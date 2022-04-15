One of the most remarkable men of the 20th century was the late illusionist and escape artist Erik Weisz, best known by his stage name of Harry Houdini. In his day he was one of the best-known men in the world, drawing crowds wherever he went and doing seemingly impossible things with tremendous showmanship.
Most probably have heard of his sideline interest in exposing fake “mediums” and “spiritualists” who used trickery to exploit the public, particularly those grieving the deaths of loved ones. Spiritualists tended to crop up in the wake of wars, mass epidemics and other disasters that left large numbers of bereaved people aching to connect with those they’d lost.
Houdini himself admitted to wishing such communications between the living and dead might be true.
He possessed an investigatory mind, however, so he felt compelled to explore the matter directly. In the introduction to his 1924 book, “A Magician Among The Spirits,” he wrote that, for a time, he himself conducted seances, partly “to fathom the truth of it all,” and partly as a young man’s “lark.”
He gave up those experimental activities as a “medium” for reasons he described thusly in his book: “As I advanced to riper years of experience I was brought to a realization of the seriousness of trifling with the hallowed reverence which the average human being bestows on the departed, and when I personally became afflicted with similar grief I was chagrined that I should ever have been guilty of such frivolity, and for the first time realized that it bordered on crime.”
Even after he’d put aside any pretense of having supernatural capabilities, he found people clinging to the hope that he possessed actual magical powers.
Even the acclaimed French actress Sarah Bernhardt, who had lost a leg to amputation due to an injury that developed gangrene, asked Houdini a plaintive, touching question while they were traveling in a car together to one of his performances.
Houdini wrote: “As we were seated in the motor car on the way to my demonstration she placed her arm gently around my shoulder, and in that wonderful speaking voice with which she was gifted and which has thrilled thousands of auditors, but now stilled forever, she said to me: ‘Houdini, you do such marvelous things. Couldn’t you – could you bring back my leg for me?’”
Startled, he replied: “‘Good heavens, Madame, certainly not; you cannot be serious … you are actually asking me to do the impossible.’
He wrote: “‘Yes,’ she said as she leaned closer to me, ‘but you DO the impossible.’”
Houdini’s book continues: “We looked at each other; she, the travel-worn, experienced woman of the world; I, the humble mystifier, nonplussed and thunderstruck at the extraordinary, unintentional compliment she was paying me.”
He asked her if her question was asked in jest, and she replied, “Mais non, Houdini, j’ai jamais été plus sèrieux dans ma vie!” (Translation: “But no, Houdini, I’ve never been more serious in my life!”)
Such experiences led Houdini to realize how easily people in pain could be led to grasp at the faintest hopes … not just those who had lost a limb to gangrene, but also those whose pain came from the deaths of loved ones.
After the first World War, which left thousands of families bereaved, Houdini wrote: “It is with the deepest interest and concern that I have watched this great wave of Spiritualism sweep the world in recent months and realized that it has taken such a hold on persons of a neurotic temperament, especially those suffering from bereavement, that it has become a menace to health and sanity.”
One focus of his investigation of such matters involved purported mediums who provided information to their clients that they seemingly could not know, information about the private lives and affairs of those clients. This, naturally, seemed to give them credibility.
Houdini uncovered several techniques the tricksters used to gather such information well in advance of the seances and “readings.”
Common practices, according to his book, included: hunting through “court records of property and mortgages. Cases have been known where they have employed men to read proof sheets in the press rooms of newspapers to find material with which to ‘foretell’ events at seances.”
Further: “It is customary for these mediums to search letter boxes, steam open the letters, and make copies for future use. They have been known to buy the old letters sold to paper mills by big concerns, one useful letter, out of a ton of rubbish, being enough to pay them a great profit.”
Houdini also found it was common for trickster mediums, whom Houdini called “human wolves,” to pay waiters in restaurants “for the purpose of overhearing conversation, especially in restaurants of the better class, business clubs, and luncheon clubs, where men of note freely discuss their plans and secrets ...”
How did such “plans and secrets” benefit the mediums beyond earning them fees for their séances and readings? The answer often lay in blackmail and extortion, Houdini found.
There seemed to be no limit as to how far some would go to gain information they could turn into dollars, Houdini discovered.
He wrote: “I heard of a medium who employed a quiet couple for the express purpose of attending funerals, mixing with the mourners, and gathering information which was eventually turned into gold, and what is known as a ‘sure-fire’ method is to dress some little woman demurely and place her in the reception room where she greets the visitors, telling them her troubles and naturally receiving their confidences in return.”
“Human wolves” indeed!
If Houdini himself actually could have made contact with a dead loved one, it probably would have been his mother. The dedication of “A Magician Among the Spirits” reads, IN WORSHIPFUL HOMAGE I DEDICATE THIS BOOK TO THE MEMORY OF MY SAINTED MOTHER/ IF GOD IN HIS INFINITE WISDOM EVER SENT AN ANGEL UPON EARTH IN HUMAN FORM IT WAS MY MOTHER.
Despite his own negative view of spiritualism, Houdini maintained a close friendship with ardent spiritualist believer Arthur Conan Doyle, and also had good relationships with others who were, or had been, practitioners.
For years after Houdini’s death, his widow attempted to contact his spirit via séance. He never replied.