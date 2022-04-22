The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library Spring Book Sale is back this year, and if you are reading this on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., it’s going on right now.
There’s already been an advance version of the book sale a few weeks ago, one that happened to occur on the same weekend that we had that surprisingly heavy snow. People came out in droves anyway, buying boxes and bags full of books at bargain prices. I was part of that crowd, along with my wife, Rhonda, filing along between the tables set up in a portion of the old Greene Valley Developmental Center site. We picked up enough volumes that it was a challenge to heft the box through the snow to our car.
If you’re unfamiliar with the library’s book sale, which was a yearly tradition up until COVID-19 cruelly decided to disrupt the pattern, you might be wondering why you should bother to devote part of your weekend to it.
I personally can give you an example of why you should make the effort. It’s a reference book Rhonda found and thought I’d like, so she grabbed it up. It was a good find, and indeed I do like the book, though it feels like it weighs about 60 pounds. That’s an exaggeration, yes … but with just under 1,900 pages printed on high-quality paper that stacks up about three inches high, this hardcover book is a whopper.
The “Encylopedia of Appalachia” normally sells for about $50. At the book sale, I bought it in like-new hardcover condition, complete with its dust jacket, for $2. Two measly bucks for a $50 book! That’s the price the book sale charges for hardcovers, even the really big ones like this one. That’s one doozy of a discount.
Making it all even better was a surprise the book gave me after we got it home. I paged through it randomly, as one does, and finally flipped back to the lengthy index to get a summary look at what this volume contained. That was when I got my surprise.
Scanning down the index list, I reached the J section. Something in that section leaped out at me: my own name. There it was, right after “Judaism.”
“Judd, Cameron.”
I looked at it, rubbed my eyes, and looked again. It was still there. WHAT? A little Cookeville-born nobody was named in the index of the humongous “Encyclopedia of Appalachia,” right along with Johnson City and Grandpa Jones and Jefferson County and so on? What’s up with that?
Maybe it was some other Cameron Judd. I knew already there are others named Cameron Judd out there in the world. Whenever I ask that round-headed know-it-all Alexa device on our living room shelf what the net worth of Cameron Judd is, she always tells me he’s worth something in the range of $60 million, sometimes more.
That Cameron Judd sure ain’t THIS one … unless maybe my bank is holding out on me in a really, really, really big way! Maybe I should go by the drive-thru window and ask for about a hundred grand in cash, just to see what happens.
Or maybe not. That kind of request might cause a teller to start pushing one of those hidden red call-the-cops buttons like they do in the movies.
So let me get back to reality here, and the book sale.
After seeing my name in that “Encyclopedia of Appalachia” index, I dutifully turned back to page 301 and looked for my entry. There wasn’t one.
Looking closer, though, I did spot my name on the page. It was within the entry on David “Davy” Crockett, written by the well-known Crockett scholar Michael Lofaro. He referenced various films, books and authors who had focused on old Davy, and included me due to my “Crockett of Tennessee” work of historical fiction.
Oh well, at least I’m actually in there, listed as a contributor to the Appalachian legacy, however small my contribution may be! I admit having my name in that big encyclopedia gives me a little flicker of pride.
But that’s not the point of this column. The point is: Try your best to get out to the library’s book sale today between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Sunday between noon and 6. If you miss this weekend, they’re repeating it next weekend, and May 12-15 there will be a wrap-up sale that will allow you to buy books at $3 a bagful.
To get to the sale, turn at the pedestrian bridge on the 107 Bypass and follow the signs. Proceeds benefit the library.