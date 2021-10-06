Just like big cities, small towns have their own special identities and unique tracks of heritage. Our own Greeneville is known for its associations with Andrew Johnson and Davy Crockett. Jonesborough gains notice as the oldest town in Tennessee, and also as the storytelling capital of the state, and Bulls Gap is known as the hometown of the late comic Archie Campbell.
Lots of towns celebrate their distinctive qualities, heritages and identities through celebrations and festivals. Erwin has its signature Apple Festival, Jonesborough its Storytelling festival, Rogersville its Heritage Days celebration, Elizabethton its Covered Bridge Days, Greeneville its Iris Festival, Columbia its Mule Day ...
There are many other locally themed festivals all across Tennessee.
Thanks to that remarkable invention called the internet, it’s easier than it used to be to find those events. And when I looked for a few, I noticed that lots of them take place in the fall. Not really surprising, I guess, considering that Tennessee autumns are gorgeous, and cooler weather makes being outside more comfortable.
This column presents just seven of our state’s festivals and celebrations that take place in small Tennessee towns in October. Whether all of them recur annually or happen on the same dates within the month, varies. And of course COVID-19 is an ever-present wild card that can change just about anything.
If any of the following listed festivals particularly attract you, it’s easy to do a little web-searching to find out more about them via Google or other search engines.
It also can pay off to get on Facebook and search the name of the event. These days almost every special event has a Facebook page.
This column does not list every festival or celebration going on across Tennessee. It’s just a small sampling, randomly selected, with an occasional bias toward the more unusual ones.
Some of the listed festivals are a long way from Northeast Tennessee, but one advantage of taking the family to other parts of the state is the education and exposure such trips bring about. There are places I visited with my family in childhood that I’ve not been to since, but the memories of those locales remain clear.
Likewise, there are times I’ve traveled as an adult through a part of the state I believed I’d never seen before, only to recognize something I saw through a car backseat window once when I was a kid out with my parents.
Given that we’re already a few days into October, some of these listed events already have occurred for this year, if the pandemic allowed. Some are still upcoming, assuming the pandemic doesn’t shut them down.
Most are annual, so if you can’t make it this year, maybe next year will work out.
Check them out … some are unique and they all look like they’d be fun.
Liberty Square Celebration and Lester Flatt Memorial Bluegrass Day, Sparta: Located in White County, Sparta hosts a Liberty Square Celebration and Lester Flatt Memorial Bluegrass Day each October. Lester Flatt, of Flatt & Scruggs bluegrass fame, lived in the town.
I possess some personal affection for Sparta and White County, in that my father preached at a church in White County for years, and our family therefore knew a lot of folks from in and around Sparta.
Sparta also happened to be the biggest high school sports rival of my own high school in Cookeville. My original home county is Putnam, right next door to White County.
Visit sparta-chamber.net to find out more about the town and its annual celebration of good old Lester, excellent bluegrass singer and credited inventor, as a guitarist, of the “Lester Flatt G run.”
National Banana Pudding Festival, Centerville: Like banana pudding? You need to visit Centerville, Minnie Pearl’s old Hickman County stomping grounds, in October. The town hosts the National Banana Pudding Festival, a cook-off that seeks to identify the best banana pudding in America, and if that’s not an effort worthy of support, what in the world is? In addition to banana pudding by the ton, it also has the usual small town festival kinds of activities. Learn more at bananapuddingfest.org.
Did Minnie Pearl made good banana pudding? I bet she did.
Goats, Music and More, Lewisburg: Lewisburg, located in Marshall County about halfway between Nashville and Huntsville, Ala., has a festival each October called Goats, Music and More. In case you wonder what that festival features, well, there’s goats, and there’s music ... and apparently there’s more. The website goatsmusicandmore.com can fill you in.
Here’s the Beef, Pulaski: Greene County’s beef farming families, as well as any who simply enjoy that “what’s for dinner” meat, should consider an October trip to Pulaski, which hosts an annual Here’s the Beef festival celebrating Tennessee’s beef cattle industry. Pulaski is the county seat of Giles County. The website for information about the county, town and beef festival is gileshtb.com.
Cranberry Festival, Shady Valley: If you’re more inclined to celebrate the cranberry than the cow, you can skip the Here’s the Beef festival and go instead to the Cranberry Festival over in Shady Valley. That’s in Johnson County, so the trip is relatively short. The event generally features a bean dinner, an auction, a pancake breakfast and a parade. Call 423-727-5800 to find out more.
Halls Mill Sorghum Squeeze, Unionville: If October makes you long for that fall-of-the-year taste of molasses and you don’t mind driving awhile to find it, put Unionville in your GPS and go to the Halls Mill Sorghum Squeeze. Catfish and chicken dinners are usually part of the fare. You can call 615-418-8647 for information.
Ketner’s Mill Country Arts Fair, Whitwell: Have you ever been through the town of Whitwell, about 25 miles from Chattanooga in Marion County? It hosts a mid-October festival called the Ketner’s Mill Country Arts Fair, centered around an old mill on the Sequatchie River. Ketner’s Mill bills itself as “the only remaining water-powered gristmill in the area with parts dating back to 1824.”
From promotional descriptions, the Country Arts Fair appears to be basically a typical community festival, but with one oddity: though the mill is in the Central time zone, the festival operates on Eastern time because most of its attendees come from Chattanooga. Ketnersmill.org is an information source about this Americana-rich event.
Tennessee small towns are delightful places, worth exploring when you get the chance, and especially so in the fall.