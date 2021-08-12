Autumn officially begins next month in a year that seems to have flown by at breakneck pace. The first day of autumn this year is Sept. 22.
In Northeast Tennessee, however, I think most of us tend to think of October as the real start of fall. I do, anyway.
That’s the month we really begin to feel autumn in the air and see it in the leaves and the richer blue of the sky. September may open the door, but it is October that strides through in its autumn clothes.
I love it when fall comes. It’s my favorite time of year.
Sometimes seasonal transitions don’t follow expectations, though. For example, when June arrives in Greene County, we usually know a big warm-up is on the way, often quickly.
Unless we’re talking 1934 (which we are).
In that year, June rolled around right on schedule, as expected, but its first day brought a big surprise. One hail of a surprise, you could say, because hail is exactly what it was.
The next day’s Greeneville Sun carried the story on its front page under the headline, “Terrific Hail Storm Damages Crops In Part Greene County.” (Why it didn’t say “part of Greene County” rather than “part Greene County” appears to have been lack of headline space, something you encounter all the time in the newspaper business.)
Some might be thinking that a hailstorm in June isn’t really a surprise. Hailstorms often come along in warmer times of the year. The hailstorm of June 1, 1934, however, wasn’t your usual hailstorm.
The paper said that “hail fell for minute after minute,” and called the storm “one of the most violent and destructive storms in (Greene County) history.”
Ice pellets the size of walnuts pelted down from the sky for a full 45 minutes that day, accompanied by hard rain. Crops took a horrific beating. “Wheat, Corn And Gardens Damaged,” a sub-headline of the Greeneville Sun story read.
Another sub-head noted: “Harrison’s Famous Apple Orchard Badly Damaged By Unusual Storm.”
What was this “famous apple orchard?” The story provided some brief background.
The orchard was that of one F. M. Harrison and was near “Harrison’s Church on Route 10.” This orchard, says the story, was “known all over the country for its fine apples.”
After three-quarters of an hour of big hailstones and driving rain, prospects for a good crop of fine apples were pretty well gone for Mr. Harrison. The newspaper reported that the orchard “had all the fruit knocked out of the trees, and most of the leaves.”
Similarly, crops on the farm of Ed Broyles, the paper said, were “completely destroyed.”
Corn all over was “washed out by the roots” and young tobacco plants got beaten flat into the mud.
But it would have been worse, the story speculated, had the tobacco been more mature, larger plants providing more surface area to be slammed by ice from the sky.
The storm damage created abundant problems. Greene County and Greeneville mail carriers out in the county had to “backtrack” off of roads due to wash-outs and fallen trees and limbs.
Hail washed into drains and ditches all over and “piled high as three feet.” Masses of ice floated on the river, according to the newspaper account.
In town, hail broke windows on Tusculum Boulevard. The glass bowls of Greeneville street lamps similarly suffered.
Hailstones pitted cars and slammed rooftops and canopies. Ice piled “nine inches deep in front of gas tanks,” the Sun declared.
Old-timers of that period called the hailstorm the worst they’d seen.
One paragraph in the story states: “Fields were covered in the icy sheet, and although the ground was warm when the storm struck, the landscape soon looked as if it had been covered with snow.”
Imagine what it must have sounded like if you were inside a house with a tin roof at the worst part of the storm, or how it felt if you were caught out in an open field when it began! You’d be scrambling to get under the nearest wagon or into the nearest barn pretty fast!
In the Sun edition of June 5, 1934, the hail from days before still was making news. A small story on the bottom of the front page said, “Two feet of hail remains in the section on the south side of the river, according to a report reaching the office at one o’clock today.”
Then that little story provided a lighter note. It reported, “People are picking up hail to make ice cream.”
The moral of the story? If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. If it gives you hail, make ice cream.