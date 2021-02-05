The late Walter Durham, official Tennessee state historian for more than a decade, gave a presentation at Tusculum College (now Tusculum University) several years ago.
Durham was married to a 1949 alumna of the college and a descendent of its founders, the Rev. Samuel Doak and the Rev. Samuel Witherspoon Doak. Walter Durham’s son, James Durham, is a 1979 alumnus of the college and a Tusculum trustee.
Tusculum presented an honorary doctorate to the senior Durham in 2011.
Durham wrote more than 20 books on historical topics in his 88-year lifetime. Among his best is his 1997 Vanderbilt University Press volume “Volunteer Forty-Niners: Tennesseans and the California Gold Rush.”
Tuesday, I spotted that book on a shelf in my home office, and picked it up to refresh myself on some of what Durham had to say.
Greene County found a place in Durham’s book. In fact, one of the first people quoted in its pages is a Greene Countian who had moved to Springfield, Mo., and wrote a letter back to Jacob Lintz in Greeneville in March of 1849. J.M. Kelley told Lintz that “‘gold fever’ is now raging here (in Missouri) to a great extent, and will probably carry off a great many of our citizens.”
It would be the same in Tennessee as in Missouri. The Tennessee Encyclopedia entry about Tennesseans in the Gold Rush (also written by Durham) states that: “The discovery of gold in California in 1848 inspired at least four or five thousand young Tennesseans to cross the country. Many of them, rejected for service in the Mexican War because of the overabundance of volunteers, saw this as a chance to enjoy the adventure denied them in 1846. Others, who had gone to war, viewed the gold rush as an opportunity to see and exploit the lands acquired as a result of their conquest.”
It must have been a heady time to be a young, healthy and unencumbered man in the United States, envisioning all that gold just lying around in California like seashells on a beach! That, at least, was how the most hopeful ones pictured it, a vision encouraged by California promoters cashing in on “gold fever.”
In his book, Durham describes how Tennesseans were among the first Americans to “see the elephant” and make plans to go to the gold fields. About the same time Lintz got his letter from Kelley, a Memphis man recruited a group of about 50 prospective miners to go together to Fort Smith, Ark., to join a similar group there to begin the California journey. Cost of membership: $20.
On our end of the state, Jonesborough organizers upped that cost a good deal when they set up the California Mining, Laboring and Trading Company. They asked for a $300 participation fee, and apparently sought to allay home-area fears (probably reasonable ones) that young men would forget to take their moral principles with them on the journey. The organizers set up “stringent laws against gaming and intemperance” on the part of those going. Failure to abide would result in ouster from the group and forfeiture of the $300.
In Greeneville, Durham wrote, J.B.R. Lyon, part-owner of a Greeneville newspaper of the day called The Spy, was talking openly about getting out of the newspaper business and heading to the gold fields. Greene County Court Clerk George W. Foute wanted to do the same.
Andrew Johnson, then a congressman, did not play the role of Mr. Encourager for those two, predicting that Foute would find going to the gold country to be “a bad move,” and predicting that newspaperman Lyon would be among those who would leave Tennessee with more than they would bring back home.
One Tennessee-originated company was the East Tennessee Gold Mining Company, headed by a man named Alexander Outlaw Anderson and comprised, according to a New York newspaper, of “intelligent and educated young men” opting for a life of “activity and adventure” rather than “indolent employment at home.”
Anderson was an alumnus of Greeneville College, which later merged with Tusculum Academy to form Tusculum College. He became a trustee of East Tennessee University at Knoxville, now the University of Tennessee.
Prominent early East Tennessean David A. Deaderick, both a cousin and brother-in-law to Anderson, also was part of the company, and like Anderson, also had studied in what is now Tusculum University.
Anderson seemingly was publicity-minded. He appointed a minister traveling with the party to send back progress reports to a Knoxville newspaper, the Register, to keep investors in the enterprise informed.
Anderson took firm control of the group, according to Durham, and established rules that had to be followed, including no Sunday travel, probably contributing to what would prove to be a laboriously slow overland journey across the American continent. Other delaying factors derived mostly from Anderson’s tendency to change plans at the drop of a hat, well-advised or not.
The 47-man expedition set out from Knoxville on May 4, 1849, its goal being to go first to Independence, Mo., to outfit itself, and then begin the cross-country trek.
The trip to California was expected to take about three months. It didn’t quite work out that way.
Despite initially planning to ship some men, horses and equipment on a riverboat to reach the starting point of the overland journey, news of cholera on riverboats caused Anderson to ship only the equipment to Independence. This caused delay.
When Anderson heard that the town of Independence also was seeing cases of cholera, he changed plans again and redirected the venture’s start to St. Joseph, Mo., instead. There they hit other obstacles and did not start for California until Aug. 6. Getting as far as Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, they encountered other delays.
