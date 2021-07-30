Because of the years I spent writing fiction, I’ve developed a habit of applying imagination to situations, places and people I hear about or read about, just to see if there is anything there that could develop into an interesting element of a novel or story. I’m doing that here as I mull over the “dining room girl” job that was held by a young lady who worked long ago at Bulls Gap’s Gilley’s Hotel.
Depending upon what degree of access her “dining room girl” job gave her to the hotel as a whole, and also upon her personality and willingness to pry into the business of others, she may have had one of the more interesting jobs in the region.
I ran across the “dining room girl” in a short history of the Gilley’s Hotel written by Ruby Lee Gilley, whose family who ran the now-defunct hotel for years, and gave it its name.
Part of that Gilley’s history says: “Probably around 1924/25, Daddy decided to build an addition to the hotel. This was of concrete blocks, with a large concreted front porch on the ground level and a full porch on the second floor level. This adjoined the original building. After this was completed, the dining room and kitchen was moved to the new building.”
That kitchen, notes Ruby Lee’s account, was “a very modern kitchen with a huge double-oven Home Comfort Wrought Iron Range T2 which was still in use many years thereafter.”
The dining room, says the written history, “was furnished with probably five or six tables that would sit six to eight people. There was a small table inside the dining room where a large brass dinner bell was set.”
The “dining room girl” rang that bell on the front porch before every meal. Says the written history: “The hotel was noted for very good food and some local residents brought their families there for Sunday dinner.” That bell, by the way, is carefully preserved today in the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum downtown.
Something about the phrase “dining room girl” and the description of her bell-ringing duty intrigued me as soon as I encountered it. Unless the bell-ringing task was an unpaid chore assigned to somebody’s daughter or granddaughter, there probably was more to the job than ringing a bell a few times a week (Here’s where the “applying imagination” thing I mentioned above kicks in.).
For the sake of the many people who have asked me how to come up with plot elements for fiction they’d like to write, let’s start imagining a story built out of the dining room girl situation. For those who have no interest in that, I’ve marked off the “writing tips” below so you can skip over it.
WRITING TIPS BEGIN: Lets assume that the dining room girl not only rang the bell, but also helped out with the cooking or serving, or dish-washing, or did housekeeping work in the rooms.
The girl would have had, at times, access to the rooms and luggage of tenants, many of whom were out-of-town men traveling for work reasons. And what documents, letters or whatever might such a traveler leave lying about while out of his room?
And what if some traveling man wrote, say, an inappropriate, solicitous letter to some married woman in town, and the dining room girl, unknown to the letter writer, found it on his desk and read it while he was out of his room?
And then, what if the man put the letter in a sealed envelope, and paid the dining room girl to sneakily deliver it to the woman with no one else knowing? The man would have no idea, of course, that the girl knew the contents of the letter he was asking her to deliver.
So would the dining room girl actually deliver it, or hide it, or show it to some adult she trusted, or what? Keep up with the “what-iffing” and you’ll figure something out.
Consider an alternate scenario: what if two business competitors happened to stay in the hotel at the same time, and one paid the dining room girl to go look for a particular document or item in his competitor’s room, or to listen in on a particular conversation in the dining room, for business espionage reasons? After all, who would suspect some innocent little girl to be spying on dull grownup conversation?
All kinds of intriguing things could grow out of that situation!
Sounds kind of crazy, I suppose, all this thinking up of wild scenarios, but that sort of free-wheeling “what iffing” has worked well for me and others in fiction writing.
In summary: to develop a plot, start with a character or characters in a particular situation and setting, and begin “what-iffing” until you start seeing how one thing might lead to another thing, and another, and etc.
I may actually make use of a “dining room girl”-inspired character in a novel sometime or another. Or, if you, too, write fiction or have ambitions to do so, and something in the above sparks an idea in your own mind, there’s no reason you can’t use it yourself. WRITING TIPS END
Now back to the real-life dining room girl who rang the bell in Bulls Gap. Do we know who she was? And was there only one dining room girl, or did different girls do that task over the years?
I don’t know the answer to the second question, but Ruby Lee Gilley did provide one dining room girl name. Describing some of the people she knew at the hotel, she mentioned a railroad man named Sherwood Johnston, a train engineer and frequent lodger “who was forever playing tricks on people. Everyone gathered around for the fun!”
She goes on: “I remember him coming in from a run carrying his suitcase and asking for Flo Hinshaw, who was the dining room girl, as he brought her something. She came in and with much reluctance, opened the suitcase. There it was – a huge sulled-up possum!”
So Flo Hinshaw was the name of the dining room girl! I wonder: could she have been related to the Greene County Civil War bridge burner named Hinshaw? Given that Bulls Gap is right next door to western Greene County, where bridge burning happened, I would guess a kinship is quite possible.
Ruby Gilley’s account mentions the dining room girl one more time. Ruby’s father liked to fish as an escape from daily work obligations, and what he caught became fare for the hotel dining room.
Of those fish dinners, Ruby wrote: “I remember being so small my family would be afraid I’d get a bone, so the dining room girl would help me with mine.”
Ruby Lee Gilley’s memories of life at Gilley’s Hotel include more than what is presented here, and I may get into some of it in future Clips to Keep columns.
Meanwhile, if you’ve not seen Gilley’s Hotel for yourself, go to downtown Bulls Gap and take a look. The porch where the dining room girl rang her bell is gone, but the closed-up building remains, and there is hope that, someday, it can be restored and opened again.
Maybe there’ll even be a new dining room girl to ring that old bell like Flo Hinshaw did.
Stop in at the railroad museum at Bulls Gap and curator Bill Haskins will be glad to tell you about the hotel, the railroad and the town.