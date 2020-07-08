In January, 1864, Greeneville’s Andrew Johnson received a letter from a lieutenant colonel of the Illinois Infantry, then stationed in Nashville. Johnson was in Nashville as well, as military governor of Tennessee by appointment of President Lincoln. Nashville had been taken by the Union in February of 1862.
Appomattox was more than a year into the future as Johnson read the officer’s letter. It was a follow-up to an earlier conversation between the letter’s writer and Johnson, and said, in part, “ … The country along the river is pretty much cleared of guerrillas except Jackson County, but this county or rather that part of it on the south side of the river, is the headquarters of Hamilton, Hughes, (Champ) Ferguson and other guerrilla leaders, who by their robberies and murders, which are large and numerous, keep that region in perfect terror, and occasionally make robbing raids into distant parts of the country, especially up into Kentucky.”
Johnson already was fully aware of the dangerous situation out in the Tennessee countryside, where bushwhackers, outliers and partisan ruffians haunted the hills and woods and made life a terror for anyone they opposed or disliked. This latest letter was simply one more verification of how desperate the situation was becoming.
Against this backdrop, Johnson took action that would, among other things, lay the groundwork for a Tennessee Civil War encounter the next month, one considered a mere skirmish in the big picture of the war in Tennessee, but which even so is one of the more interesting and brutal bouts of war-years rural violence: the Battle of Dug Hill, or the Battle of the Calfkiller (River).
By the end of January, Col. William B. Stokes, selected by Johnson, was moving through Middle Tennessee with troops of the 5th Tennessee Cavalry. Stokes was under orders to capture or kill any guerrillas his troops could find.
In early February, Stokes’s cavalrymen set up camp in an area near White County’s town of Sparta. That area to this day is called Yankeetown. In the years my father was pastor of a church in White County, I remember the grownups out in the parking lot mentioning Yankeetown sometimes in conversations, and that was more than a century past the end of the Civil War.
After Johnson sent Stokes on the prowl, making federal troops now far more present in the troubled countryside, the rebel bands and Confederate soldiers in Middle Tennessee found themselves under pressure. Word reached the guerrillas that Stokes was promising to give “no quarter” to captured guerrillas, and the guerrillas sent back the message that, alrighty then, they’d reciprocate in kind should they catch any federals.
Some Confederates were essentially trapped and separated from their command forces, dodging Stokes and the federals in a tense hide-and-seek game. One such isolated group was led by Colonel John M. Hughes, 25th Tennessee Infantry, who would figure into the coming fight. Tensions ran high, and the stage was set for something quite violent to happen. At the community of Dug Hill, northeast of Sparta, it did.
THE STAGE IS SET
The Dug Hill fight might never have happened had not Stokes agreed to speak at a public event in Sparta. As the time approached, he began thinking of the possibility of rowdy rebels violently disrupting the event.
Stokes took the precaution of sending out about 100 men, led by Capt. James T. Exum, to comb through the woodlands in the area and roust out any guerrillas they might find. He gave them a specified route to take that would lead them out and around and then back to Sparta. The route would take them through the Dug Hill community near the Calfkiller River.
Word of all this leaked out, and by Feb. 22, an ambush was in place. Col. Hughes and rebel partisans Champ Ferguson and Scott Bledsoe, with others, awaited the arrival of the federals at Dug Hill. There was a narrow gap there through which the federals would have to pass, and there the waiting rebels divided into two groups and hid behind trees and rocks.
The rebels sent two Confederate soldiers, on horseback, out onto the road so that the approaching federals would see them and, they hoped, pursue them. The plan worked, and as the two mounted soldiers turned their horses to run back into the area where the ambush was to occur, the federals forgot caution, blew a bugle to signal a pursuit, and went after them.
Once the federals were within the gap where the rebels hid, Confederates swarmed down on both ends of it and cut off any chance for the Union troops to flee in either direction.
Exum, seeing the hopelessness of the situation, signaled a surrender, but it became obvious quickly that no surrender was going to be accepted. The Confederates fired down on the trapped federals, some of whom tried to fight back but could find no targets.
Some federals managed to find Col. Hughes and attempt to surrender to him, hoping that his status as a regular soldier would make him more prone to take them prisoner rather than kill them.
Hughes didn’t kill them directly, but sent them over to Champ Ferguson, who with the help of his men, shot some on the spot and slit the throats of others.
A few federals managed to use the confusion of the fight to get out of the embattled pass and flee. One found a hollow log in which he hid until nightfall before crawling out and making his way to Sparta and safety.
A small handful swam the Calfkiller River and got away. Six other federals escaped as a group and tried to reach Sparta, traveling through the woods. Getting lost, they encountered rebel partison John Gatewood, one of the more eccentric of his breed. Gatewood was about 18 years old, usually wore a black hat jauntily tilted on a head covered with long red hair that hung past his shoulders.
Thinking Gatewood was not alone, and probably mentally fried from the horrors they had just escaped, they surrendered to Gatewood. A couple of the more clear-headed ones turned and ran, and successfully got away.
Those who remained, Gatewood shot, until another rebel partisan appeared and urged him to spare his ammunition. Gatewood followed the suggestion, and the remaining captive federals were killed by having their heads smashed under big rocks.
Col. Stokes was giving his speech in a church in Sparta when he learned of the Dug Hill massacre. A lone federal soldier burst into the sanctuary and loudly proclaimed he was the sole survivor, telling Stokes the “damned rebels” had attacked and killed all the regiment.
Stokes said nothing, took up his papers and left the church, going back to his headquarters, where he was greeted by several other “sole survivors” who appeared individually to give him news he already knew.
The last “sole survivor” who showed up found Stokes in such a foul temper that the colonel told him, “a blamed pity they did not get you.”
From Dug Hill onward, Stokes was stuck with an unwanted and sarcastic designation: “The Hero of the Calfkiller.”
Bodies recovered after the massacre revealed that most had been shot through the head. Four years later, skeletons were found in the surrounding woods, but whether they died in the massacre or in some later, smaller skirmish, remains unknown.