Already, the company was at that point three months behind schedule. A vote within the company led to the choice of a route called the Santa Fe Trail as their overland path to the California gold.
Further delays and Anderson’s uncertain leadership style led to dissatisfaction as the miles piled up far too slowly behind them. One man threw up his hands and headed back to Tennessee. The remainder moved on, and by September were on the plains, helping keep themselves fed by hunting buffalo.
There was the inevitable concern about possible Indian attacks, and Durham’s book recounts one scare involving an apparent onslaught of Indians coming toward the travelers in a literal cloud of dust. When the dust cleared, the Tennesseans discovered there were no Indians, only escaped oxen being pursued by another company of California-bound ’49ers.
A stroke of luck for the Tennesseans was that they escaped disease. A report back to the Knoxville newspaper said in late September: “We are all well … there is not a sick man in the company.”
Durham’s book recounts several trials-of-the-trail that did occur, however, such as rattlesnakes that sometimes entered tents and shelters at night, the difficulty of dealing with searing hot western temperatures, and later on, snowfalls that slowed progress.
The traveling “argonauts,” as gold rushers were called in the press, reached Santa Fe at the end of October. They were not charmed by the adobe-colored city, which one described as “a brick kiln with six thousand persons and ten thousand dogs.”
One Tennessean, from Blount County, seemingly so burned out from travel he had lost his fever for finding gold, decided to chuck his original plans and instead set up a blacksmithing business in Santa Fe.
Anderson’s displeasing leadership style soured the company and discouraged its stockholders back in Tennessee as awareness of it drifted back home.
Following advice from famous frontiersman Kit Carson, Anderson picked what seemed the best final part of the route and moved his group to Albuquerque to wait out the winter.
Ever changeable, Anderson later revised his route choice again, though, in a not-unreasonable effort to cut the distance by about 200 miles.
The newer route led the argonauts across the Mexican border, though, and at that point 24 men broke ranks and set out on their own.
When Anderson’s company purchased provisions in Tucson, their number was down to 17 men. On March 22 of 1850, they reached the Colorado River and said “no thanks” to an exorbitant crossing fee charged by a couple of ferrymen, one of whom, ironically, was a fellow Tennessean. Instead they used local wood to build some makeshift ferryboats and get themselves across, then lingered awhile to convey others across at a fee deeply undercutting what the other ferry operation charged.
An interesting side anecdote shared by Durham is that the Tennessee ’49ers ended up selling their ferryboats to a Creek Indian who himself had once lived in East Tennessee, near Athens. He used the boats to establish his own ferry operation.
Tennesseans everywhere, it seems.
The bottom line for the East Tennessee Gold Mining Company was that when they finally completed their journey at Sonora, a full year and 12 days had passed since they left Knoxville. So much for the anticipated three-month trip!
It is important to note that this particular venture was only one example of Tennessean response to the call of California gold. In fact, 1850, not 1849, is considered the year in which the most Tennessee gold hunters undertook and completed the long journey.
In closing the chapter recounting the East Tennessee Gold Mining Company’s long and tiring journey, Durham wrote this last paragraph:
“Even as the East Tennesseans had lingered along the way, others from the state took to the trail. … Anderson’s slow crossing did not dampen the enthusiasm of the scores of gold seekers who followed, many from his section of Tennessee.”
So how did Tennessee ’49ers fare in the “Golden State?” Generally, not that well. But that truth applied to most argonauts, no matter their origins.
In his Tennessee Encyclopedia article, Durham says the following: “Like others, Tennesseans fared poorly in the mines, and most returned home with little or no money. The gold rush was a vastly different experience for many who remained in California and amassed fortunes from ventures in agriculture, real estate, banking, and commerce.”
Durham names several Tennesseans who became influential in the later history of California. Nashville-born Peter Hardeman Burnett came to the Oregon Territory three years prior to the gold rush, but after gold was found, hurried south from Oregon to the gold country. He found his niche there in becoming influential in political efforts leading to California statehood.
Burnett, in fact, became the first governor of California, and worked with others from Tennessee in early California state administration. For example, Burnett appointed Tennessee-born William Van Voorhies as California’s secretary of state.
Durham wrote in the Tennessee Encyclopedia that “two of the original 16-member (California) state senate, David F. Douglass and W. R. Bassham, came from the Volunteer State. Voters chose Jack Hays and Ben McCullough, former Texas Rangers, but both native Tennesseans, to be the first sheriffs of San Francisco and Sacramento Counties, respectively. Other Tennesseans filled offices at all levels of California government.”
Perhaps it was those early California leaders from Tennessee Walter Durham had in mind when he dedicated his book “to those who could see beyond the gold.”