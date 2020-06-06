This week I came to understand what must be a common frustration of genealogical researchers, and I wasn’t even doing actual genealogical research, just trying to track down some details
I was looking for a particular grave that I’d read was in one of our old Greene County cemeteries, the one at Union Temple Methodist Church out on the Kingsport Highway. I wanted to photograph it to go with this column about the death of a man named Cane Simmons near the end of the Civil War. It seemed a simple and straightforward undertaking, but sometimes something simple turns into a puzzler.
I found the grave I was looking for, took some photos, then came back to the office and began to believe I’d not found Cane Simmons at all, even though the birth and death years matched up and the name seemed to fit.
The closer I looked at the name on the tombstone, however, the more obvious it became that it was “Alganah” rather then “Alcanah.” That made it seem less likely (though not impossible) that the derivative nickname would be “Cane.” A hard g sound and a hard c sound are not the same.
Furthermore, the other name on the tombstone was “Samuel.” Usually two names on the same tombstone indicate spouses.
Was Alganah’s wife named Samuel? That didn’t seem likely. Or was Alganah a woman and not the Cane Simmons I was looking for?
Findagrave.com is usually a good resource in clarifying things such as this because it often includes brief biographical information about the deceased person. When I checked, I found that Findagrave did have an entry for a “Kane” Simmons buried at Union Temple. The grave photo on Findagrave showed the same Alganah Simmons tombstone I’d found and photographed.
So I looked further and found the website also had an entry for Samuel Simmons, that photograph showing the same tombstone. Samuel’s information showed Alcanah Simmons as his father, and named Nancy Jane Simmons as his mother.
So Alcanah, or Alganah (or Elkano, as it was spelled in another online mini-biography of the man – that rendering of the name probably helping explain why his nickname was spelled “Kane” sometimes), was buried at Union Temple not beside his wife, but beside a son.
Poking around online a little more, I found that Nancy Jane Simmons moved away from Greene County after her husband died (how he died might have had something to do with that. I’ll get to that a little further on.). Nancy moved to Alabama to live with a son, and when she died in 1908, was buried there. Her only listed spouse was Alcanah (or Alganah, or Elkano – take your pick) so she apparently remained a widow for the rest of her life after Cane died.
Why didn’t they bring her back to Tennessee to be buried beside her husband? It might be that she had no wish to lie in the soil of a county where neighbors had killed her spouse.
Following is the Cane Simmons death story as detailed in Carl Hayes’ “booklet,” as he called it.
Hayes wrote in an early part of his booklet a story saying that “Elkanah” (yet another spelling variation!) Simmons, a Union soldier, had been killed in a raid in June of 1864, but later wrote that he’d discovered that to be an error.
In fact. “Cane” Simmons was home on furlough in January of 1865, Hayes wrote, when he died. The second night he was home, “a body of men surrounded the home” and took Simmons away, with several other men, to the cemetery of what was then called the Otterbein United Brethren in Christ Church. There they killed him and the other captives.
The dead were left “to lie in the mud,” according to Hayes, and the following morning were found frozen to the ground.
Hayes also says that a Simmons family tradition says the dozen men who did the killings were later “taken care of” by members of the Simmons family and some of their friends.
War was a divisive and ugly thing in 1860s Greene County.
Cane’s wife, Nancy, received a lump-sum pension after her husband’s violent death. She divided it with her children.
Going through the multiple steps of trying to figure out at least a plausible understanding of the Cane Simmons story, with its multiple spellings of the same name, the story’s variant versions of detail, and the apparent misspelling of the name on the tombstone there today (a stone too modern to have been the original) made me think how tough it must be for genealogical researchers, who run across this sort of thing all the time.
Pretty “fiddly” task those folks have, to borrow the British term.