared! There was so much uncertainty and fear of yet another attack.
“The next few days our goal as teachers was to keep routines and schedules in place for students to give them a sense of security and safety. We shared facts as students brought up the 9/11 events and how it affected them. Everyone has a story. My goal was to protect my students!
“It was a hard day, a hard week, and a hard year. This event was a huge reminder that our lives can be changed in a blink of an eye. I am so thankful for my God, my family, my work family and my country! Those were the things that sustained me through those difficult days.
“A few years ago, my family made the trip to New York and visited the museum and memorial for 9/11 victims. It was an emotional experience and reminds us that every day is a precious gift not to be taken for granted.”
My thanks go to each of these education professionals who shared with me and our readers their memories of that terrifying day, the likes of which we hope never will be repeated.