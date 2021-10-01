Could a year go by any faster than this one has? Here we are, already in October, the month of Halloween.
Because Halloween is coming up soon, it seems a good time to write about a Tennessee legend you’ve probably at least heard of: the so-called Bell Witch, a reputed haunting event that happened in Robertson County in what is now the town of Adams. Having grown up in a county and town that is not particularly close to Adams, but certainly much closer to it than we are here on the northeastern end of the state, I heard about the Bell Witch from childhood on, especially on the playground of my elementary school.
Among my fellow 7-year-old schoolmates, the question “Do you believe in the Bell Witch?” was one to be taken seriously, especially given that it was usually framed in threats about what the spooky old gal purportedly would do to disbelievers. These were nonsensical threats from a grownup perspective (“If you don’t believe in the Bell Witch, she’ll grab you by the nose and drag you out of bed and around your yard,” for example), but you just don’t take chances as second graders.
In case you’ve not heard the legend, here’s a thumbnail version of it, derived from a website dedicated to the subject, bellwitch.org: “The legend of the Bell Witch centers on the John Bell family of Red River, Tennessee, now Adams, and the spiritual haunting they endured between 1817 and 1821. Unlike many films and ghost stories, the early-1800s Tennessee haunting involved real people and places … fast forward 200 years, and the Bell Witch legend is still making waves.”
Going on to note that many books, documentaries, articles and so on have been created about the legend, the website states that the Bell Witch story “remains an epic, classic American haunting, and a ‘who-done-it’ mystery like no other.”
John Bell was a successful Robertson County farmer, married to a woman named Lucy. In 1817, he reportedly saw in his cornfield a strange animal that appeared to be a dog, but with the head of a rabbit. He shot at the startling creature, which is then said simply to have vanished.
After that, the story becomes a typical poltergeist account: knocking noises on the walls, scratching sounds on bedposts, and eventually, bed covers being yanked away at night as if grabbed by some unseen entity. After that, things progressed in the Bell home with the entity beginning to speak and to sing. The voice was feminine.
Daughter Betsy Bell, the story has it, attracted particular animosity, being scratched, slapped and berated by the unseen being, which came to be called Kate. The entity is reported to have been concerned with a possible marriage between Betsy and a particular suitor.
Despite attempts to oust her, Kate, like COVID-19 in our own time, just wouldn’t go away.
Things progressively worsened. As word spread, visitors from the community and beyond came to see the spooky stuff for themselves. One story claims that Andrew Jackson himself paid call and was scared badly enough to flee the scene, though whether Jackson ever actually visited remains in doubt.
Eventually Kate shifted her focus to John Bell, threatening him and following him around the farm. He became infirm, suffering seizures and other symptoms, and in December of 1820, died. Kate is said to have claimed credit for his death, having left behind a mysterious small vial of poison that, when tested, killed a cat.
After John Bell was buried (with Kate reportedly disrupting the burial ceremonies), Kate greatly lessened her activities, and in 1821 is said to have announced she was departing, but would return in 1828, which supposedly she did, staying that time only for three weeks.
When she left, she promised to return to the closest living direct Bell descendant in 107 years. As best can be known, the 1930s passed without Kate showing up again.
It all makes for quite a ghost story, Tennessee’s most famous one, but is any of it factual, apart from the actual human beings involved?
That’s where things come into dispute. Central to that dispute is whether the main source of the legend’s details, Martin V. Ingram’s 1894 “Authenticated History of the Bell Witch,” was factual, or mostly made up by author Ingram, a newspaper editor, many years after the time of the purported haunting.
Defenders of the legend present what is to me convincing evidence of the Bell Witch story predating Ingram’s book, which of course does not mean the story necessarily is true. The issue seems likely to be one that will remain contentious.
Meanwhile, true or false, the Bell Witch story has been influential to creative folk, inspiring many tellings and retellings of the legend, and also derivative works. The successful film “The Blair Witch Project,” reportedly was influenced in some details by the Bell Witch legend, though it tells an entirely different story.
“An American Haunting” is the best-known film of modern vintage to give a version of the Bell Witch tale, though it adds a hypothetical plot element, apparently without backing historical evidence, implying Betsy Bell might have been a victim of abuse by her father.
I’ve never visited the town of Adams myself and don’t have any plan to do so. If you do go, though, the town welcomes tourists and features several Bell Witch-related attractions, playing on its local legend to draw tourists much as Roswell uses interest in aliens to bring in visitors.
Betsy Bell lived on past whatever troubles, ghostly or otherwise, plagued her youthful days. She died in Mississippi in her 80s and is buried there.
Where Kate is, or even IF she is or ever was, I have no idea, and am content to leave it that way.
As for all reading this: Happy autumn and happy October, and when it gets here, happy Halloween!