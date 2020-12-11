Storyteller, historian and lawman Joe Guy tells the tale of a man whose name apparently is lost to history. Or maybe, as the Federales did for Pancho in the song “Pancho & Lefty,” Joe is just letting the man go unidentified “out of kindness, I suppose.”
It’s a Christmas story of sorts in that it happened at Christmastime, but it isn’t a tale of the usual holly-jolly variety.
The events happened, Joe writes in one of his books, during the Great Depression. Joe has given the young McMinn County man at the center of the the story the made-up name “Tom Daugherty” just to facilitate telling the tale.
Young “Tom” was something of a sluggard who loved moonshine and imbibed it regularly. His mother was widowed and could have used his help, but Tom wasn’t the help-giving kind. Thus it was, as winter deepened and Christmas grew near, Widow Daugherty’s wood pile was dangerously small. She lacked sufficient fuel to see her through the winter, and what wood she did have she’d cut and split herself while Tom lay in one drunken stupor after another on his bed inside the humble home.
Though neighbors tried to rouse some sense of responsibility and shame in the no-account young man by confronting him, nothing got through. Given Tom’s immunity to moral persuasion, some of the men in the vicinity decided to try persuasion of a different kind.
So it was, one night when Tom’s mother was away from home, visiting her sister, Tom was awakened roughly, with hands grabbing him, dragging him out of bed and into the yard. Tom could see none of it because they had thrown a blanket over his head as he was pulled out of bed.
Outside, they yanked the blanket away, and Tom found himself gazing at a gang of about three dozen men or more, all with their faces hidden by masks hanging down from white hats.
One of the men stepped up before Tom and told him he was receiving a visit from the “White Hats” (apparently a variation on the masked East Tennessee vigilante breed usually called “White Caps”). Tom was informed that his father had been a good and respected man, and his mother was a fine woman he was neglecting and treating like a servant. Tom himself, though, was falling far short of the standard his parents had set.
Take a look at that woodpile, they ordered Tom, making him look at the pitifully small heap of logs, most of it still un-split. They threw Tom down atop and ordered him to stay there. Meanwhile, a man with an axe approached, looked down at the terrified Tom, and raised his axe high above him.
Tom squeezed his eyes shut and prayed what was possibly the first prayer of his life. He sensed the movement of the axe-wielder and the rapid descent of the sharp blade. It connected, but not with Tom. The axeman had buried the axe deep into the piece of wood beneath Tom’s head, only inches from his skull.
The aim had been to send Tom a message, not to kill him. The next message, Tom knew, might be of a more permanent variety.
The vigilantes told the quaking young man to get to work. It was wood-splitting time for Tom Daugherty.
Tom knew better than to defy them. With the armed men surrounding him, he rose, still woozy from his last round of drinking, and wriggled the axehead out of the wood, thankful it was buried in wood rather than his own skull.
That night, he made up for all the times he’d left the wood-splitting to his aged mother. He worked through the night, clad in his nightshirt, until, by morning, the Widow Daugherty’s porch was stacked with wood perfectly split and sized for her wood-stove.
When she returned home from her sister’s place, the vigilantes were gone and the widow saw what surely had to be the result of a Christmas miracle, with Tom, as usual, still sleeping away the morning on his bed.
And an even greater miracle followed as the Widow Daugherty’s no-account son inexplicably became the most active woodchopper in the hollow, keeping that woodpile replenished almost … well … almost as if his life depended on it.
Joe Guy tells that story, and many other pieces of East Tennessee lore, in his book “The Hidden History of East Tennessee.” You can find it on Amazon, if you happen to be looking for a good stocking stuffer for the Tennessee history and folklore fan in your family.